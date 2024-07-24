INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT H1 2024 Company Announcement No. 1123 24 July 2024 Strong Q2 2024 results with market share gains in all divisions The DSV Group achieved strong Q2 2024 results in line with expectations, with a decline in gross profit of 4.0% and a 12.4% decline in EBIT before special items compared to the same period last year. The financial results reflect a strong performance with further market share gains in all three divisions despite a competitive market.

Sequentially, comparing Q2 2024 to Q1 2024, the DSV Group achieved nominal growth throughout Q2 2024 in EBIT before special items of 12.6% driven by increasing volumes and stabilisation of earnings per unit in Air & Sea.

Solid adjusted free cash flow for Q2 2024 was impacted by higher net working capital due to increased activity and higher freight rates throughout the quarter.

Based on our strong performance in the first half year and outlook for the second part of the year, we are narrowing the full-year 2024 EBIT guidance to DKK 15,500-17,000 million. Jens H. Lund, Group CEO: "In a challenging environment, we delivered a strong financial performance in Q2 2024 driven by positive volume growth and stabilisation of gross profit per unit in the Air & Sea division. We continue to gain market share across all three divisions driven by our strengthened commercial platform. Furthermore, we have increased our productivity in all three divisions." Selected key figures and ratios for the period 1 January - 30 June 2024 Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Key figures (DKKm) Revenue 41,157 37,727 79,497 78,681 Gross profit 10,841 11,331 21,106 22,722 Operating profit (EBIT) before special items 4,099 4,705 7,740 9,377 Profit for the period 2,712 3,375 5,105 6,662 Adjusted earnings for the period 2,790 3,448 5,253 6,788 Adjusted free cash flow 1,229 3,239 1,672 8,137 Ratios Conversion ratio 37.8% 41.5% 36.7% 41.3% Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12 52.7 69.8 months Performance in Q2 2024 In a challenging environment, DSV demonstrated a strong financial performance characterised by an uptake in volumes, market share gains across all three divisions and solid cash flow generation. On the back of this performance, we are narrowing our full-year guidance to DKK 15,500-17,000 million, and we launch a new share buyback programme of DKK 1,500 million. Air & Sea continued to see a stabilisation of gross profit per unit during Q2 2024, indicating a steady operational performance in a competitive and fluctuating market. While the situation in the Red Sea has not yet materialised in our financial results, it is expected to have a slightly positive impact in the second half of 2024.

Road continued to deliver satisfactory results in a competitive market with stable gross profit and a 4.4% increase in EBIT before special items for Q2 2024 compared to the same period last year. The division has further strengthened the network by establishing control towers and expanding the European groupage network in close collaboration with the other divisions of the Group. Solutions saw a gross profit increase of 8.1% and an increase in EBIT before special items of 6.8% for Q2 2024 compared to the same period last year. Despite temporary low utilisation rates at new sites, the Solutions division delivered a strong performance owing to an increase in order lines driven by new wins. We are well positioned for growth in an ever-changing market and maintain our focus on having industry leading margins, which is a testament to the company's competitive culture and operational efficiency. M&A remains a core pillar in DSV, and we believe that the combination of organic and inorganic growth will create a stronger DSV going forward. We consistently assess our operations to optimise productivity and remain flexible and competitive to meet market demand, and we continuously invest in digital and physical infrastructure that drives productivity up. In order to leverage on these investments, we have launched a company-wide operational efficiency initiative in Q2. The gains from these initiatives are expected to materialise gradually over the coming quarters starting in Q3 and with a full-year impact in 2025 in EBIT before special items of approximately DKK 750 million. Outlook for 2024 Based on our performance in the first six months of 2024 and our expectations for the rest of the year, we are narrowing the full-year outlook for 2024 as follows: EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 15,500-17,000 million (previously DKK 15,000-17,000 million).

15,500-17,000 million (previously DKK 15,000-17,000 million). The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24%.

