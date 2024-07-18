DSV A/S : , 1122 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN A/S
July 18, 2024 at 04:00 am EDT
Published: 2024-07-18 09:48:43 CEST
Changes in company's own shares
Company Announcement No. 1122
On 24 April 2024, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1104.
The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.
The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
Average transaction price
Amount DKK
Accumulated trading for days 1-54
890,100
1,059.06
942,667,255
55:
15 July 2024
15,000
1,170.69
17,560,350
56:
16 July 2024
15,000
1,156.60
17,349,000
57:
17 July 2024
19,500
1,145.28
22,332,960
Accumulated trading for days 1-57
939,600
1,064.19
999,909,565
After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,224,194 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.91% of the total number of issued shares of 214,000,000.
The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.
Any questions may be addressed to Investor Relations, Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87.
DSV A/S specializes in transportation services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- organization and management of air and sea transportation (61.3%);
- road transportation (23.6%);
- logistics services (14.9%): storage, packaging, loading dock transfer (reshipment of merchandise without storage), and distribution services intended primarily for industrial customers;
- other (0.2%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (7.6%), the United States (17.5%), Germany (8.1%), China (4.5%), the United Kingdom (3.9%), and other (58.4%).