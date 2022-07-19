Log in
    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV A/S

(DSV)
2022-07-19
1089.25 DKK   -0.02%
Dsv, 970 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
02:34aDSV A/S : Appendix data on share buyback transactions for period 11.07.2022- 15.07.2022
PU
07/12Dsv, 969 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
DSV, 970 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

07/19/2022 | 06:30am EDT
Company Announcement No. 970

On 27 April 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 958. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 27 April 2022 until 25 July 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000 million, and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.56% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
        
Accumulated trading for days 1-494,749,957 1,063.32 5,050,730,881
50:11 July 2022 60,702 1,033.31 62,724,245
51:12 July 2022 65,240 1,031.92 67,322,435
52:13 July 2022 50,000 1,038.72 51,935,780
53:14 July 2022 103,000 1,039.56 107,074,505
54:15 July 2022 23,483 1,030.30 24,194,558
Accumulated trading for days 1-545,052,382 1,061.67 5,363,982,404

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 7,015,193 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.00% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


