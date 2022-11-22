Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. DSV A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV A/S

(DSV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:19 2022-11-22 am EST
1095.25 DKK   +0.81%
04:07aDSV, 998 - Extraordinary General Meeting of DSV A/S 22 November 2022
GL
03:26aDsv A/s : Appendix data on share buyback transactions for period 15.11.2022- 18.11.2022
PU
11/15Dsv, 997 - launch of new share buyback programme according to the safe harbour method
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DSV, 998 - Extraordinary General Meeting of DSV A/S 22 November 2022

11/22/2022 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Announcement No. 998

An Extraordinary General Meeting of DSV A/S was held today.

Agenda and resolutions

1. Reduction of the share capital and amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association
The proposed reduction of the share capital by a nominal value of DKK 15,000,000 and the related amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association were approved.

2. Authorisation to acquire treasury shares
The Board of Directors was granted authority to procure that the company acquires treasury shares of a nominal value of up to DKK 21,900,000 during the next five years, corresponding to 10 per cent of the share capital provided that the Company's portfolio of treasury shares does not exceed 10 per cent of the Company’s share capital at any time.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment


All news about DSV A/S
04:07aDSV, 998 - Extraordinary General Meeting of DSV A/S 22 November 2022
GL
03:26aDsv A/s : Appendix data on share buyback transactions for period 15.11.2022- 18.11.2022
PU
11/15Dsv, 997 - launch of new share buyback programme according to the safe harbour method
GL
11/15Dsv, 997 - launch of new share buyback programme according to the safe harbour method
GL
11/14Dsv, 996 - conclusion of share buyback programme in dsv a/s
GL
11/14Dsv A/s : Appendix data on share buyback transactions for period 07.11.2022- 14.11.2022
PU
11/08Dsv, 995 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
11/08Dsv, 995 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
11/01Dsv, 994 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
11/01Dsv, 994 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DSV A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 238 B 32 713 M 32 713 M
Net income 2022 17 562 M 2 419 M 2 419 M
Net Debt 2022 30 609 M 4 215 M 4 215 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 238 B 32 814 M 32 814 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 76 715
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart DSV A/S
Duration : Period :
DSV A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DSV A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 086,50 DKK
Average target price 1 379,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Bjørn Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ebbe Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Stig Plenborg Chairman
Jesper Riis Group Chief Information Officer
Thomas Zakarias Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DSV A/S-28.87%32 814
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-23.57%28 242
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.13.60%4 937
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.3.57%4 796
INPOST S.A.-33.87%3 588
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.26.74%3 383