Highlights H1 2024

  • Strong Q2 2024 with sequential growth in gross profit and EBIT - driven by positive volume growth across all divisions and stable yields.
  • Full-year2024 EBIT guidance narrowed to DKK 15.5 - 17.0 billion (previously DKK 15-17 billion).
  • Cash flow impacted by increased activity across all divisions.
  • New three-monthDKK 1.5 billion share buyback programme launched.
  • Company-wideoperational efficiency initiatives of DKK 750 million launched (full-year impact in 2025).

Gross profit (DKKm)

(4.0%)*

11,331

10,649

10,447

10,265

10,841

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

EBIT before special items (DKKm)

(12.4%)*

4,705

4,396

3,950

4,099

3,641

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.

Air & Sea

(DKKm)

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Growth*

H1 2024

H1 2023

Growth*

Gross profit Air

2,953

3,574

(16.7%)

5,848

7,301

(18.8%)

Gross profit Sea

3,119

3,180

(1.0%)

5,987

6,480

(6.1%)

Total gross profit

6,072

6,754

(9.3%)

11,835

13,781

(12.8%)

EBIT

2,898

3,574

(18.2%)

5,525

7,200

(22.1%)

*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.

Conversion ratio

Operating margin

52.9%

52.8%

15.5%

15.0%

48.2%

47.7%

13.2%

11.8%

45.6%

11.6%

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

Management commentary

  • Gross profit and EBIT in line with expectations reflecting seasonality and continued market normalisation.
  • Strong volume growth and market share gains.
  • Limited financial impact from the Red Sea situation in H1 2024.
  • Sequential improvement in productivity and conversion ratio in Q2. Productivity per FTE increased by more than 15% in H1 2024 compared to last year.
  • Positive traction from the enhanced commercial structure with a strong pipeline of opportunities with both our largest customers and SMEs.

Air freight Q2 2024

Sequential growth in gross profit and stabilising gross profit yields compared to previous quarter.

Strong volume growth and market share gains in our addressable market (i.e. excluding e-commerce and perishables).

Increase in Asia export volumes, especially from growth with textile and pharma customers and sea-to-air conversion in the Indian sub-continent. Continued efforts to enhance our air freight network by optimising European and Americas routings and developing gateway infrastructure.

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

-

Gross profit (DKKm)

Change YoY: (17%)*

Change

QoQ: 2%

3,574

3,089

3,030

2,895

2,953

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

Volume & yields

Yield change

QoQ: (2%)

11,294

9,521

8,985

8,636

8,459

316

324

337

335

349

YoY volume

(21%)

(14%)

(8%)

2%

10%

6%

development

0

(29,000)

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

YTD-24

*) Growth rate in constant currencies.

DSV Tonnes, '000

Gross profit/tonne, DKK

Sea freight Q2 2024

Strong sequential growth in gross profit and volumes from Q1 2024 to Q2 2024.

Volume growth in line with market with high growth in freight rates on the Trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe trade lanes in May and June. Limited impact from the Red Sea situation in Q2 2024 - we expect a slight contribution in the second half of 2024.

Increased own consolidation within our less-than-container-load (LCL) network and introduction of new LCL lanes.

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

-

Gross profit (DKKm)

Change YoY: (1%)*

Change

QoQ: 9%

3,180

3,121

2,949

2,868

3,119

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

Volume & yields

Yield change

QoQ: 4%

4,954

4,774

4,642

4,681

4,506

642

654

635

637

666

YoY volume

(7%)

(4%)

1%

8%

4%

6%

development

0

(13,000)

Q2-23

Q3-23

Q4-23

Q1-24

Q2-24

YTD-24

*) Growth rate in constant currencies.

DSV TEUs, '000

Gross profit/TEU, DKK

Road

(DKKm)

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Growth*

H1 2024

H1 2023

Growth*

Revenue

10,561

9,650

9.1%

20,986

19,744

6.2%

Gross profit

2,061

2,023

1.5%

4,025

3,999

0.4%

EBIT

549

525

4.4%

1,039

1,020

1.4%

*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.

