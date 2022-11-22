DSV, 998 - Extraordinary General Meeting of DSV A/S 22 November 2022

Company Announcement No. 998



An Extraordinary General Meeting of DSV A/S was held today.

Agenda and resolutions

1. Reduction of the share capital and amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association

The proposed reduction of the share capital by a nominal value of DKK 15,000,000 and the related amendment of Article 3 of the Articles of Association were approved.

2. Authorisation to acquire treasury shares

The Board of Directors was granted authority to procure that the company acquires treasury shares of a nominal value of up to DKK 21,900,000 during the next five years, corresponding to 10 per cent of the share capital provided that the Company's portfolio of treasury shares does not exceed 10 per cent of the Company’s share capital at any time.

