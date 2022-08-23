Log in
    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV A/S

(DSV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:22 2022-08-23 am EDT
1165.75 DKK   -1.33%
05:57aDsv, 978 - share buyback in dsv a/s
AQ
08/16Dsv, 977 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
08/16MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 16, 2022
MS
DSV, 978 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

08/23/2022 | 05:58am EDT
Company Announcement No. 978

On 26 July 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 973. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 26 July 2022 until 24 October 2022 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 7,000 million, and no more than 14,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
        
Accumulated trading for days 1-14979,169 1,200.50 1,175,488,751
15:15 August 2022 78,000 1,232.48 96,133,440
16:16 August 2022 78,000 1,228.26 95,804,280
17:17 August 2022 78,000 1,227.24 95,724,720
18:18 August 2022 75,000 1,214.22 91,066,500
19:19 August 2022 75,000 1,218.90 91,417,500
Accumulated trading for days 1-191,363,169 1,207.21 1,645,635,191

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 8,386,002 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.58% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