One-off costs (special items) are expected to be in the level of DKK 650 million in 2024. Share buyback A separate company announcement about a new share buyback programme of DKK 1,500 million will be issued today. The programme starts 24 July 2024 and will run until 22 October 2024. Contacts Investor Relations: Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87, sebastian.rosborg@dsv.com Media contact: Jonatan Rying Larsen, tel. +45 25 41 77 37, press@dsv.com

Interim Financial Report H1 2024 Keeping supply chains flowing in a world of change

Contents Financial highlights 3 Management's commentary 4 Air & Sea 9 Road 12 Solutions 14 Interim financial statements 16 Notes to the interim financial statements 21 Statement by the Board of Directors and the Executive Board 23

Financial highlights Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Results (DKKm) Revenue 41,157 37,727 79,497 78,681 Gross profit 10,841 11,331 21,106 22,722 Operating profit before amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) 5,509 6,022 10,541 11,963 before special items Operating profit (EBIT) before special items 4,099 4,705 7,740 9,377 Net financial expenses 521 172 1,005 518 Profit for the period 2,712 3,375 5,105 6,662 Adjusted earnings for the period 2,790 3,448 5,253 6,788 Cash flows (DKKm) Operating activities 2,462 4,628 4,218 10,749 Investing activities (128) (1,097) (486) (1,494) Free cash flow 2,334 3,531 3,732 9,255 Adjusted free cash flow 1,229 3,239 1,672 8,137 Share buyback (915) (4,211) (2,528) (7,230) Dividends distributed - - (1,533) (1,424) Cash flow for the period 2,411 (1,797) 2,530 (217) Gross investment in property, plant and equipment (422) (589) (983) (997) Financial position (DKKm) DSV A/S shareholders' share of equity 70,899 70,080 Non-controlling interests 269 236 Total equity 71,168 70,316 Total assets 157,775 151,540 Net working capital (NWC) 8,750 2,651 Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) 38,199 30,350 Invested capital 105,735 97,019 Financial ratios (%) Gross margin 26.3 30.0 26.5 28.9 Operating margin 10.0 12.5 9.7 11.9 Conversion ratio 37.8 41.5 36.7 41.3 Effective tax rate 24.2 25.5 24.2 24.8 ROIC before tax 15.9 20.4 Return on equity 15.3 19.9 Solvency ratio 44.9 46.2 Gearing ratio 1.8 1.2 Share ratios Earnings per share (EPS) of DKK 1 for the last 12 months 51.3 67.4 Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12 months 52.7 69.8 Number of shares issued ('000) at 30 June 214,000 219,000 Number of treasury shares ('000) at 30 June 6,094 5,262 Average number of shares outstanding ('000) for the last 12 months 209,971 219,417 Average diluted number of shares ('000) for the last 12 months 210,804 221,520 Diluted number of shares ('000) at 30 June 208,037 215,528 Share price end of period (DKK) 1,067.0 1,433.0 Non-financial data Full-time employees (FTE) at 30 June 73,881 74,178

