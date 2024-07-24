INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT H1 2024

Company Announcement No. 1123

24 July 2024

Strong Q2 2024 results with market share gains in all divisions

  • The DSV Group achieved strong Q2 2024 results in line with expectations, with a decline in gross profit of 4.0% and a 12.4% decline in EBIT before special items compared to the same period last year. The financial results reflect a strong performance with further market share gains in all three divisions despite a competitive market.
  • Sequentially, comparing Q2 2024 to Q1 2024, the DSV Group achieved nominal growth throughout Q2 2024 in EBIT before special items of 12.6% driven by increasing volumes and stabilisation of earnings per unit in Air & Sea.
  • Solid adjusted free cash flow for Q2 2024 was impacted by higher net working capital due to increased activity and higher freight rates throughout the quarter.
  • Based on our strong performance in the first half year and outlook for the second part of the year, we are narrowing the full-year 2024 EBIT guidance to DKK 15,500-17,000 million.

Jens H. Lund, Group CEO: "In a challenging environment, we delivered a strong financial performance in Q2 2024 driven by positive volume growth and stabilisation of gross profit per unit in the Air & Sea division. We continue to gain market share across all three divisions driven by our strengthened commercial platform. Furthermore, we have increased our productivity in all three divisions."

Selected key figures and ratios for the period 1 January - 30 June 2024

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Key figures (DKKm)

Revenue

41,157

37,727

79,497

78,681

Gross profit

10,841

11,331

21,106

22,722

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items

4,099

4,705

7,740

9,377

Profit for the period

2,712

3,375

5,105

6,662

Adjusted earnings for the period

2,790

3,448

5,253

6,788

Adjusted free cash flow

1,229

3,239

1,672

8,137

Ratios

Conversion ratio

37.8%

41.5%

36.7%

41.3%

Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12

52.7

69.8

months

Performance in Q2 2024

In a challenging environment, DSV demonstrated a strong financial performance characterised by an uptake in volumes, market share gains across all three divisions and solid cash flow generation. On the back of this performance, we are narrowing our full-year guidance to DKK 15,500-17,000 million, and we launch a new share buyback programme of DKK 1,500 million.

Air & Sea continued to see a stabilisation of gross profit per unit during Q2 2024, indicating a steady operational performance in a competitive and fluctuating market. While the situation in the Red Sea has not yet materialised in our financial results, it is expected to have a slightly positive impact in the second half of 2024.

Road continued to deliver satisfactory results in a competitive market with stable gross profit and a 4.4% increase in EBIT before special items for Q2 2024 compared to the same period last year. The division has further strengthened the network by establishing control towers and expanding the European groupage network in close collaboration with the other divisions of the Group.

Solutions saw a gross profit increase of 8.1% and an increase in EBIT before special items of 6.8% for Q2 2024 compared to the same period last year. Despite temporary low utilisation rates at new sites, the Solutions division delivered a strong performance owing to an increase in order lines driven by new wins.

We are well positioned for growth in an ever-changing market and maintain our focus on having industry leading margins, which is a testament to the company's competitive culture and operational efficiency. M&A remains a core pillar in DSV, and we believe that the combination of organic and inorganic growth will create a stronger DSV going forward.

We consistently assess our operations to optimise productivity and remain flexible and competitive to meet market demand, and we continuously invest in digital and physical infrastructure that drives productivity up. In order to leverage on these investments, we have launched a company-wide operational efficiency initiative in Q2. The gains from these initiatives are expected to materialise gradually over the coming quarters starting in Q3 and with a full-year impact in 2025 in EBIT before special items of approximately DKK 750 million.

Outlook for 2024

Based on our performance in the first six months of 2024 and our expectations for the rest of the year, we are narrowing the full-year outlook for 2024 as follows:

  • EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 15,500-17,000 million (previously DKK 15,000-17,000 million).
  • The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24%.
  • One-offcosts (special items) are expected to be in the level of DKK 650 million in 2024.

