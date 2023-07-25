HALF-YEAR 2023 RESULTS

DSV A/S

Investor presentation

Highlights H1 2023

  • Solid financial performance across all business areas in soft markets.
  • 2023 EBIT guidance upgraded toDKK17-18.5billion (previously DKK 16-18 billion).
  • Strong cash flow, supported by a significant reduction of net working capital.
  • EPS down just 3% year on year, supported by lower number of shares.
  • New three-monthDKK 4.0 billion share buyback programme launched.

Gross profit (DKKm)

EBIT before special items (DKKm)

(16.9%)*

14,078

11,331

Q2-22

Q2-23

(14.2%)*

26,955

22,722

H1-22

H1-23

(34.8%)*

7,453

4,705

Q2-22

Q2-23

(31.6%)*

13,949

9,377

H1-22

H1-23

*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.

3

Air & Sea

(DKKm)

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Growth*

H1 2023

H1 2022

Growth

Gross profit Air

3,574

5,052

(26.8%)

7,301

9,747

(23.8%)

Gross profit Sea

3,180

4,523

(27.3%)

6,480

8,465

(22.1%)

Total gross profit

6,754

9,575

(27.1%)

13,781

18,212

(23.0%)

EBIT

3,574

6,163

(40.1%)

7,200

11,387

(35.7%)

*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.

Management commentary

Gross profit impacted by lower volumes

and lower yields compared to the

record levels in Q2-22.

Freight markets have largely

normalised after the congestion and

disruption in recent years.

We are reinforcing our commercial

efforts in a highly competitive market.

Conversion ratio stayed above the 50%

mark, reflecting the division's focus on

Conversion ratio

64.4%

59.7%

52.4% 51.6% 52.9%

Operating margin

15.5%

13.0%

13.8%

12.0%

10.6%

cost management.

Q2-22

Q3-22

Q4-22

Q1-23

Q2-23

Q2-22

Q3-22

Q4-22

Q1-23

Q2-23

4

Air freight Q2 2023

Management commentary

DSV Tonnes, '000

Gross profit/tonne, DKK

Gross profit yields maintained at high

level, reflecting pricing discipline and

12,549

12,748

efficient capacity management.

11,026

11,373

11,294

Global air freight volumes impacted by

lower demand and a continued shift

from air to sea.

APAC export volumes continue to

show weakest development.

We estimate that DSV's air volume

development was below the general

403

market - impacted by our focus on

376

368

high-yielding verticals.

328

316

0

Air

Q2-22

Q3-22

Q4-22

Q1-23

Q2-23

H1-23

Volume growth

15%

(3%)

(16%)

(20%)

(21%)

(21%)

YoY (incl. M&A)

DSV's volume growth was impacted by the addition of GIL in the period Q3-21 to Q3-22.

5