Management's commentary The DSV Group achieved strong Q2 2024 results in a competitive environment with a decline in gross profit of 4.0% and a 12.4% decline in EBIT before special items compared to the same period last year. The financial results reflect a strong performance in all three divisions with further market share gains despite a competitive market. Sequentially, the Group achieved nominal gross profit growth of 5.6% and 12.6% nominal growth in EBIT before special items compared to Q1 2024. Adjusted free cash flow for Q2 2024 and H1 2024 was impacted by the higher net working capital due to increased activity and increasing sea freight rates. Quarterly business highlights In the beginning of 2024, we strengthened our operational and commercial focus to enable sustainable organic growth. The revised focus is driven by a deeper understanding and collaboration with our customers across industry verticals as well as further development and leveraging of our global network and targeted services. The strengthened commercial structure to support our largest customers is off to a good start, receiving positive customer feedback and securing significant wins within our targeted verticals. At the same time, we have maintained our stronghold in the small- and mid-sized customer segments. We are pleased to note that the satisfaction ratings across our customer base are at all-time high levels in all divisions. M&A will remain central to DSV's strategy, and we believe that the combination of organic and inorganic growth will create a stronger DSV going forward. Operational excellence - benefitting from strategic investments DSV continuously invests in digital and physical infrastructure that drives productivity up. In order to leverage on these investments, we have launched a company-wide operational efficiency initiative. The impact of this initiative is expected to materialise gradually in the coming quarters starting in Q3 with a full-year impact in 2025 in EBIT before special items of approximately DKK 750 million. One-off costs for this initiative are estimated to be around DKK 650 million which will be reported as special items in 2024. NEOM update The exclusive logistics joint venture to provide logistics services for the projects in the NEOM region is mobilised and ready to go live but is awaiting final approvals from local authorities. The timing of investments in the joint venture will follow the progress of the individual projects in NEOM. Based on current plans, we expect the joint venture activities to ramp up over the next 3-4 years. The joint venture will have a positive impact on the DSV network, and we expect a return on the invested capital in line with our financial targets. Page 4 of 23 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1123 - 24 July 2024

Results for the period Growth 2023 - 2024 Growth in Q2 2023 in constant (DKKm) Currency constant currencies Q2 2023 translation currencies Growth % Q2 2024 Revenue 37,727 (186) 37,541 3,616 9.6% 41,157 Gross profit 11,331 (42) 11,289 (448) (4.0%) 10,841 EBIT before special items 4,705 (24) 4,681 (582) (12.4%) 4,099 Gross margin (%) 30.0 26.3 Operating margin (%) 12.5 10.0 Conversion ratio (%) 41.5 37.8 Growth in YTD 2023 in constant Currency constant currencies (DKKm) YTD 2023 translation currencies Growth % YTD 2024 Revenue 78,681 (767) 77,914 1,583 2.0% 79,497 Gross profit 22,722 (200) 22,522 (1,416) (6.3%) 21,106 EBIT before special items 9,377 (98) 9,279 (1,539) (16.6%) 7,740 Gross margin (%) 28.9 26.5 Operating margin (%) 11.9 9.7 Conversion ratio (%) 41.3 36.7 Revenue In Q2 2024, revenue increased 9.6% compared to same period last year. For H1 2024, revenue amounted to DKK 79,497 million, compared to DKK 78,681 million last year. Revenue increased by 2.0% compared to same period last year. Revenue and growth by division compared to same period last year are specified below: Revenue by division, H1 2024 (DKKm) 12,905 Air & Sea 16% Road 20,986 47,332 Solutions 26% 58% (DKKm) Q2 2024 Growth* YTD 2024 Growth* Air & Sea 24,616 8.1% 47,332 (2.3%) Road 10,561 9.1% 20,986 6.2% Solutions 6,916 17.0% 12,905 12.3% Group and eliminations (936) (1,726) Total 41,157 9.6% 79,497 2.0% * Growth in constant currencies For H1 2024, the Air & Sea revenue was positively impacted by higher volume partly offset by lower average freight rates compared to the same period last year, leading to a slight decline in revenue for H1 2024. The Road and Solutions divisions experienced revenue growth in H1 2024 compared to the same period last year. Road was primarily driven by higher volumes in our European groupage network, though partially offset by lower market rates. The Solutions division grew revenue primarily due to increased number of order lines, new wins and further development of our global footprint. Ex. Group and elimination Gross profit For Q2 2024, gross profit for the Group declined 4.0% compared to same period last year. Gross profit increased sequentially and was up by 5.6% nominally compared to Q1 2024. For H1 2024, gross profit amounted to DKK 21,106 million, compared to DKK 22,722 million last year. Gross profit declined 6.3% compared to the same period last year, mainly due to a normalising freight market causing lower yields in the Air & Sea division. Page 5 of 23 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1123 - 24 July 2024

