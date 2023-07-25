Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen -
DSV A/S : Roadshow presentation H1 2023
HALF-YEAR 2023 RESULTS
DSV A/S
Investor presentation
Content
Highlights Business segments Financial review Upgraded outlook for 2023 Appendix
Forward-looking statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements.
Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as various factors, many of which are beyond DSV A/S' control, may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in the presentation.
Highlights H1 2023
Solid financial performance across all business areas in soft markets. 2023 EBIT guidance upgraded to DKK 17-18.5 billion (previously DKK 16-18 billion).
Strong cash flow, supported by a significant reduction of net working capital. EPS down just 3% year on year, supported by lower number of shares. New three-month DKK 4.0 billion share buyback programme launched.
EBIT before special items (DKKm)
(16.9%)*
14,078
11,331
Q2-22
Q2-23
(14.2%)*
26,955
22,722
H1-22
H1-23
(34.8%)*
7,453
4,705
Q2-22
Q2-23
(31.6%)*
13,949
9,377
H1-22
H1-23
*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.
3
Air & Sea
(DKKm)
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Growth*
H1 2023
H1 2022
Growth
Gross profit Air
3,574
5,052
(26.8%)
7,301
9,747
(23.8%)
Gross profit Sea
3,180
4,523
(27.3%)
6,480
8,465
(22.1%)
Total gross profit
6,754
9,575
(27.1%)
13,781
18,212
(23.0%)
EBIT
3,574
6,163
(40.1%)
7,200
11,387
(35.7%)
*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.
Management commentary
• Gross profit impacted by lower volumes
and lower yields compared to the
record levels in Q2-22.
• Freight markets have largely
normalised after the congestion and
disruption in recent years.
• We are reinforcing our commercial
efforts in a highly competitive market.
• Conversion ratio stayed above the 50%
mark, reflecting the division's focus on
Conversion ratio
64.4%
59.7%
52.4%
51.6% 52.9%
Q2-22
Q3-22
Q4-22
Q1-23
Q2-23
Q2-22
Q3-22
Q4-22
Q1-23
Q2-23
Air freight Q2 2023
Management commentary
DSV Tonnes, '000
Gross profit/tonne, DKK
• Gross profit yields maintained at high
level, reflecting pricing discipline and
12,549
12,748
efficient capacity management.
11,026
11,373
11,294
• Global air freight volumes impacted by
lower demand and a continued shift
from air to sea.
• APAC export volumes continue to
show weakest development.
• We estimate that DSV's air volume
development was below the general
403
market - impacted by our focus on
376
368
high-yielding verticals.
328
316
0
Air
Q2-22
Q3-22
Q4-22
Q1-23
Q2-23
H1-23
Volume growth
15%
(3%)
(16%)
(20%)
(21%)
(21%)
YoY (incl. M&A)
DSV's volume growth was impacted by the addition of GIL in the period Q3-21 to Q3-22.
5