Share buyback

A separate company announcement about a new share buyback programme of DKK 1,500 million will be issued today. The programme starts 24 July 2024 and will run until 22 October 2024.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87, sebastian.rosborg@dsv.com

Media contact: Jonatan Rying Larsen, tel. +45 25 41 77 37, press@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Interim Financial Report H1 2024

Keeping supply chains flowing in a world of change

Contents

Financial highlights

3

Management's commentary

4

Air & Sea

9

Road

12

Solutions

14

Interim financial statements

16

Notes to the interim financial statements

21

Statement by the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

23

Financial highlights

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Results (DKKm)

Revenue

41,157

37,727

79,497

78,681

Gross profit

10,841

11,331

21,106

22,722

Operating profit before amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA)

5,509

6,022

10,541

11,963

before special items

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items

4,099

4,705

7,740

9,377

Net financial expenses

521

172

1,005

518

Profit for the period

2,712

3,375

5,105

6,662

Adjusted earnings for the period

2,790

3,448

5,253

6,788

Cash flows (DKKm)

Operating activities

2,462

4,628

4,218

10,749

Investing activities

(128)

(1,097)

(486)

(1,494)

Free cash flow

2,334

3,531

3,732

9,255

Adjusted free cash flow

1,229

3,239

1,672

8,137

Share buyback

(915)

(4,211)

(2,528)

(7,230)

Dividends distributed

-

-

(1,533)

(1,424)

Cash flow for the period

2,411

(1,797)

2,530

(217)

Gross investment in property, plant and equipment

(422)

(589)

(983)

(997)

Financial position (DKKm)

DSV A/S shareholders' share of equity

70,899

70,080

Non-controlling interests

269

236

Total equity

71,168

70,316

Total assets

157,775

151,540

Net working capital (NWC)

8,750

2,651

Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD)

38,199

30,350

Invested capital

105,735

97,019

Financial ratios (%)

Gross margin

26.3

30.0

26.5

28.9

Operating margin

10.0

12.5

9.7

11.9

Conversion ratio

37.8

41.5

36.7

41.3

Effective tax rate

24.2

25.5

24.2

24.8

ROIC before tax

15.9

20.4

Return on equity

15.3

19.9

Solvency ratio

44.9

46.2

Gearing ratio

1.8

1.2

Share ratios

Earnings per share (EPS) of DKK 1 for the last 12 months

51.3

67.4

Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12 months

52.7

69.8

Number of shares issued ('000) at 30 June

214,000

219,000

Number of treasury shares ('000) at 30 June

6,094

5,262

Average number of shares outstanding ('000) for the last 12 months

209,971

219,417

Average diluted number of shares ('000) for the last 12 months

210,804

221,520

Diluted number of shares ('000) at 30 June

208,037

215,528

Share price end of period (DKK)

1,067.0

1,433.0

Non-financial data

Full-time employees (FTE) at 30 June

73,881

74,178

For definition of key figures and ratios, please refer to page 82 of the DSV Annual Report 2023.

For definition of non-financial data, please refer to the DSV Sustainability Report 2023.

Management's commentary

The DSV Group achieved strong Q2 2024 results in a competitive environment with a decline in gross profit of 4.0% and a 12.4% decline in EBIT before special items compared to the same period last year. The financial results reflect a strong performance in all three divisions with further market share gains despite a competitive market. Sequentially, the Group achieved nominal gross profit growth of 5.6% and 12.6% nominal growth in EBIT before special items compared to Q1 2024.

Adjusted free cash flow for Q2 2024 and H1 2024 was impacted by the higher net working capital due to increased activity and increasing sea freight rates.

Quarterly business highlights

In the beginning of 2024, we strengthened our operational and commercial focus to enable sustainable organic growth. The revised focus is driven by a deeper understanding and collaboration with our customers across industry verticals as well as further development and leveraging of our global network and targeted services.

The strengthened commercial structure to support our largest customers is off to a good start, receiving positive customer feedback and securing significant wins within our targeted verticals. At the same time, we have maintained our stronghold in the small- and mid-sized customer segments.

We are pleased to note that the satisfaction ratings across our customer base are at all-time high levels in all divisions.

M&A will remain central to DSV's strategy, and we believe that the combination of organic and inorganic growth will create a stronger DSV going forward.

Operational excellence - benefitting from strategic investments

DSV continuously invests in digital and physical infrastructure that drives productivity up. In order to leverage on these investments, we have launched a company-wide operational efficiency initiative.

The impact of this initiative is expected to materialise gradually in the coming quarters starting in Q3 with a full-year impact in 2025 in EBIT before special items of approximately DKK 750 million. One-off costs for this initiative are estimated to be around DKK 650 million which will be reported as special items in 2024.

NEOM update

The exclusive logistics joint venture to provide logistics services for the projects in the NEOM region is mobilised and ready to go live but is awaiting final approvals from local authorities.

The timing of investments in the joint venture will follow the progress of the individual projects in NEOM. Based on current plans, we expect the joint venture activities to ramp up over the next 3-4 years.

