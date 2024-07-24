INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT H1 2024
Company Announcement No. 1123
24 July 2024
Strong Q2 2024 results with market share gains in all divisions
- The DSV Group achieved strong Q2 2024 results in line with expectations, with a decline in gross profit of 4.0% and a 12.4% decline in EBIT before special items compared to the same period last year. The financial results reflect a strong performance with further market share gains in all three divisions despite a competitive market.
- Sequentially, comparing Q2 2024 to Q1 2024, the DSV Group achieved nominal growth throughout Q2 2024 in EBIT before special items of 12.6% driven by increasing volumes and stabilisation of earnings per unit in Air & Sea.
- Solid adjusted free cash flow for Q2 2024 was impacted by higher net working capital due to increased activity and higher freight rates throughout the quarter.
- Based on our strong performance in the first half year and outlook for the second part of the year, we are narrowing the full-year 2024 EBIT guidance to DKK 15,500-17,000 million.
Jens H. Lund, Group CEO: "In a challenging environment, we delivered a strong financial performance in Q2 2024 driven by positive volume growth and stabilisation of gross profit per unit in the Air & Sea division. We continue to gain market share across all three divisions driven by our strengthened commercial platform. Furthermore, we have increased our productivity in all three divisions."
Selected key figures and ratios for the period 1 January - 30 June 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Key figures (DKKm)
Revenue
41,157
37,727
79,497
78,681
Gross profit
10,841
11,331
21,106
22,722
Operating profit (EBIT) before special items
4,099
4,705
7,740
9,377
Profit for the period
2,712
3,375
5,105
6,662
Adjusted earnings for the period
2,790
3,448
5,253
6,788
Adjusted free cash flow
1,229
3,239
1,672
8,137
Ratios
Conversion ratio
37.8%
41.5%
36.7%
41.3%
Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12
52.7
69.8
months
Performance in Q2 2024
In a challenging environment, DSV demonstrated a strong financial performance characterised by an uptake in volumes, market share gains across all three divisions and solid cash flow generation. On the back of this performance, we are narrowing our full-year guidance to DKK 15,500-17,000 million, and we launch a new share buyback programme of DKK 1,500 million.
Air & Sea continued to see a stabilisation of gross profit per unit during Q2 2024, indicating a steady operational performance in a competitive and fluctuating market. While the situation in the Red Sea has not yet materialised in our financial results, it is expected to have a slightly positive impact in the second half of 2024.
DSV A/S, Hovedgaden 630, 2640 Hedehusene, Denmark, tel. +45 43 20 30 40, CVR No. 58233528, www.dsv.com.
DSV Group
We provide and manage supply chain solutions for thousands of companies every day - from the small family run business to the large global corporation. Our reach is global, yet our presence is local and close to our customers. Approximately 75,000 employees in more than 80 countries work passionately to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services. Read more at www.dsv.com
Road continued to deliver satisfactory results in a competitive market with stable gross profit and a 4.4% increase in EBIT before special items for Q2 2024 compared to the same period last year. The division has further strengthened the network by establishing control towers and expanding the European groupage network in close collaboration with the other divisions of the Group.
Solutions saw a gross profit increase of 8.1% and an increase in EBIT before special items of 6.8% for Q2 2024 compared to the same period last year. Despite temporary low utilisation rates at new sites, the Solutions division delivered a strong performance owing to an increase in order lines driven by new wins.
We are well positioned for growth in an ever-changing market and maintain our focus on having industry leading margins, which is a testament to the company's competitive culture and operational efficiency. M&A remains a core pillar in DSV, and we believe that the combination of organic and inorganic growth will create a stronger DSV going forward.
We consistently assess our operations to optimise productivity and remain flexible and competitive to meet market demand, and we continuously invest in digital and physical infrastructure that drives productivity up. In order to leverage on these investments, we have launched a company-wide operational efficiency initiative in Q2. The gains from these initiatives are expected to materialise gradually over the coming quarters starting in Q3 and with a full-year impact in 2025 in EBIT before special items of approximately DKK 750 million.
