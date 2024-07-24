Strong sequential growth in gross profit and volumes from Q1 2024 to Q2 2024.

Volume growth in line with market with high growth in freight rates on the Trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe trade lanes in May and June. Limited impact from the Red Sea situation in Q2 2024 - we expect a slight contribution in the second half of 2024.

Increased own consolidation within our less-than-container-load (LCL) network and introduction of new LCL lanes.