The joint venture will have a positive impact on the DSV network, and we expect a return on the invested capital in line with our financial targets.

Results for the period

Growth 2023 - 2024

Growth in

Q2 2023 in

constant

(DKKm)

Currency

constant

currencies

Q2 2023

translation

currencies

Growth

%

Q2 2024

Revenue

37,727

(186)

37,541

3,616

9.6%

41,157

Gross profit

11,331

(42)

11,289

(448)

(4.0%)

10,841

EBIT before special items

4,705

(24)

4,681

(582)

(12.4%)

4,099

Gross margin (%)

30.0

26.3

Operating margin (%)

12.5

10.0

Conversion ratio (%)

41.5

37.8

Growth in

YTD 2023 in

constant

Currency

constant

currencies

(DKKm)

YTD 2023

translation

currencies

Growth

%

YTD 2024

Revenue

78,681

(767)

77,914

1,583

2.0%

79,497

Gross profit

22,722

(200)

22,522

(1,416)

(6.3%)

21,106

EBIT before special items

9,377

(98)

9,279

(1,539)

(16.6%)

7,740

Gross margin (%)

28.9

26.5

Operating margin (%)

11.9

9.7

Conversion ratio (%)

41.3

36.7

Revenue

In Q2 2024, revenue increased 9.6% compared to same period last year. For H1 2024, revenue amounted to DKK 79,497 million, compared to DKK 78,681 million last year. Revenue increased by 2.0% compared to same period last year.

Revenue and growth by division compared to same period last year are specified below:

Revenue by division, H1 2024 (DKKm)

12,905

Air & Sea

16%

Road

20,986

47,332

Solutions

26%

58%

(DKKm)

Q2 2024

Growth*

YTD 2024

Growth*

Air & Sea

24,616

8.1%

47,332

(2.3%)

Road

10,561

9.1%

20,986

6.2%

Solutions

6,916

17.0%

12,905

12.3%

Group and

eliminations

(936)

(1,726)

Total

41,157

9.6%

79,497

2.0%

* Growth in constant currencies

For H1 2024, the Air & Sea revenue was positively impacted by higher volume partly offset by lower average freight rates compared to the same period last year, leading to a slight decline in revenue for H1 2024.

The Road and Solutions divisions experienced revenue growth in H1 2024 compared to the same period last year. Road was primarily driven by higher volumes in our European groupage network, though partially offset by lower market rates. The Solutions division grew revenue primarily due to increased number of order lines, new wins and further development of our global footprint.

Ex. Group and elimination

Gross profit

For Q2 2024, gross profit for the Group declined 4.0% compared to same period last year. Gross profit increased sequentially and was up by 5.6% nominally compared to Q1 2024.

For H1 2024, gross profit amounted to DKK 21,106 million, compared to DKK 22,722 million last year. Gross profit declined 6.3% compared to the same period last year, mainly due to a normalising freight market causing lower yields in the Air & Sea division.

Gross profit and growth by division compared to same period last year are specified below:

(DKKm)

Q2 2024

Growth*

YTD 2024

Growth*

Air & Sea

6,072

(9.3%)

11,835

(12.8%)

Road

2,061

1.5%

4,025

0.4%

Solutions

2,576

8.1%

4,977

7.0%

Group and

eliminations

132

269

Total

10,841

(4.0%)

21,106

(6.3%)

* Growth in constant currencies

For H1 2024, gross profit for Air & Sea benefitted from the continued volume improvement in both air and sea. However, as expected, the gross profit for Air & Sea declined compared to the same period last year due to the normalisation of gross profit yields.

The Road division achieved slight gross profit growth in H1 2024, despite a challenging market. The division continued its positive trajectory, particularly in the European groupage network, and gained additional business with our large customers. The growth in volumes is partly offset by reduced freight rates.

Solutions delivered gross profit growth of 7.0% for H1 2024 due to higher activity levels with existing customers and the expansion of our global footprint paving the way for growth with new customers.

Gross profit by division, H1 2024 (DKKm)

4,977

Air & Sea

24%

11,835

Road

Solutions

4,025

57%

19%

Ex. Group and

elimination

The gross margin for the Group was 26.5% for H1 2024, compared to 28.9% for the same period last year. The decline was mainly due to Air & Sea and reflects the continued normalisation of both air and sea gross profit yields. In Solutions, the gross margin was lower than last year as a consequence of the implementation of new facilities following our warehouse strategy to increase our global footprint.

