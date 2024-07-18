English
Published: 2024-07-18 09:48:43 CEST
DSV A/S
Changes in company's own shares
DSV, 1122 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1122

On 24 April 2024, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1104.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
Accumulated trading for days 1-54 890,100 1,059.06 942,667,255
55: 15 July 2024 15,000 1,170.69 17,560,350
56: 16 July 2024 15,000 1,156.60 17,349,000
57: 17 July 2024 19,500 1,145.28 22,332,960
Accumulated trading for days 1-57 939,600 1,064.19 999,909,565

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,224,194 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.91% of the total number of issued shares of 214,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Investor Relations, Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment

  • 1122 - Announcement (18.07.2024) - Conclusion of share buyback

Attachments:
1122 - Announcement 18.07.2024 - Conclusion of share buyback.pdf

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

DSV A/S published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 07:59:05 UTC.