Gross profit and growth by division compared to same period last year are specified below: (DKKm) Q2 2024 Growth* YTD 2024 Growth* Air & Sea 6,072 (9.3%) 11,835 (12.8%) Road 2,061 1.5% 4,025 0.4% Solutions 2,576 8.1% 4,977 7.0% Group and eliminations 132 269 Total 10,841 (4.0%) 21,106 (6.3%) * Growth in constant currencies For H1 2024, gross profit for Air & Sea benefitted from the continued volume improvement in both air and sea. However, as expected, the gross profit for Air & Sea declined compared to the same period last year due to the normalisation of gross profit yields. The Road division achieved slight gross profit growth in H1 2024, despite a challenging market. The division continued its positive trajectory, particularly in the European groupage network, and gained additional business with our large customers. The growth in volumes is partly offset by reduced freight rates. Solutions delivered gross profit growth of 7.0% for H1 2024 due to higher activity levels with existing customers and the expansion of our global footprint paving the way for growth with new customers. Gross profit by division, H1 2024 (DKKm) 4,977 Air & Sea 24% 11,835 Road Solutions 4,025 57% 19% Ex. Group and elimination The gross margin for the Group was 26.5% for H1 2024, compared to 28.9% for the same period last year. The decline was mainly due to Air & Sea and reflects the continued normalisation of both air and sea gross profit yields. In Solutions, the gross margin was lower than last year as a consequence of the implementation of new facilities following our warehouse strategy to increase our global footprint. EBIT before special items For Q2 2024, EBIT before special items declined 12.4% compared to last year but increased nominally by 12.6% compared to the first quarter. The reduced EBIT was due to lower gross profit in the Air & Sea division. EBIT before special items amounted to DKK 7,740 million for H1 2024, compared to DKK 9,377 million last year. EBIT before special items was down 16.6%. EBIT and growth by division compared to same period last year are specified below: (DKKm) Q2 2024 Growth* YTD 2024 Growth* Air & Sea 2,898 (18.2%) 5,525 (22.1%) Road 549 4.4% 1,039 1.4% Solutions 661 6.8% 1,161 (0.5%) Group and eliminations (9) 15 Total 4,099 (12.4%) 7,740 (16.6%) * Growth in constant currencies The conversion ratio for the Group was 36.7% for H1 2024, compared to 41.3% for the same period last year. The decline is primarily due to the normalisation of freight markets and lower gross profit yields in Air & Sea. In Solutions, we see a temporary lower average warehouse utilisation as a result of the expansion of warehouse infrastructure. For H1 2024, our continued focus on cost management resulted in a stable cost base despite cost of growth compared to the same period last year. Changes to the operational set-up has been made to improve efficiency and enable productivity gains. New group-wide initiatives have been initiated during the quarter to leverage on previous investments in improved digitalisation, standardised services, and new terminals and warehouses. This will reduce both staff cost and other external cost and improve the conversion ratio. From a regional perspective, all regions realised lower EBIT for H1 2024 compared to the same period last year. The best performing region compared to the same period last year was EMEA. EBIT by division, H1 2024 (DKKm) 1,161 Air & Sea 15% 1,039 Road 13% 5,525 Solutions Ex. Group and 72% elimination Page 6 of 23 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1123 - 24 July 2024

