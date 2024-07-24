HALF-YEAR 2024 RESULTS
DSV A/S
Investor presentation
Content
- Highlights
- Business segments
- Update on NEOM joint venture
- Financial review
- Appendix
Forward-looking statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements.
Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as various factors, many of which are beyond DSV A/S' control, may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in the presentation.
Highlights H1 2024
- Strong Q2 2024 with sequential growth in gross profit and EBIT - driven by positive volume growth across all divisions and stable yields.
- Full-year2024 EBIT guidance narrowed to DKK 15.5 - 17.0 billion (previously DKK 15-17 billion).
- Cash flow impacted by increased activity across all divisions.
- New three-monthDKK 1.5 billion share buyback programme launched.
- Company-wideoperational efficiency initiatives of DKK 750 million launched (full-year impact in 2025).
Gross profit (DKKm)
(4.0%)*
11,331
10,649
10,447
10,265
10,841
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
EBIT before special items (DKKm)
(12.4%)*
4,705
4,396
3,950
4,099
3,641
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.
3
Air & Sea
(DKKm)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Growth*
H1 2024
H1 2023
Growth*
Gross profit Air
2,953
3,574
(16.7%)
5,848
7,301
(18.8%)
Gross profit Sea
3,119
3,180
(1.0%)
5,987
6,480
(6.1%)
Total gross profit
6,072
6,754
(9.3%)
11,835
13,781
(12.8%)
EBIT
2,898
3,574
(18.2%)
5,525
7,200
(22.1%)
*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.
Conversion ratio
Operating margin
52.9%
52.8%
15.5%
15.0%
48.2%
47.7%
13.2%
11.8%
45.6%
11.6%
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
Management commentary
- Gross profit and EBIT in line with expectations reflecting seasonality and continued market normalisation.
- Strong volume growth and market share gains.
- Limited financial impact from the Red Sea situation in H1 2024.
- Sequential improvement in productivity and conversion ratio in Q2. Productivity per FTE increased by more than 15% in H1 2024 compared to last year.
- Positive traction from the enhanced commercial structure with a strong pipeline of opportunities with both our largest customers and SMEs.
4
Air freight Q2 2024
•
•
•
•
Sequential growth in gross profit and stabilising gross profit yields compared to previous quarter.
Strong volume growth and market share gains in our addressable market (i.e. excluding e-commerce and perishables).
Increase in Asia export volumes, especially from growth with textile and pharma customers and sea-to-air conversion in the Indian sub-continent. Continued efforts to enhance our air freight network by optimising European and Americas routings and developing gateway infrastructure.
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
-
Gross profit (DKKm)
Change YoY: (17%)*
Change
QoQ: 2%
3,574
3,089
3,030
2,895
2,953
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
Volume & yields
Yield change
QoQ: (2%)
11,294
9,521
8,985
8,636
8,459
316
324
337
335
349
YoY volume
(21%)
(14%)
(8%)
2%
10%
6%
development
0
(29,000)
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
YTD-24
*) Growth rate in constant currencies.
DSV Tonnes, '000
Gross profit/tonne, DKK
5
Sea freight Q2 2024
•
•
•
•
Strong sequential growth in gross profit and volumes from Q1 2024 to Q2 2024.
Volume growth in line with market with high growth in freight rates on the Trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe trade lanes in May and June. Limited impact from the Red Sea situation in Q2 2024 - we expect a slight contribution in the second half of 2024.
Increased own consolidation within our less-than-container-load (LCL) network and introduction of new LCL lanes.
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
-
Gross profit (DKKm)
Change YoY: (1%)*
Change
QoQ: 9%
3,180
3,121
2,949
2,868
3,119
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
Volume & yields
Yield change
QoQ: 4%
4,954
4,774
4,642
4,681
4,506
642
654
635
637
666
YoY volume
(7%)
(4%)
1%
8%
4%
6%
development
0
(13,000)
Q2-23
Q3-23
Q4-23
Q1-24
Q2-24
YTD-24
*) Growth rate in constant currencies.
DSV TEUs, '000
Gross profit/TEU, DKK
6
Road
(DKKm)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Growth*
H1 2024
H1 2023
Growth*
Revenue
10,561
9,650
9.1%
20,986
19,744
6.2%
Gross profit
2,061
2,023
1.5%
4,025
3,999
0.4%
EBIT
549
525
4.4%
1,039
1,020
1.4%
*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.