Management commentary

  • Gross profit and EBIT growth despite a challenging market.
  • The strong results are driven by market share gains in control tower segments and our
    European groupage network.
  • Sequential improvement in productivity per FTE and conversion ratio.

Gross margin

21.0%

21.3%

20.7%

18.8%

19.5%

Conversion ratio

26.0%

27.1%

24.9%

26.6%

24.1%

Operating margin

• Development of the network by

enhancing the control tower set-up and expansion of the European groupage network.

5.4%

5.8%

5.0%

4.7%

5.2%

Q2-23Q3-23Q4-23Q1-24Q2-24

Q2-23Q3-23Q4-23Q1-24Q2-24

Q2-23Q3-23Q4-23Q1-24Q2-24

Solutions

(DKKm)

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Growth*

H1 2024

H1 2023

Growth*

Revenue

6,916

5,898

17.0%

12,905

11,523

12.3%

Gross profit

2,576

2,373

8.1%

4,977

4,658

7.0%

EBIT

661

613

6.8%

1,161

1,161

(0.5%)

*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.

Management commentary

• Gross profit and EBIT growth

driven by our campus strategy and

the continued expansion of our

global footprint.

• Activity is picking up, and we

expect momentum to continue in

the second half of the year.

• Cost base was impacted by higher

depreciations and increased staff

Gross margin

40.2% 43.0% 40.6% 40.1% 37.2%

Conversion ratio

25.8%

24.5%

24.7%

25.7%

20.8%

Operating margin

10.4%

10.5%

10.0%

9.6%

8.3%

cost due to the addition of new

warehouses.

• Strongest EBIT performance

achieved in EMEA.

Q2-23Q3-23Q4-23Q1-24Q2-24

Q2-23Q3-23Q4-23Q1-24Q2-24

Q2-23Q3-23Q4-23Q1-24Q2-24

Update on the joint venture with NEOM

  • The logistics joint venture in the NEOM region is mobilised and ready to go live but awaiting final approvals from authorities.
  • No cash outflow until final approvals have been obtained.
  • Based on current plans, we expect the joint venture activities to ramp up over the next 3-4 years.
  • The joint venture will have a positive impact on the DSV network, and we expect a return on the invested capital in line with our financial targets.
  • Human rights policies in line with DSV principles, and we will report on this when we go live. So far, we have had no issues during the mobilisation phase.

Sourcing to NEOM from across the world

P&L H1 2024

(DKKm)

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Growth*

H1 2024

H1 2023

Growth*

Headlines

Revenue

41,157

37,727

9.6%

79,497

78,681

2.0%

Gross profit

10,841

11,331

(4.0%)

21,106

22,722

(6.3%)

EBIT before special items

4,099

4,705

(12.4%)

7,740

9,377

(16.6%)

Profit for the period

2,712

3,375

5,105

6,662

P&L items

Cost base (staff, other ext., depreciations)

6,742

6,626

13,366

13,345

Special items, costs

-

-

-

-

Financial items, FX adj. (gain in "()")

58

(105)

126

(62)

Net interest costs

463

277

879

580

KPIs

Gross margin (%)

26.3

30.0

26.5

28.9

Operating margin (%)

10.0

12.5

9.7

11.9

Conversion ratio (%)

37.8

41.5

36.7

41.3

Effective tax rate (%)

24.2

25.5

24.2

24.8

Employees (end of period)

73,881

74,178

Diluted adjusted EPS 12 months

52.7

69.8

(24.5%)

Average diluted number of shares

210,804

221,520

Management commentary

  • Strong financial results for Q2 2024 impacted by higher average freight rates and increased activity.
  • Sequential improvement in gross profit and EBIT in Q2 2024.
  • Continued focus on cost management despite inflationary pressure in H1 2024 compared to the same period last year.
  • Operational efficiency initiatives initiated in Q2, the effect of which is expected to materialise gradually over the coming quarters. Full-year impact in 2025 of approx. DKK 750 million.
  • Net interest cost impacted by higher interest level and higher leasing commitments due to expansion of infrastructure.

*) Growth rates are in constant currencies.