Outlook for 2024
Based on our performance in the first six months of 2024 and our expectations for the rest of the year, we are narrowing the full-year outlook for 2024 as follows:
- EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 15,500-17,000 million (previously DKK 15,000-17,000 million).
- The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24%.
- One-offcosts (special items) are expected to be in the level of DKK 650 million in 2024.
Share buyback
A separate company announcement about a new share buyback programme of DKK 1,500 million will be issued today. The programme starts 24 July 2024 and will run until 22 October 2024.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 87, sebastian.rosborg@dsv.com
Media contact: Jonatan Rying Larsen, tel. +45 25 41 77 37, press@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
DSV A/S, Hovedgaden 630, 2640 Hedehusene, Denmark, tel. +45 43 20 30 40, CVR No. 58233528, www.dsv.com.
DSV Group
We provide and manage supply chain solutions for thousands of companies every day - from the small family run business to the large global corporation. Our reach is global, yet our presence is local and close to our customers. Approximately 75,000 employees in more than 80 countries work passionately to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services. Read more at www.dsv.com
Interim Financial Report H1 2024
Keeping supply chains flowing in a world of change
Contents
Air & Sea
9
Road
12
Solutions
14
Interim financial statements
16
Notes to the interim financial statements
21
Statement by the Board of Directors and the Executive Board
23
Page 2 of 23 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1123 - 24 July 2024
Financial highlights
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Results (DKKm)
Revenue
41,157
37,727
79,497
78,681
Gross profit
10,841
11,331
21,106
22,722
Operating profit before amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA)
5,509
6,022
10,541
11,963
before special items
Operating profit (EBIT) before special items
4,099
4,705
7,740
9,377
Net financial expenses
521
172
1,005
518
Profit for the period
2,712
3,375
5,105
6,662
Adjusted earnings for the period
2,790
3,448
5,253
6,788
Cash flows (DKKm)
Operating activities
2,462
4,628
4,218
10,749
Investing activities
(128)
(1,097)
(486)
(1,494)
Free cash flow
2,334
3,531
3,732
9,255
Adjusted free cash flow
1,229
3,239
1,672
8,137
Share buyback
(915)
(4,211)
(2,528)
(7,230)
Dividends distributed
-
-
(1,533)
(1,424)
Cash flow for the period
2,411
(1,797)
2,530
(217)
Gross investment in property, plant and equipment
(422)
(589)
(983)
(997)
Financial position (DKKm)
DSV A/S shareholders' share of equity
70,899
70,080
Non-controlling interests
269
236
Total equity
71,168
70,316
Total assets
157,775
151,540
Net working capital (NWC)
8,750
2,651
Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD)
38,199
30,350
Invested capital
105,735
97,019
Financial ratios (%)
Gross margin
26.3
30.0
26.5
28.9
Operating margin
10.0
12.5
9.7
11.9
Conversion ratio
37.8
41.5
36.7
41.3
Effective tax rate
24.2
25.5
24.2
24.8
ROIC before tax
15.9
20.4
Return on equity
15.3
19.9
Solvency ratio
44.9
46.2
Gearing ratio
1.8
1.2
Share ratios
Earnings per share (EPS) of DKK 1 for the last 12 months
51.3
67.4
Diluted adjusted earnings per share of DKK 1 for the last 12 months
52.7
69.8
Number of shares issued ('000) at 30 June
214,000
219,000
Number of treasury shares ('000) at 30 June
6,094
5,262
Average number of shares outstanding ('000) for the last 12 months
209,971
219,417
Average diluted number of shares ('000) for the last 12 months
210,804
221,520
Diluted number of shares ('000) at 30 June
208,037
215,528
Share price end of period (DKK)
1,067.0
1,433.0
Non-financial data
Full-time employees (FTE) at 30 June
73,881
74,178
For definition of key figures and ratios, please refer to page 82 of the DSV Annual Report 2023.
For definition of non-financial data, please refer to the DSV Sustainability Report 2023.
Page 3 of 23 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1123 - 24 July 2024
Management's commentary
The DSV Group achieved strong Q2 2024 results in a competitive environment with a decline in gross profit of 4.0% and a 12.4% decline in EBIT before special items compared to the same period last year. The financial results reflect a strong performance in all three divisions with further market share gains despite a competitive market. Sequentially, the Group achieved nominal gross profit growth of 5.6% and 12.6% nominal growth in EBIT before special items compared to Q1 2024.
Adjusted free cash flow for Q2 2024 and H1 2024 was impacted by the higher net working capital due to increased activity and increasing sea freight rates.
Quarterly business highlights
In the beginning of 2024, we strengthened our operational and commercial focus to enable sustainable organic growth. The revised focus is driven by a deeper understanding and collaboration with our customers across industry verticals as well as further development and leveraging of our global network and targeted services.
The strengthened commercial structure to support our largest customers is off to a good start, receiving positive customer feedback and securing significant wins within our targeted verticals. At the same time, we have maintained our stronghold in the small- and mid-sized customer segments.
We are pleased to note that the satisfaction ratings across our customer base are at all-time high levels in all divisions.
M&A will remain central to DSV's strategy, and we believe that the combination of organic and inorganic growth will create a stronger DSV going forward.
Operational excellence - benefitting from strategic investments
DSV continuously invests in digital and physical infrastructure that drives productivity up. In order to leverage on these investments, we have launched a company-wide operational efficiency initiative.
The impact of this initiative is expected to materialise gradually in the coming quarters starting in Q3 with a full-year impact in 2025 in EBIT before special items of approximately DKK 750 million. One-off costs for this initiative are estimated to be around DKK 650 million which will be reported as special items in 2024.
NEOM update
The exclusive logistics joint venture to provide logistics services for the projects in the NEOM region is mobilised and ready to go live but is awaiting final approvals from local authorities.
The timing of investments in the joint venture will follow the progress of the individual projects in NEOM. Based on current plans, we expect the joint venture activities to ramp up over the next 3-4 years.
The joint venture will have a positive impact on the DSV network, and we expect a return on the invested capital in line with our financial targets.
Page 4 of 23 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1123 - 24 July 2024
Results for the period
Growth 2023 - 2024
Growth in
Q2 2023 in
constant
(DKKm)
Currency
constant
currencies
Q2 2023
translation
currencies
Growth
%
Q2 2024
Revenue
37,727
(186)
37,541
3,616
9.6%
41,157
Gross profit
11,331
(42)
11,289
(448)
(4.0%)
10,841
EBIT before special items
4,705
(24)
4,681
(582)
(12.4%)
4,099
Gross margin (%)
30.0
26.3
Operating margin (%)
12.5
10.0
Conversion ratio (%)
41.5
37.8
Growth in
YTD 2023 in
constant
Currency
constant
currencies
(DKKm)
YTD 2023
translation
currencies
Growth
%
YTD 2024
Revenue
78,681
(767)
77,914
1,583
2.0%
79,497
Gross profit
22,722
(200)
22,522
(1,416)
(6.3%)
21,106
EBIT before special items
9,377
(98)
9,279
(1,539)
(16.6%)
7,740
Gross margin (%)
28.9
26.5
Operating margin (%)
11.9
9.7
Conversion ratio (%)
41.3
36.7
Revenue
In Q2 2024, revenue increased 9.6% compared to same period last year. For H1 2024, revenue amounted to DKK 79,497 million, compared to DKK 78,681 million last year. Revenue increased by 2.0% compared to same period last year.
Revenue and growth by division compared to same period last year are specified below:
Revenue by division, H1 2024 (DKKm)
12,905
Air & Sea
16%
Road
20,986
47,332
Solutions
26%
58%
(DKKm)
Q2 2024
Growth*
YTD 2024
Growth*
Air & Sea
24,616
8.1%
47,332
(2.3%)
Road
10,561
9.1%
20,986
6.2%
Solutions
6,916
17.0%
12,905
12.3%
Group and
eliminations
(936)
(1,726)
Total
41,157
9.6%
79,497
2.0%
* Growth in constant currencies
For H1 2024, the Air & Sea revenue was positively impacted by higher volume partly offset by lower average freight rates compared to the same period last year, leading to a slight decline in revenue for H1 2024.
The Road and Solutions divisions experienced revenue growth in H1 2024 compared to the same period last year. Road was primarily driven by higher volumes in our European groupage network, though partially offset by lower market rates. The Solutions division grew revenue primarily due to increased number of order lines, new wins and further development of our global footprint.
Ex. Group and elimination
Gross profit
For Q2 2024, gross profit for the Group declined 4.0% compared to same period last year. Gross profit increased sequentially and was up by 5.6% nominally compared to Q1 2024.
For H1 2024, gross profit amounted to DKK 21,106 million, compared to DKK 22,722 million last year. Gross profit declined 6.3% compared to the same period last year, mainly due to a normalising freight market causing lower yields in the Air & Sea division.
Page 5 of 23 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1123 - 24 July 2024
Gross profit and growth by division compared to same period last year are specified below:
(DKKm)
Q2 2024
Growth*
YTD 2024
Growth*
Air & Sea
6,072
(9.3%)
11,835
(12.8%)
Road
2,061
1.5%
4,025
0.4%
Solutions
2,576
8.1%
4,977
7.0%
Group and
eliminations
132
269
Total
10,841
(4.0%)
21,106
(6.3%)
* Growth in constant currencies
For H1 2024, gross profit for Air & Sea benefitted from the continued volume improvement in both air and sea. However, as expected, the gross profit for Air & Sea declined compared to the same period last year due to the normalisation of gross profit yields.
The Road division achieved slight gross profit growth in H1 2024, despite a challenging market. The division continued its positive trajectory, particularly in the European groupage network, and gained additional business with our large customers. The growth in volumes is partly offset by reduced freight rates.
Solutions delivered gross profit growth of 7.0% for H1 2024 due to higher activity levels with existing customers and the expansion of our global footprint paving the way for growth with new customers.
Gross profit by division, H1 2024 (DKKm)
4,977
Air & Sea
24%
11,835
Road
Solutions
4,025
57%
19%
Ex. Group and
elimination
The gross margin for the Group was 26.5% for H1 2024, compared to 28.9% for the same period last year. The decline was mainly due to Air & Sea and reflects the continued normalisation of both air and sea gross profit yields. In Solutions, the gross margin was lower than last year as a consequence of the implementation of new facilities following our warehouse strategy to increase our global footprint.
EBIT before special items
For Q2 2024, EBIT before special items declined 12.4% compared to last year but increased nominally by 12.6% compared to the first quarter. The reduced EBIT was due to lower gross profit in the Air & Sea division.
EBIT before special items amounted to DKK 7,740 million for H1 2024, compared to DKK 9,377 million last year. EBIT before special items was down 16.6%.
EBIT and growth by division compared to same period last year are specified below:
(DKKm)
Q2 2024
Growth*
YTD 2024
Growth*
Air & Sea
2,898
(18.2%)
5,525
(22.1%)
Road
549
4.4%
1,039
1.4%
Solutions
661
6.8%
1,161
(0.5%)
Group and
eliminations
(9)
15
Total
4,099
(12.4%)
7,740
(16.6%)
* Growth in constant currencies
The conversion ratio for the Group was 36.7% for H1 2024, compared to 41.3% for the same period last year. The decline is primarily due to the normalisation of freight markets and lower gross profit yields in Air & Sea. In Solutions, we see a temporary lower average warehouse utilisation as a result of the expansion of warehouse infrastructure.
For H1 2024, our continued focus on cost management resulted in a stable cost base despite cost of growth compared to the same period last year. Changes to the operational set-up has been made to improve efficiency and enable productivity gains. New group-wide initiatives have been initiated during the quarter to leverage on previous investments in improved digitalisation, standardised services, and new terminals and warehouses. This will reduce both staff cost and other external cost and improve the conversion ratio.
From a regional perspective, all regions realised lower EBIT for H1 2024 compared to the same period last year. The best performing region compared to the same period last year was EMEA.
EBIT by division, H1 2024 (DKKm)
1,161
Air & Sea
15%
1,039
Road
13%
5,525
Solutions
Ex. Group and
72%
elimination
Page 6 of 23 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1123 - 24 July 2024
Financial items
Financial items totalled a net expense of DKK 1,005 million for H1 2024, compared to a net expense of DKK 518 million for the same period last year. The higher net financial expenses compared to last year were related to the increase in lease liabilities, less financial income due to lower cash balances and foreign exchange losses, especially on intercompany balances.
(DKKm)
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Interest on lease liabilities
530
400
Other interest cost, net
327
162
Interest on pensions
22
18
Foreign exchange adjustments
126
(62)
Net financial expenses
1,005
518
Tax on profit for the period
The effective tax rate came to 24.2% for H1 2024, compared to 24.8% for the same period last year.
Profit for the period
Profit for H1 2024 was DKK 5,105 million, compared to DKK 6,662 million for the same period of 2023. The decline was mainly due to the lower EBIT before special items for the period.
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
Diluted adjusted EPS (rolling 12-months) decreased by 24.5% compared to the same period last year and came to DKK 52.7 per share (30 June 2023: DKK 69.8 per share). The decline was due to the decrease in adjusted earnings partly offset by a 4.8% decrease in average number of diluted shares outstanding following the Group's share buyback programmes.
Cash flow
Cash flow statement - summary
Q2
Q2
YTD
YTD
(DKKm)
2024
2023
2024
2023
EBITDA before special items
5,509
6,022
10,541
11,963
Change in net working capital
(1,681)
551
(3,773)
2,540
Tax, interests, change in
(1,366)
(1,814)
(2,550)
(3,491)
provisions, etc.
Special items, paid
-
(131)
-
(263)
Cash flow from operating
2,462
4,628
4,218
10,749
activities
Cash flow from investing
(128)
(1,097)
(486)
(1,494)
activities
Free cash flow
2,334
3,531
3,732
9,255
Proceeds and repayment of
973
(1,568)
2,278
(2,152)
debt
Transactions with shareholders
(896)
(3,760)
(3,480)
(7,320)
Cash flow for the period
2,411
(1,797)
2,530
(217)
Free cash flow
2,334
3,531
3,732
9,255
Acquisition of subsidiaries
-
550
-
550
Special items
-
131
-
263
Repayment of lease liabilities
(1,105)
(973)
(2,060)
(1,931)
Adjusted free cash flow
1,229
3,239
1,672
8,137
Adjusted free cash flow for Q2 2024 amounted to DKK 1,229 million, a decrease of DKK 2,010 million compared to same quarter last year. For H1 2024, the adjusted free cash flow was DKK 1,672 million, compared DKK 8,137 million for the same period last year.
The decline in adjusted free cash flow for both Q2 2024 and for H1 2024 was predominantly impacted by higher net working capital and lower EBITDA but partly offset by lower tax payments and a reduction in investing activities.
The change in net working capital increased during Q2 2024 owing to higher activity levels which led to higher net revenue compared to Q2 2023.
For H1 2024, the change in net working capital resulted in a cash outflow of DKK 3,773 million compared to an inflow last year of DKK 2,540 million due to the same factors as for the quarter. The change in net working capital was a result of a more normalised market, whereas the first six months of 2023 were impacted positively by the market conditions with high rates from 2022.
Cash flow from investing activities only showed a cash outflow of DKK 128 million for Q2 2024 compared to a cash outflow of DKK 1,097 million for the same period last year. For the first six months, cash flow from investing activities showed a cash outflow of DKK 486 million, compared to a cash outflow of DKK 1,494 million for H1 2023. The decrease is related to the disposal of properties and no material acquisitions in 2024.
Cash flow from financing activities was a net cash inflow of DKK 77 million for Q2 2024 and a cash outflow of DKK 1,202 million for H1 2024, primarily related to shareholder distribution and lease payments but partly offset by the issuance of the EUR 500 million Eurobond in Q2 2024.
Net working capital
On 30 June 2024, the Group's net working capital (NWC) was DKK 8,750 million, compared to DKK 2,651 million on 30 June 2023. The increase is mainly driven by higher activity levels in combination with increasing freight rates, primarily in Air & Sea in the second quarter of 2024.
Funds tied up in property projects increased compared to last year. The impact from property projects is expected to decrease over the coming quarters and the NWC to be reduced by approximately DKK 2,000 million by year-end 2024.
Relative to estimated full-year revenue, funds tied up in NWC were 5.3% as of 30 June 2024 (compared to 1.8% on 30 June 2023). We remain committed to managing the NWC and have not seen changes to invoicing days or overdue receivables.
Capital structure and finances
DSV A/S shareholders' share of equity
DSV shareholders' share of equity was DKK 70,899 million on 30 June 2024 (DKK 68,703 million on 31 December 2023). Equity increased as the profit for the period exceeded the redistribution to shareholders (share buyback and dividend).
Page 7 of 23 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1123 - 24 July 2024
On 30 June 2024, the Company's portfolio of treasury shares was 6,094,444 shares. On 23 July 2024, the portfolio of treasury shares was 6,184,944 shares.
The solvency ratio excluding non-controlling interests was 44.9% on 30 June 2024 (30 June 2023: 46.2%).
The development in equity since 1 January is specified below:
(DKKm)
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Equity at 1 January
68,703
71,519
Profit for the period (attributable to
5,076
6,628
DSV shareholders)
Currency translation, foreign
342
(1,252)
enterprises
Allocated to shareholders
(4,061)
(8,654)
Sale of treasury shares
537
1,339
Other equity movements
302
500
Equity end of period
70,899
70,080
Net interest-bearing debt
Net interest-bearing debt amounted to DKK 38,199 million on 30 June 2024, compared to DKK 30,350 million on 30 June 2023. The increase in net interest-bearing debt can mainly be attributed to increases in lease liabilities, dividend, share buyback payments to our shareholders and increased funds tied up in net working capital.
On 26 June 2024, it was announced that DSV had completed a new 5-year EUR 500 million Eurobond issue (approximately DKK 3,725 million). Please refer to Company Announcement No. 1118.
The gearing ratio (NIBD/EBITDA) was 1.8x on 30 June 2024, compared to 1.2x last year. A new share buyback programme of DKK 1,500 million is initiated on 24 July 2024 in accordance with our target of a financial gearing ratio below 2.0 and expected future cash flow as we expect to tie up additional funds in NWC due to increasing rate levels.
The weighted average duration of the company's long-term bonds and drawn credit facilities was 6.9 years on 30 June 2024.
Invested capital and ROIC
The invested capital including goodwill and customer relationships amounted to DKK 105,735 million on 30 June 2024, compared to DKK 97,019 million on 30 June 2023. The increase was mainly a result of higher net working capital and right-of-use lease assets.
Return on invested capital (including goodwill and customer relationships) was 15.9% for the rolling 12-month period ended 30 June 2024 compared to 20.4% last year. The decrease is predominantly due to the lower operational result.
Excluding goodwill and customer relationships, return on invested capital was 64.4% for the rolling 12-month period ended 30 June 2024, compared to 87.2% for the same period last year.
Outlook
Based on our performance in the first six months of 2024 and our expectations for rest of the year, we narrow the full-year outlook for 2024 as follows:
- EBIT before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 15,500-17,000 million (previously DKK 15,000-17,000 million).
- The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24%.
- One-offcosts (special items) are expected to be in the level of DKK 650 million in 2024.
Page 8 of 23 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1123 - 24 July 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
DSV A/S published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 07:24:01 UTC.