Management commentary
- Gross profit and EBIT growth despite a challenging market.
-
The strong results are driven by market share gains in control tower segments and our
European groupage network.
- Sequential improvement in productivity per FTE and conversion ratio.
Gross margin
21.0%
21.3%
20.7%
18.8%
19.5%
Conversion ratio
26.0%
27.1%
24.9%
26.6%
24.1%
Operating margin
• Development of the network by
enhancing the control tower set-up and expansion of the European groupage network.
5.4%
5.8%
5.0%
4.7%
5.2%
Q2-23Q3-23Q4-23Q1-24Q2-24
Q2-23Q3-23Q4-23Q1-24Q2-24
Q2-23Q3-23Q4-23Q1-24Q2-24
7
Solutions
(DKKm)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Growth*
H1 2024
H1 2023
Growth*
Revenue
6,916
5,898
17.0%
12,905
11,523
12.3%
Gross profit
2,576
2,373
8.1%
4,977
4,658
7.0%
EBIT
661
613
6.8%
1,161
1,161
(0.5%)
*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.
Management commentary
• Gross profit and EBIT growth
driven by our campus strategy and
the continued expansion of our
global footprint.
• Activity is picking up, and we
expect momentum to continue in
the second half of the year.
• Cost base was impacted by higher
depreciations and increased staff
Gross margin
40.2% 43.0% 40.6% 40.1% 37.2%
Conversion ratio
25.8%
24.5%
24.7%
25.7%
20.8%
Operating margin
10.4%
10.5%
10.0%
9.6%
8.3%
cost due to the addition of new
warehouses.
• Strongest EBIT performance
achieved in EMEA.
Q2-23Q3-23Q4-23Q1-24Q2-24
Q2-23Q3-23Q4-23Q1-24Q2-24
Q2-23Q3-23Q4-23Q1-24Q2-24
8
Update on the joint venture with NEOM
- The logistics joint venture in the NEOM region is mobilised and ready to go live but awaiting final approvals from authorities.
- No cash outflow until final approvals have been obtained.
- Based on current plans, we expect the joint venture activities to ramp up over the next 3-4 years.
- The joint venture will have a positive impact on the DSV network, and we expect a return on the invested capital in line with our financial targets.
- Human rights policies in line with DSV principles, and we will report on this when we go live. So far, we have had no issues during the mobilisation phase.
Sourcing to NEOM from across the world
9
P&L H1 2024
(DKKm)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Growth*
H1 2024
H1 2023
Growth*
Headlines
Revenue
41,157
37,727
9.6%
79,497
78,681
2.0%
Gross profit
10,841
11,331
(4.0%)
21,106
22,722
(6.3%)
EBIT before special items
4,099
4,705
(12.4%)
7,740
9,377
(16.6%)
Profit for the period
2,712
3,375
5,105
6,662
P&L items
Cost base (staff, other ext., depreciations)
6,742
6,626
13,366
13,345
Special items, costs
-
-
-
-
Financial items, FX adj. (gain in "()")
58
(105)
126
(62)
Net interest costs
463
277
879
580
KPIs
Gross margin (%)
26.3
30.0
26.5
28.9
Operating margin (%)
10.0
12.5
9.7
11.9
Conversion ratio (%)
37.8
41.5
36.7
41.3
Effective tax rate (%)
24.2
25.5
24.2
24.8
Employees (end of period)
73,881
74,178
Diluted adjusted EPS 12 months
52.7
69.8
(24.5%)
Average diluted number of shares
210,804
221,520
Management commentary
- Strong financial results for Q2 2024 impacted by higher average freight rates and increased activity.
- Sequential improvement in gross profit and EBIT in Q2 2024.
- Continued focus on cost management despite inflationary pressure in H1 2024 compared to the same period last year.
- Operational efficiency initiatives initiated in Q2, the effect of which is expected to materialise gradually over the coming quarters. Full-year impact in 2025 of approx. DKK 750 million.
- Net interest cost impacted by higher interest level and higher leasing commitments due to expansion of infrastructure.
10
*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
DSV A/S published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 09:02:03 UTC.