EBIT before special items

For Q2 2024, EBIT before special items declined 12.4% compared to last year but increased nominally by 12.6% compared to the first quarter. The reduced EBIT was due to lower gross profit in the Air & Sea division.

EBIT before special items amounted to DKK 7,740 million for H1 2024, compared to DKK 9,377 million last year. EBIT before special items was down 16.6%.

EBIT and growth by division compared to same period last year are specified below:

(DKKm)

Q2 2024

Growth*

YTD 2024

Growth*

Air & Sea

2,898

(18.2%)

5,525

(22.1%)

Road

549

4.4%

1,039

1.4%

Solutions

661

6.8%

1,161

(0.5%)

Group and

eliminations

(9)

15

Total

4,099

(12.4%)

7,740

(16.6%)

* Growth in constant currencies

The conversion ratio for the Group was 36.7% for H1 2024, compared to 41.3% for the same period last year. The decline is primarily due to the normalisation of freight markets and lower gross profit yields in Air & Sea. In Solutions, we see a temporary lower average warehouse utilisation as a result of the expansion of warehouse infrastructure.

For H1 2024, our continued focus on cost management resulted in a stable cost base despite cost of growth compared to the same period last year. Changes to the operational set-up has been made to improve efficiency and enable productivity gains. New group-wide initiatives have been initiated during the quarter to leverage on previous investments in improved digitalisation, standardised services, and new terminals and warehouses. This will reduce both staff cost and other external cost and improve the conversion ratio.

From a regional perspective, all regions realised lower EBIT for H1 2024 compared to the same period last year. The best performing region compared to the same period last year was EMEA.

EBIT by division, H1 2024 (DKKm)

1,161

Air & Sea

15%

1,039

Road

13%

5,525

Solutions

Ex. Group and

72%

elimination

Financial items

Financial items totalled a net expense of DKK 1,005 million for H1 2024, compared to a net expense of DKK 518 million for the same period last year. The higher net financial expenses compared to last year were related to the increase in lease liabilities, less financial income due to lower cash balances and foreign exchange losses, especially on intercompany balances.

(DKKm)

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Interest on lease liabilities

530

400

Other interest cost, net

327

162

Interest on pensions

22

18

Foreign exchange adjustments

126

(62)

Net financial expenses

1,005

518

Tax on profit for the period

The effective tax rate came to 24.2% for H1 2024, compared to 24.8% for the same period last year.

Profit for the period

Profit for H1 2024 was DKK 5,105 million, compared to DKK 6,662 million for the same period of 2023. The decline was mainly due to the lower EBIT before special items for the period.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Diluted adjusted EPS (rolling 12-months) decreased by 24.5% compared to the same period last year and came to DKK 52.7 per share (30 June 2023: DKK 69.8 per share). The decline was due to the decrease in adjusted earnings partly offset by a 4.8% decrease in average number of diluted shares outstanding following the Group's share buyback programmes.

Cash flow

Cash flow statement - summary

Q2

Q2

YTD

YTD

(DKKm)

2024

2023

2024

2023

EBITDA before special items

5,509

6,022

10,541

11,963

Change in net working capital

(1,681)

551

(3,773)

2,540

Tax, interests, change in

(1,366)

(1,814)

(2,550)

(3,491)

provisions, etc.

Special items, paid

-

(131)

-

(263)

Cash flow from operating

2,462

4,628

4,218

10,749

activities

Cash flow from investing

(128)

(1,097)

(486)

(1,494)

activities

Free cash flow

2,334

3,531

3,732

9,255

Proceeds and repayment of

973

(1,568)

2,278

(2,152)

debt

Transactions with shareholders

(896)

(3,760)

(3,480)

(7,320)

Cash flow for the period

2,411

(1,797)

2,530

(217)

Free cash flow

2,334

3,531

3,732

9,255

Acquisition of subsidiaries

-

550

-

550

Special items

-

131

-

263

Repayment of lease liabilities

(1,105)

(973)

(2,060)

(1,931)

Adjusted free cash flow

1,229

3,239

1,672

8,137

Adjusted free cash flow for Q2 2024 amounted to DKK 1,229 million, a decrease of DKK 2,010 million compared to same quarter last year. For H1 2024, the adjusted free cash flow was DKK 1,672 million, compared DKK 8,137 million for the same period last year.

The decline in adjusted free cash flow for both Q2 2024 and for H1 2024 was predominantly impacted by higher net working capital and lower EBITDA but partly offset by lower tax payments and a reduction in investing activities.

The change in net working capital increased during Q2 2024 owing to higher activity levels which led to higher net revenue compared to Q2 2023.