Financial items Financial items totalled a net expense of DKK 1,005 million for H1 2024, compared to a net expense of DKK 518 million for the same period last year. The higher net financial expenses compared to last year were related to the increase in lease liabilities, less financial income due to lower cash balances and foreign exchange losses, especially on intercompany balances. (DKKm) YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Interest on lease liabilities 530 400 Other interest cost, net 327 162 Interest on pensions 22 18 Foreign exchange adjustments 126 (62) Net financial expenses 1,005 518 Tax on profit for the period The effective tax rate came to 24.2% for H1 2024, compared to 24.8% for the same period last year. Profit for the period Profit for H1 2024 was DKK 5,105 million, compared to DKK 6,662 million for the same period of 2023. The decline was mainly due to the lower EBIT before special items for the period. Diluted adjusted earnings per share Diluted adjusted EPS (rolling 12-months) decreased by 24.5% compared to the same period last year and came to DKK 52.7 per share (30 June 2023: DKK 69.8 per share). The decline was due to the decrease in adjusted earnings partly offset by a 4.8% decrease in average number of diluted shares outstanding following the Group's share buyback programmes. Cash flow Cash flow statement - summary Q2 Q2 YTD YTD (DKKm) 2024 2023 2024 2023 EBITDA before special items 5,509 6,022 10,541 11,963 Change in net working capital (1,681) 551 (3,773) 2,540 Tax, interests, change in (1,366) (1,814) (2,550) (3,491) provisions, etc. Special items, paid - (131) - (263) Cash flow from operating 2,462 4,628 4,218 10,749 activities Cash flow from investing (128) (1,097) (486) (1,494) activities Free cash flow 2,334 3,531 3,732 9,255 Proceeds and repayment of 973 (1,568) 2,278 (2,152) debt Transactions with shareholders (896) (3,760) (3,480) (7,320) Cash flow for the period 2,411 (1,797) 2,530 (217) Free cash flow 2,334 3,531 3,732 9,255 Acquisition of subsidiaries - 550 - 550 Special items - 131 - 263 Repayment of lease liabilities (1,105) (973) (2,060) (1,931) Adjusted free cash flow 1,229 3,239 1,672 8,137 Adjusted free cash flow for Q2 2024 amounted to DKK 1,229 million, a decrease of DKK 2,010 million compared to same quarter last year. For H1 2024, the adjusted free cash flow was DKK 1,672 million, compared DKK 8,137 million for the same period last year. The decline in adjusted free cash flow for both Q2 2024 and for H1 2024 was predominantly impacted by higher net working capital and lower EBITDA but partly offset by lower tax payments and a reduction in investing activities. The change in net working capital increased during Q2 2024 owing to higher activity levels which led to higher net revenue compared to Q2 2023. For H1 2024, the change in net working capital resulted in a cash outflow of DKK 3,773 million compared to an inflow last year of DKK 2,540 million due to the same factors as for the quarter. The change in net working capital was a result of a more normalised market, whereas the first six months of 2023 were impacted positively by the market conditions with high rates from 2022. Cash flow from investing activities only showed a cash outflow of DKK 128 million for Q2 2024 compared to a cash outflow of DKK 1,097 million for the same period last year. For the first six months, cash flow from investing activities showed a cash outflow of DKK 486 million, compared to a cash outflow of DKK 1,494 million for H1 2023. The decrease is related to the disposal of properties and no material acquisitions in 2024. Cash flow from financing activities was a net cash inflow of DKK 77 million for Q2 2024 and a cash outflow of DKK 1,202 million for H1 2024, primarily related to shareholder distribution and lease payments but partly offset by the issuance of the EUR 500 million Eurobond in Q2 2024. Net working capital On 30 June 2024, the Group's net working capital (NWC) was DKK 8,750 million, compared to DKK 2,651 million on 30 June 2023. The increase is mainly driven by higher activity levels in combination with increasing freight rates, primarily in Air & Sea in the second quarter of 2024. Funds tied up in property projects increased compared to last year. The impact from property projects is expected to decrease over the coming quarters and the NWC to be reduced by approximately DKK 2,000 million by year-end 2024. Relative to estimated full-year revenue, funds tied up in NWC were 5.3% as of 30 June 2024 (compared to 1.8% on 30 June 2023). We remain committed to managing the NWC and have not seen changes to invoicing days or overdue receivables. Capital structure and finances DSV A/S shareholders' share of equity DSV shareholders' share of equity was DKK 70,899 million on 30 June 2024 (DKK 68,703 million on 31 December 2023). Equity increased as the profit for the period exceeded the redistribution to shareholders (share buyback and dividend). 