    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV A/S

(DSV)
2022-10-24
953.00 DKK   +0.13%
12:49pDsv, 989 - conclusion of share buyback programme in dsv a/s
GL
10:30aDsv A/s : Appendix data on share buyback transactions for period 17.10.2022- 24.10.2022
PU
10/21RBC Capital Markets Says Macroeconomic Headwinds Weigh On Junior Gold Equities
MT
DSV, 989 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

10/24/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
Company Announcement No. 989

On 26 July 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 973.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
        
Accumulated trading for days 1-59 4,484,169 1,053.55 4,724,276,909
60:17 October 2022 90,000 925.18 83,266,200
61:18 October 2022 91,000 971.40 88,397,400
62:19 October 2022 92,000 959.07 88,234,440
63:20 October 2022 90,000 951.39 85,625,100
64:21 October 2022 89,000 946.65 84,251,850
65:24 October 2022 87,031 966.19 84,088,482
Accumulated trading for days 1-65 5,023,200 1,042.79 5,238,140,381

After the disclosed transaction, DSV A/S holds a total of 11,963,533 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 5.11% of the total number of issued shares of 234,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