For H1 2024, the change in net working capital resulted in a cash outflow of DKK 3,773 million compared to an inflow last year of DKK 2,540 million due to the same factors as for the quarter. The change in net working capital was a result of a more normalised market, whereas the first six months of 2023 were impacted positively by the market conditions with high rates from 2022.

Cash flow from investing activities only showed a cash outflow of DKK 128 million for Q2 2024 compared to a cash outflow of DKK 1,097 million for the same period last year. For the first six months, cash flow from investing activities showed a cash outflow of DKK 486 million, compared to a cash outflow of DKK 1,494 million for H1 2023. The decrease is related to the disposal of properties and no material acquisitions in 2024.

Cash flow from financing activities was a net cash inflow of DKK 77 million for Q2 2024 and a cash outflow of DKK 1,202 million for H1 2024, primarily related to shareholder distribution and lease payments but partly offset by the issuance of the EUR 500 million Eurobond in Q2 2024.

Net working capital

On 30 June 2024, the Group's net working capital (NWC) was DKK 8,750 million, compared to DKK 2,651 million on 30 June 2023. The increase is mainly driven by higher activity levels in combination with increasing freight rates, primarily in Air & Sea in the second quarter of 2024.

Funds tied up in property projects increased compared to last year. The impact from property projects is expected to decrease over the coming quarters and the NWC to be reduced by approximately DKK 2,000 million by year-end 2024.

Relative to estimated full-year revenue, funds tied up in NWC were 5.3% as of 30 June 2024 (compared to 1.8% on 30 June 2023). We remain committed to managing the NWC and have not seen changes to invoicing days or overdue receivables.

Capital structure and finances

DSV A/S shareholders' share of equity

DSV shareholders' share of equity was DKK 70,899 million on 30 June 2024 (DKK 68,703 million on 31 December 2023). Equity increased as the profit for the period exceeded the redistribution to shareholders (share buyback and dividend).

On 30 June 2024, the Company's portfolio of treasury shares was 6,094,444 shares. On 23 July 2024, the portfolio of treasury shares was 6,184,944 shares.

The solvency ratio excluding non-controlling interests was 44.9% on 30 June 2024 (30 June 2023: 46.2%).

The development in equity since 1 January is specified below:

(DKKm)

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Equity at 1 January

68,703

71,519

Profit for the period (attributable to

5,076

6,628

DSV shareholders)

Currency translation, foreign

342

(1,252)

enterprises

Allocated to shareholders

(4,061)

(8,654)

Sale of treasury shares

537

1,339

Other equity movements

302

500

Equity end of period

70,899

70,080

Net interest-bearing debt

Net interest-bearing debt amounted to DKK 38,199 million on 30 June 2024, compared to DKK 30,350 million on 30 June 2023. The increase in net interest-bearing debt can mainly be attributed to increases in lease liabilities, dividend, share buyback payments to our shareholders and increased funds tied up in net working capital.

On 26 June 2024, it was announced that DSV had completed a new 5-year EUR 500 million Eurobond issue (approximately DKK 3,725 million). Please refer to Company Announcement No. 1118.

The gearing ratio (NIBD/EBITDA) was 1.8x on 30 June 2024, compared to 1.2x last year. A new share buyback programme of DKK 1,500 million is initiated on 24 July 2024 in accordance with our target of a financial gearing ratio below 2.0 and expected future cash flow as we expect to tie up additional funds in NWC due to increasing rate levels.

The weighted average duration of the company's long-term bonds and drawn credit facilities was 6.9 years on 30 June 2024.

Invested capital and ROIC

The invested capital including goodwill and customer relationships amounted to DKK 105,735 million on 30 June 2024, compared to DKK 97,019 million on 30 June 2023. The increase was mainly a result of higher net working capital and right-of-use lease assets.

Return on invested capital (including goodwill and customer relationships) was 15.9% for the rolling 12-month period ended 30 June 2024 compared to 20.4% last year. The decrease is predominantly due to the lower operational result.

Excluding goodwill and customer relationships, return on invested capital was 64.4% for the rolling 12-month period ended 30 June 2024, compared to 87.2% for the same period last year.

Outlook

Based on our performance in the first six months of 2024 and our expectations for rest of the year, we narrow the full-year outlook for 2024 as follows:

  • EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 15,500-17,000 million (previously DKK 15,000-17,000 million).
  • The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24%.
  • One-offcosts (special items) are expected to be in the level of DKK 650 million in 2024.

