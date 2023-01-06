Advanced search
DSV - 2022 Annual Report conference call

01/06/2023 | 08:03am EST
We expect to release the 2022 Annual Report of DSV A/S in the morning of 2 February 2023. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CET.

At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group COO Jens Lund and Group CFO Michael Ebbe will present the 2022 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date:                 2 February 2023

Time:                 11:00 am CET

To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:

      a.   Webcast

Go to investor.dsv.com or https://dsv-events.eventcdn.net/events/annual-report-2022

      b.   Conference call

Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

DK: +45 78 76 84 90

UK: +44 (0) 203 769 6819

US: +1 646 787 0157

(PIN 882 686)

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Media

Christian Krogslund, tel. +45 43 20 41 28, christian.krogslund@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment


