DSV A/S : Helle Østergaard Kristiansen elected new member of DSV A/S' Board of Directors

Press Release 16 March 2023

Helle Østergaard Kristiansen elected new member of DSV A/S' Board of Directors

At the DSV A/S Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2023, Helle Østergaard Kristiansen was elected as a new member of the DSV Board of Directors. She brings extensive experience in renewable energy, finance and ESG.

DSV A/S' shareholders have elected Helle Østergaard Kristiansen as a new member of the Board of Directors. She is replacing Birgit W. Nørgaard, who did not seek re-election. The election of Helle Østergaard Kristiansen took place on 16 March at DSV A/S' Annual General Meeting.

Helle Østergaard Kristiansen currently holds a position as CEO of Danske Commodities. She has a strong ESG profile and extensive experience in renewable energy and finance. In addition to being a new member of the DSV Board of Directors, she holds seats in the boards of directors at Systematic A/S and ARoS Aarhus Art Museum. More than once, Fortune Magazine named Helle Østergaard Kristiansen one of the world's 50 most powerful women.

Chairman of the DSV Board of Directors, Thomas Plenborg, says:

"I am pleased to welcome Helle Østergaard Kristiansen to the Board of Directors at DSV. Helle's background in renewable energy and finance makes her a strong addition to our Board. I believe Helle can contribute significantly to the strategic development of DSV, especially in the field of ESG."

Helle Østergaard Kristiansen is looking forward to joining the DSV Board of Directors and contributing to accelerating the company's strategic agendas. She says:

"DSV is one of the world's leading transport and logistics companies and one of the largest companies in Denmark. With DSV's scale and impact comes a unique opportunity to make a difference in the green transition of the industry, which DSV is already actively working to do. I am excited to have been elected to the Board of Directors at DSV, and I look forward to contributing to its important agendas alongside the Chair, the Board members, the Executive Board and the global DSV organisation."

Helle Østergaard Kristiansen replaces Birgit W. Nørgaard, who elected to resign from the Board of Directors after many years of valued service to DSV. Birgit W. Nørgaard has served on DSV's Board of Directors since 2010.

"I would like to sincerely thank Birgit W. Nørgaard for her many years of dedicated work for DSV. Birgit has been an important part of the Board of Directors for more than a decade during which DSV has developed and grown substantially and the industry has evolved. Over the years, DSV has benefited from her strategic insights as well as her broad business knowledge and experience. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, I wish Birgit all the best in her future endeavours," says Thomas Plenborg.