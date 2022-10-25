DSV A/S : financial details 2015-2022 Q3 10/25/2022 | 03:23am EDT Send by mail :

Profit and Loss statement, DSV Group (DKKm) Q1 2010 Q2 2010 Q3 2010 Q4 2010 FY 2010 Q1 2011 Q2 2011 Q3 2011 Q4 2011 FY 2011 Q1 2012 Q2 2012 Q3 2012 Q4 2012 FY 2012 Q1 2013 Q2 2013 Q3 2013 Q4 2013 FY 2013 Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 FY 2014 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 FY 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 FY 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 FY 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 FY 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 YTD 2022 Revenue 9,659 10,747 11,045 11,111 42,562 10,793 11,089 10,905 10,923 43,710 10,819 11,372 11,313 11,408 44,912 10,981 11,406 11,466 11,857 45,710 11,602 12,162 12,279 12,539 48,582 12,601 13,127 12,535 12,606 50,869 15,319 17,606 17,205 17,617 67,747 18,223 18,924 18,735 19,019 74,901 18,380 19,491 20,237 20,945 79,053 19,979 20,079 24,521 30,122 94,701 27,309 28,782 28,125 31,716 115,932 33,616 37,831 49,557 61,302 182,306 61,125 62,749 60,560 184,434 Direct costs 7,466 8,355 8,683 8,738 33,242 8,421 8,589 8,455 8,426 33,891 8,384 8,794 8,784 8,896 34,858 8,577 8,853 8,944 9,331 35,705 9,137 9,554 9,670 9,924 38,285 9,919 10,240 9,733 9,776 39,668 11,712 13,392 13,186 13,619 51,909 14,003 14,707 14,621 14,965 58,296 14,260 15,041 15,765 16,498 61,564 14,865 14,794 18,250 23,038 70,947 20,625 21,396 20,873 24,504 87,398 25,831 29,498 39,734 49,628 144,691 48,248 48,671 47,022 143,941 Gross profit 2,193 2,392 2,362 2,373 9,320 2,372 2,500 2,450 2,497 9,819 2,435 2,578 2,529 2,512 10,054 2,404 2,553 2,522 2,526 10,005 2,465 2,608 2,609 2,615 10,297 2,682 2,887 2,802 2,830 11,201 3,607 4,214 4,019 3,998 15,838 4,220 4,217 4,114 4,054 16,605 4,120 4,450 4,472 4,447 17,489 5,114 5,285 6,271 7,084 23,754 6,684 7,386 7,252 7,212 28,534 7,785 8,333 9,823 11,674 37,615 12,877 14,078 13,538 40,493 Other external expenses 483 484 517 471 1,955 501 510 518 563 2,092 515 521 530 550 2,116 520 504 489 497 2,010 512 497 517 532 2,058 543 550 505 551 2,149 790 877 786 854 3,307 851 769 722 768 3,110 758 733 769 776 3,036 656 642 817 1,018 3,133 867 795 831 798 3,291 849 818 1,030 1,476 4,173 1,289 1,338 1,431 4,058 Staff costs 1,155 1,182 1,111 1,196 4,644 1,204 1,206 1,146 1,196 4,752 1,230 1,238 1,165 1,231 4,864 1,242 1,245 1,203 1,253 4,943 1,277 1,279 1,236 1,302 5,094 1,370 1,398 1,319 1,390 5,477 1,997 2,228 2,027 2,029 8,281 2,058 2,014 1,889 1,870 7,831 2,024 2,086 2,004 2,127 8,241 2,195 2,202 2,727 3,205 10,329 3,213 2,925 2,708 2,838 11,684 2,920 2,970 3,277 3,858 13,025 3,912 4,039 4,333 12,284 EBITDA before special items 555 726 734 706 2,721 667 784 786 738 2,975 690 819 834 731 3,074 642 804 830 776 3,052 676 832 856 781 3,145 769 939 978 889 3,575 820 1,109 1,206 1,115 4,250 1,311 1,434 1,503 1,416 5,664 1,338 1,631 1,699 1,544 6,212 2,263 2,441 2,727 2,861 10,292 2,604 3,666 3,713 3,576 13,559 4,016 4,545 5,516 6,340 20,417 7,676 8,701 7,774 24,151 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 632 626 680 796 2,734 798 777 723 692 2,990 752 730 771 891 3,144 892 912 942 2,746 Amortisation and depreciation of owned assets 104 139 134 142 519 133 135 132 149 549 135 132 143 124 534 133 124 139 104 500 130 131 128 132 521 128 130 127 140 525 177 209 203 186 775 182 194 190 220 786 182 182 192 206 762 177 184 262 281 904 240 276 265 268 1,049 197 244 273 336 1,050 288 336 326 950 EBIT before special items 451 587 600 564 2,202 534 649 654 589 2,426 555 687 691 607 2,540 509 680 691 672 2,552 546 701 728 649 2,624 641 809 851 749 3,050 643 900 1,003 929 3,475 1,129 1,240 1,313 1,196 4,878 1,156 1,449 1,507 1,338 5,450 1,454 1,631 1,785 1,784 6,654 1,566 2,613 2,725 2,616 9,520 3,067 3,571 4,472 5,113 16,223 6,496 7,453 6,506 20,455 Special Items, net costs - 0 - 0 - 0 5 5 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 251 - 0 3 21 275 2 23 42 62 129 300 - 0 - 0 4 304 - 0 - 0 - 0 58 58 370 341 155 136 1,002 160 88 123 154 525 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 19 172 609 800 511 515 453 685 2,164 - - 154 324 478 404 257 456 1,117 Financial income 22 25 85 (1) 131 65 91 58 40 254 208 (16) 119 (105) 206 67 76 83 226 Financial expenses - lease liabilities 89 91 96 107 383 114 95 109 116 434 119 108 125 143 495 162 175 181 518 Financial expenses 138 131 139 129 537 107 107 92 125 431 81 75 80 10 246 69 81 79 69 298 85 75 75 71 306 72 99 78 54 303 (46) 104 85 41 184 94 182 149 131 556 155 (120) 94 120 249 106 83 102 315 606 548 218 427 356 1,549 110 129 159 154 552 234 417 8 659 Profit before tax 313 456 461 430 1,660 427 542 562 464 1,995 223 612 608 576 2,019 438 576 570 541 2,125 161 626 653 574 2,014 569 710 773 637 2,689 319 455 763 752 2,289 875 970 1,041 911 3,797 1,001 1,569 1,413 1,218 5,201 1,281 1,463 1,500 752 4,996 458 1,876 1,794 1,499 5,627 3,046 3,318 4,153 4,387 14,904 5,763 6,680 5,944 18,387 Tax on profit for the period 90 113 140 123 466 114 152 154 126 546 61 182 172 174 589 117 159 142 136 554 42 162 170 149 523 142 177 195 117 631 86 122 211 192 611 206 228 215 136 785 232 382 309 290 1,213 318 314 351 307 1,290 127 486 457 299 1,369 717 791 992 1,150 3,650 1,377 1,610 1,518 4,505 Profit for the period 223 343 321 307 1,194 313 390 408 338 1,449 162 430 436 402 1,430 321 417 428 405 1,571 119 464 483 425 1,491 427 533 578 520 2,058 233 333 552 560 1,678 669 742 826 775 3,012 769 1,187 1,104 928 3,988 963 1,149 1,149 445 3,706 331 1,390 1,337 1,200 4,258 2,329 2,527 3,161 3,237 11,254 4,386 5,070 4,426 13,882 Gross margin, % 22.7 22.3 21.4 21.4 21.9 22.0 22.5 22.5 22.9 22.5 22.5 22.7 22.4 22.0 22.4 21.9 22.4 22.0 21.3 21.9 21.2 21.4 21.2 20.9 21.2 21.3 22.0 22.4 22.4 22.0 23.5 23.9 23.4 22.7 23.4 23.2 22.3 22.0 21.3 22.2 22.4 22.8 22.1 21.2 22.1 25.6 26.3 25.6 23.5 25.1 24.5 25.7 25.8 22.7 24.6 23.2 22.0 19.8 19.0 20.6 21.1 22.4 22.4 22.0 Operating margin, % 4.7 5.5 5.4 5.1 5.2 4.9 5.9 6.0 5.4 5.6 5.1 6.0 6.1 5.3 5.7 4.6 6.0 6.0 5.7 5.6 4.7 5.8 5.9 5.2 5.4 5.1 6.2 6.8 5.9 6.0 4.2 5.1 5.8 5.3 5.1 6.2 6.6 7.0 6.3 6.5 6.3 7.4 7.4 6.4 6.9 7.3 8.1 7.3 5.9 7.0 5.7 9.1 9.7 8.2 8.2 9.1 9.4 9.0 8.3 8.9 10.6 11.9 10.7 11.1 Conversion ratio, % 20.6 24.5 25.4 23.8 23.6 22.5 26.0 26.7 23.6 24.7 22.8 26.6 27.3 24.2 25.3 21.2 26.6 27.4 26.6 25.5 22.2 26.9 27.9 24.8 25.5 23.9 28.0 30.4 26.5 27.2 17.8 21.4 25.0 23.2 21.9 26.8 29.4 31.9 29.5 29.4 28.1 32.6 33.7 30.1 31.2 28.4 30.9 28.5 25.2 28.0 23.4 35.4 37.6 36.3 33.4 39.4 42.9 45.5 43.8 43.1 50.4 52.9 48.1 50.5 Tax percentage 28.8 24.8 30.4 28.6 28.1 26.7 28.0 27.4 27.2 27.4 27.4 29.7 28.3 30.2 29.2 26.7 27.6 24.9 25.1 26.1 26.1 25.9 26.0 26.0 26.0 25.0 24.9 25.2 18.4 23.5 27.0 26.8 27.7 25.5 26.7 23.5 23.5 20.7 14.9 20.7 23.2 24.3 21.9 23.8 23.3 24.8 21.5 23.4 40.8 25.8 27.7 25.9 25.5 19.9 24.3 23.5 23.8 23.9 26.2 24.5 23.9 24.1 25.5 24.5 Blue-collar costs (included in direct costs) 487.0 503.0 499.0 535.0 2,024 525.0 526.0 516.0 552.0 2,119 547.0 553.0 543.0 574.0 2,217 555 556 538 580 2,229 565 577 574 605 2,321 568 558 554 619 2,299 812 993 1,034 1,121 3,960 1,081 1,103 1,123 1,149 4,456 1,155 1,184 1,181 1,271 4,791 1,218 1,231 1,313 1,537 5,299 1,411 1,132 1,282 1,449 5,274 1,405 1,457 1,553 1,865 6,280 1,802 1,882 1,942 5,625 Number of full-time employees (end of period) 21,153 21,173 21,309 21,300 21,300 21,287 21,405 21,705 21,678 21,678 21,383 21,433 21,579 21,932 21,932 21,650 21,812 22,302 22,021 22,021 22,133 22,254 22,955 22,874 22,874 22,599 22,467 22,773 22,783 22,783 44,334 43,593 45,395 44,779 44,779 45,112 44,851 45,161 45,636 45,636 46,767 47,144 48,182 47,394 47,394 47,281 47,552 61,799 61,216 61,216 58,788 53,399 56,090 56,621 56,621 57,642 59,871 79,325 77,958 77,958 77,358 76,071 76,715 76,715 Profit and Loss statement, Air & Sea (DKKm) Q1 2010 Q2 2010 Q3 2010 Q4 2010 FY 2010 Q1 2011 Q2 2011 Q3 2011 Q4 2011 FY 2011 Q1 2012 Q2 2012 Q3 2012 Q4 2012 FY 2012 Q1 2013 Q2 2013 Q3 2013 Q4 2013 FY 2013 Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 FY 2014 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 FY 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 FY 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 FY 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 FY 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 YTD 2022 Divisional revenue 4,114 4,952 5,319 5,019 19,404 4,665 4,743 4,742 4,776 18,926 4,414 5,048 5,236 5,157 19,855 4,726 5,000 5,171 5,298 20,195 5,024 5,485 5,672 5,820 22,001 5,421 5,703 5,379 5,182 21,685 7,055 8,416 8,282 8,347 32,100 8,470 8,873 9,044 8,817 35,204 8,414 9,095 9,625 9,838 36,972 9,411 9,682 13,981 18,077 51,151 16,674 19,144 17,910 19,961 73,689 22,924 25,948 36,861 46,168 131,901 45,887 47,282 45,339 138,508 Direct costs 3,258 3,998 4,339 4,014 15,609 3,700 3,723 3,715 3,698 14,836 3,416 3,960 4,130 4,080 15,586 3,732 3,910 4,074 4,181 15,897 3,970 4,335 4,487 4,633 17,425 4,195 4,351 4,012 3,836 16,394 5,178 6,108 6,159 6,317 23,762 6,354 6,656 6,845 6,725 26,580 6,269 6,708 7,266 7,536 27,779 6,987 7,153 10,538 13,956 38,634 12,799 14,481 13,607 15,893 56,780 18,136 20,806 30,547 38,643 108,132 37,250 37,707 36,204 111,161 Gross profit 856 954 980 1,005 3,795 965 1,020 1,027 1,078 4,090 998 1,088 1,106 1,077 4,269 994 1,090 1,097 1,117 4,298 1,054 1,150 1,185 1,187 4,576 1,226 1,352 1,367 1,346 5,291 1,877 2,308 2,123 2,030 8,338 2,116 2,217 2,199 2,092 8,624 2,145 2,387 2,359 2,302 9,193 2,424 2,529 3,443 4,121 12,517 3,875 4,663 4,303 4,068 16,909 4,788 5,142 6,314 7,525 23,769 8,637 9,575 9,135 27,347 Other external expenses 187 205 210 217 819 205 206 209 243 863 214 224 229 242 909 232 234 222 229 917 236 234 250 251 971 264 257 258 266 1,045 479 640 550 508 2,177 491 451 431 425 1,798 457 485 439 473 1,854 386 424 594 863 2,267 797 736 692 645 2,870 753 663 814 1,136 3,366 1,076 1,028 1,097 3,201 Staff costs 401 409 412 415 1,637 437 436 429 438 1,740 453 456 446 459 1,814 460 479 466 478 1,883 481 491 474 511 1,957 545 565 544 561 2,215 937 1,078 898 911 3,824 904 895 839 852 3,490 870 893 886 911 3,560 943 935 1,442 1,773 5,093 1,679 1,530 1,394 1,445 6,048 1,445 1,435 1,698 2,020 6,598 2,033 2,082 2,276 6,391 EBITDA before special items 268 340 358 373 1,339 323 378 389 397 1,487 331 408 431 376 1,546 302 377 409 410 1,498 337 425 461 425 1,648 417 530 565 519 2,031 461 590 675 611 2,337 721 871 929 815 3,336 818 1,009 1,034 918 3,779 1,095 1,170 1,407 1,485 5,157 1,399 2,397 2,217 1,978 7,991 2,590 3,044 3,802 4,369 13,805 5,528 6,465 5,762 17,755 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 82 61 127 214 484 211 190 151 127 679 136 144 189 239 708 220 216 217 653 Amortisation and depreciation of owned assets 29 33 32 32 126 32 33 33 34 132 33 32 34 35 134 26 26 26 27 105 27 27 26 26 106 29 28 24 27 108 47 56 49 42 194 31 28 26 26 111 23 21 21 21 86 15 16 60 76 167 58 95 72 61 286 61 57 92 119 329 84 86 90 260 EBIT before special items 239 307 326 341 1,213 291 345 356 363 1,355 298 376 397 341 1,412 276 351 383 382 1,392 310 398 435 399 1,542 388 502 541 492 1,923 414 534 626 569 2,143 690 843 903 789 3,225 795 988 1,013 897 3,693 998 1,093 1,220 1,195 4,506 1,130 2,112 1,994 1,790 7,026 2,393 2,843 3,521 4,011 12,768 5,224 6,163 5,455 16,842 Gross margin, % 20.8 19.3 18.4 20.0 19.6 20.7 21.5 21.7 22.6 21.6 22.6 21.6 21.1 20.9 21.5 21.0 21.8 21.2 21.1 21.3 21.0 21.0 20.9 20.4 20.8 22.6 23.7 25.4 26.0 24.4 26.6 27.4 25.6 24.3 26.0 25.0 25.0 24.3 23.7 24.5 25.5 26.2 24.5 23.4 24.9 25.8 26.1 24.6 22.8 24.5 23.2 24.4 24.0 20.4 22.9 20.9 19.8 17.1 16.3 18.0 18.8 20.3 20.1 19.7 Operating margin, % 5.8 6.2 6.1 6.8 6.3 6.2 7.3 7.5 7.6 7.2 6.8 7.4 7.6 6.6 7.1 5.8 7.0 7.4 7.2 6.9 6.2 7.3 7.7 6.9 7.0 7.2 8.8 10.1 9.5 8.9 5.9 6.3 7.6 6.8 6.7 8.1 9.5 10.0 8.9 9.2 9.4 10.9 10.5 9.1 10.0 10.6 11.3 8.7 6.6 8.8 6.8 11.0 11.1 9.0 9.5 10.4 11.0 9.6 8.7 9.7 11.4 13.0 12.0 12.2 Conversion ratio, % 27.9 32.2 33.3 33.9 32.0 30.2 33.8 34.7 33.7 33.1 29.9 34.6 35.9 31.7 33.1 27.8 32.2 34.9 34.3 32.4 29.4 34.6 36.7 33.6 33.7 31.6 37.1 39.6 36.6 36.3 22.1 23.1 29.5 28.0 25.7 32.6 38.0 41.1 37.7 37.4 37.1 41.4 42.9 39.0 40.2 41.2 43.2 35.4 29.0 36.0 29.2 45.3 46.3 44.0 41.6 50.0 55.3 55.8 53.3 53.7 60.5 64.4 59.7 61.6 Number of full-time employees (end of period) 5,729 5,731 5,860 5,893 5,893 5,918 6,010 6,070 6,092 6,092 6,020 6,016 6,067 6,331 6,331 6,049 6,140 6,374 6,310 6,310 6,285 6,352 6,654 6,761 6,761 6,796 6,804 6,790 6,754 6,754 16,686 15,016 13,799 12,891 12,891 12,648 12,282 12,177 12,041 12,041 11,996 12,065 12,090 12,130 12,130 12,072 12,103 22,824 21,516 21,516 20,610 18,723 18,067 18,008 18,008 17,999 18,067 25,742 24,675 24,675 23,700 23,292 23,225 23,225 Air & Sea split and volume Air Revenue, DKKm 1,751 2,093 2,122 2,213 8,180 1,950 2,092 2,060 2,234 8,336 1,867 2,072 2,104 2,191 8,234 1,915 2,008 2,014 2,261 8,198 2,006 2,252 2,246 2,428 8,932 2,145 2,355 2,299 2,372 9,171 3,223 4,107 3,965 4,505 15,800 4,028 4,211 4,450 4,890 17,579 4,206 4,610 4,894 5,182 18,892 4,598 4,564 7,352 10,620 27,134 9,530 12,057 10,296 12,873 44,756 12,975 14,197 18,399 25,275 70,846 24,207 25,032 22,499 71,738 Gross profit DKKm 393 433 428 461 1,715 416 449 443 494 1,802 423 468 482 488 1,861 416 450 447 486 1,799 438 477 493 505 1,913 513 561 574 586 2,234 888 1,117 999 987 3,991 1,033 1,072 1,073 1,040 4,218 1,065 1,186 1,194 1,182 4,627 1,230 1,224 1,827 2,313 6,594 2,153 3,015 2,578 2,529 10,275 2,762 2,897 3,329 4,063 13,051 4,695 5,052 4,793 14,540 Airfreight, ton 56,537 63,235 61,202 67,823 248,797 63,103 67,305 62,786 69,168 262,362 60,979 65,391 65,210 67,477 259,057 59,644 63,235 64,308 72,178 259,365 66,654 70,109 73,044 77,854 287,662 71,749 77,146 80,080 82,218 311,193 122,817 151,562 147,744 152,521 574,644 147,439 155,430 165,051 167,735 635,655 162,689 173,578 177,155 175,623 689,045 170,103 170,301 288,793 442,069 1,071,266 359,975 287,452 300,147 324,831 1,272,405 336,307 349,210 386,702 438,614 1,510,833 410,911 402,594 375,990 1,189,495 GP/ton, DKK 6,948 6,846 6,992 6,802 6,893 6,592 6,671 7,056 7,142 6,866 6,937 7,157 7,392 7,232 7,179 6,966 7,107 6,954 6,738 6,936 6,586 6,795 6,753 6,470 6,650 7,153 7,273 7,162 7,127 7,179 7,227 7,371 6,762 6,471 6,945 7,004 6,897 6,501 6,199 6,635 6,546 6,833 6,736 6,730 6,715 7,231 7,187 6,326 5,226 6,155 5,981 10,489 8,589 7,786 8,075 8,213 8,296 8,609 9,263 8,638 11,426 12,549 12,748 12,224 Sea Revenue, DKKm 2,363 2,859 3,197 2,806 11,224 2,715 2,651 2,682 2,542 10,590 2,547 2,976 3,133 2,966 11,622 2,811 2,992 3,157 3,037 11,997 3,018 3,233 3,426 3,392 13,069 3,276 3,349 3,080 2,810 12,514 3,832 4,309 4,317 3,842 16,300 4,442 4,662 4,594 3,927 17,625 4,208 4,485 4,731 4,656 18,080 4,813 5,118 6,629 7,457 24,017 7,144 7,087 7,614 7,088 28,933 9,949 11,751 18,462 20,893 61,055 21,680 22,250 22,840 66,770 Gross profit DKKm 463 521 552 544 2,080 549 571 584 584 2,288 575 620 625 588 2,408 578 640 650 631 2,499 616 673 692 682 2,663 713 791 793 760 3,057 989 1,191 1,124 1,043 4,347 1,083 1,145 1,126 1,052 4,406 1,080 1,201 1,165 1,120 4,566 1,194 1,305 1,616 1,808 5,923 1,722 1,648 1,725 1,539 6,634 2,026 2,245 2,985 3,462 10,718 3,942 4,523 4,342 12,807 Seafreight, TEU 169,474 182,513 186,333 168,873 707,193 180,538 188,870 184,143 174,310 727,861 174,707 190,729 185,938 174,432 725,806 178,012 198,612 200,465 195,053 772,142 195,970 216,044 215,673 207,800 835,487 204,057 220,023 220,598 210,641 855,319 285,109 345,808 345,463 329,214 1,305,594 332,787 358,383 355,291 343,150 1,389,611 346,788 369,211 369,143 357,206 1,442,348 359,925 391,333 520,048 635,820 1,907,126 575,814 512,138 568,130 548,820 2,204,902 581,019 573,385 633,690 705,857 2,493,951 667,653 690,621 680,683 2,038,957 GP/TEU, DKK 2,733 2,855 2,963 3,219 2,941 3,041 3,023 3,171 3,350 3,144 3,291 3,251 3,361 3,371 3,318 3,248 3,224 3,242 3,234 3,237 3,142 3,116 3,209 3,288 3,187 3,492 3,595 3,597 3,608 3,574 3,470 3,443 3,254 3,168 3,329 3,255 3,195 3,169 3,067 3,171 3,114 3,253 3,156 3,135 3,166 3,317 3,335 3,107 2,846 3,106 2,991 3,218 3,036 2,804 3,009 3,487 3,915 4,711 4,905 4,298 5,904 6,549 6,379 6,281 Profit and Loss statement, Road (DKKm) Q1 2010 Q2 2010 Q3 2010 Q4 2010 FY 2010 Q1 2011 Q2 2011 Q3 2011 Q4 2011 FY 2011 Q1 2012 Q2 2012 Q3 2012 Q4 2012 FY 2012 Q1 2013 Q2 2013 Q3 2013 Q4 2013 FY 2013 Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 FY 2014 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 FY 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 FY 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 FY 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 FY 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 YTD 2022 Divisional revenue 4,930 5,256 5,199 5,718 21,103 5,594 5,815 5,646 5,586 22,641 5,785 5,756 5,494 5,619 22,654 5,666 5,800 5,686 5,964 23,117 6,024 6,102 5,984 6,059 24,169 6,122 6,298 6,044 6,254 24,718 6,688 7,368 7,111 7,156 28,323 7,633 7,684 7,514 7,796 30,627 7,676 7,862 7,812 7,893 31,243 8,102 7,833 7,698 7,988 31,621 7,921 6,987 7,521 7,966 30,395 8,056 8,663 8,783 9,914 35,416 10,188 10,835 10,406 31,429 Direct costs 3,940 4,184 4,199 4,675 16,998 4,547 4,695 4,588 4,531 18,361 4,686 4,623 4,440 4,559 18,308 4,609 4,688 4,614 4,906 18,818 4,945 4,986 4,923 5,002 19,856 4,990 5,115 4,966 5,150 20,221 5,431 6,009 5,864 5,925 23,229 6,200 6,368 6,235 6,537 25,340 6,370 6,544 6,439 6,582 25,935 6,541 6,298 6,170 6,456 25,465 6,386 5,556 5,936 6,379 24,257 6,399 6,895 7,038 7,989 28,321 8,250 8,761 8,417 25,428 Gross profit 990 1,072 1,000 1,043 4,105 1,047 1,120 1,058 1,055 4,280 1,099 1,133 1,054 1,060 4,346 1,057 1,112 1,072 1,058 4,299 1,079 1,116 1,061 1,057 4,313 1,132 1,183 1,078 1,104 4,497 1,257 1,359 1,247 1,231 5,094 1,433 1,316 1,279 1,259 5,287 1,306 1,318 1,373 1,311 5,308 1,561 1,535 1,528 1,532 6,156 1,535 1,431 1,585 1,587 6,138 1,657 1,768 1,745 1,925 7,095 1,938 2,074 1,989 6,001 Other external expenses 242 242 243 246 973 246 258 258 272 1,034 266 257 249 248 1,020 244 239 246 246 975 254 253 253 265 1,025 274 273 238 264 1,049 332 314 304 274 1,224 332 309 294 334 1,269 347 275 357 347 1,326 300 232 261 267 1,060 287 242 251 241 1,021 258 272 282 310 1,122 341 373 342 1,056 Staff costs 555 553 510 581 2,199 581 579 539 559 2,258 576 578 535 569 2,258 579 574 544 587 2,284 593 589 553 584 2,319 606 619 568 611 2,404 670 691 612 689 2,662 686 688 641 657 2,672 686 687 639 694 2,706 719 725 679 741 2,864 757 686 650 706 2,799 742 779 761 867 3,149 871 904 895 2,670 EBITDA before special items 193 277 247 216 933 220 283 261 224 988 257 298 270 243 1,068 234 299 282 225 1,040 232 274 255 208 969 252 291 272 229 1,044 255 354 331 268 1,208 415 319 344 268 1,346 273 356 377 270 1,276 542 578 588 524 2,232 491 503 684 640 2,318 657 717 702 748 2,824 726 797 752 2,275 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 218 213 212 219 862 206 209 211 202 828 236 220 196 206 858 205 202 193 600 Amortisation and depreciation of owned assets 38 44 41 39 162 41 38 35 40 154 37 34 36 28 135 32 30 36 - 0 98 33 32 33 34 132 32 32 30 32 126 36 44 41 38 159 37 38 33 37 145 32 34 32 31 129 26 27 33 33 119 26 31 25 18 100 18 21 41 29 109 23 29 34 86 EBIT before special items 155 233 206 177 771 179 245 226 184 834 220 264 234 215 933 202 269 246 225 942 199 242 222 174 837 220 259 242 197 918 219 310 290 230 1,049 378 281 311 231 1,201 241 322 345 239 1,147 298 338 343 272 1,251 259 263 448 420 1,390 403 476 465 513 1,857 498 566 525 1,589 Gross margin, % 20.1 20.4 19.2 18.2 19.5 18.7 19.3 18.7 18.9 18.9 19.0 19.7 19.2 18.9 19.2 18.7 19.2 18.9 17.7 18.6 17.9 18.3 17.7 17.4 17.8 18.5 18.8 17.8 17.7 18.2 18.8 18.4 17.5 17.2 18.0 18.8 17.1 17.0 16.1 17.3 17.0 16.8 17.6 16.6 17.0 19.3 19.6 19.8 19.2 19.5 19.4 20.5 21.1 19.9 20.2 20.6 20.4 19.9 19.4 20.0 19.0 19.1 19.1 19.1 Operating margin, % 3.1 4.4 4.0 3.1 3.7 3.2 4.2 4.0 3.3 3.7 3.8 4.6 4.3 3.8 4.1 3.6 4.6 4.3 3.8 4.1 3.3 4.0 3.7 2.9 3.5 3.6 4.1 4.0 3.1 3.7 3.3 4.2 4.1 3.2 3.7 5.0 3.7 4.1 3.0 3.9 3.1 4.1 4.4 3.0 3.7 3.7 4.3 4.5 3.4 4.0 3.3 3.8 6.0 5.3 4.6 5.0 5.5 5.3 5.2 5.2 4.9 5.2 5.0 5.1 Conversion ratio, % 15.7 21.7 20.6 17.0 18.8 17.1 21.9 21.4 17.4 19.5 20.0 23.3 22.2 20.3 21.5 19.1 24.2 22.9 21.3 21.9 18.4 21.7 20.9 16.5 19.4 19.4 21.9 22.4 17.8 20.4 17.4 22.8 23.3 18.7 20.6 26.4 21.4 24.3 18.3 22.7 18.5 24.4 25.1 18.2 21.6 19.1 22.0 22.4 17.8 20.3 16.9 18.4 28.3 26.5 22.6 24.3 26.9 26.6 26.6 26.2 25.7 27.3 26.4 26.5 Number of full-time employees (end of period) 9,886 9,823 9,812 9,777 9,777 9,732 9,731 9,818 9,806 9,806 9,707 9,616 9,630 9,730 9,730 9,220 9,251 9,433 9,372 9,372 9,457 9,313 9,389 9,292 9,292 9,206 9,167 9,251 9,280 9,280 11,581 11,931 12,710 12,518 12,518 12,576 12,706 12,788 12,998 12,998 13,047 13,160 13,345 12,850 12,850 13,181 13,134 13,493 13,644 13,644 15,200 13,408 14,090 14,003 14,003 14,222 15,503 16,942 16,888 16,888 17,001 16,484 16,496 16,496 Profit and Loss statement, Solutions (DKKm) Q1 2010 Q2 2010 Q3 2010 Q4 2010 FY 2010 Q1 2011 Q2 2011 Q3 2011 Q4 2011 FY 2011 Q1 2012 Q2 2012 Q3 2012 Q4 2012 FY 2012 Q1 2013 Q2 2013 Q3 2013 Q4 2013 FY 2013 Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 FY 2014 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 FY 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 FY 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 FY 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 FY 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 YTD 2022 Divisional revenue 1,196 1,233 1,210 1,222 4,861 1,248 1,259 1,231 1,271 5,009 1,285 1,275 1,286 1,335 5,181 1,344 1,372 1,374 1,380 5,470 1,345 1,400 1,441 1,543 5,729 1,440 1,500 1,476 1,544 5,960 2,043 2,406 2,492 2,742 9,683 2,678 2,913 2,757 3,014 11,362 2,848 3,111 3,417 3,853 13,229 3,049 3,147 3,465 4,729 14,390 3,441 3,256 3,388 4,523 14,608 3,609 3,997 4,739 6,389 18,734 6,162 6,182 5,841 18,185 Direct costs 843 861 840 857 3,401 879 887 861 899 3,526 934 914 917 978 3,743 996 1,012 1,018 1,034 4,061 1,015 1,054 1,091 1,173 4,333 1,110 1,142 1,117 1,171 4,540 1,507 1,737 1,808 2,015 7,067 2,007 2,223 2,111 2,291 8,632 2,149 2,370 2,659 3,016 10,194 1,923 1,961 2,209 3,328 9,421 2,185 1,985 2,075 2,994 9,239 2,261 2,620 3,022 4,178 12,081 3,840 3,858 3,516 11,214 Gross profit 353 372 370 365 1,460 369 372 370 372 1,483 351 361 369 357 1,438 348 360 356 345 1,409 330 346 350 370 1,396 330 358 359 373 1,420 536 669 684 727 2,616 671 690 646 723 2,730 699 741 758 837 3,035 1,126 1,186 1,256 1,401 4,969 1,256 1,271 1,313 1,529 5,369 1,348 1,377 1,717 2,211 6,653 2,322 2,324 2,325 6,971 Other external expenses 134 129 136 118 517 134 141 137 114 526 123 124 130 125 502 119 110 108 107 444 105 100 106 109 420 125 117 113 131 486 165 192 202 242 801 236 220 204 224 884 235 226 235 259 955 264 254 278 292 1,088 289 244 255 301 1,089 281 297 348 412 1,338 423 405 448 1,276 Staff costs 135 142 127 127 531 131 128 125 137 521 138 141 128 134 541 141 138 132 130 541 140 140 133 127 540 133 136 132 139 540 273 322 311 282 1,188 309 274 264 240 1,087 278 286 283 294 1,141 306 304 341 355 1,306 385 365 344 355 1,449 377 377 418 492 1,664 525 552 600 1,677 EBITDA before special items 84 101 107 120 412 104 103 108 121 436 90 96 111 98 395 88 112 116 108 424 85 106 111 134 436 72 105 114 103 394 98 155 171 203 627 126 196 178 259 759 186 229 240 284 939 556 628 637 754 2,575 582 662 714 873 2,831 690 703 951 1,307 3,651 1,374 1,367 1,277 4,018 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 314 335 329 348 1,326 364 361 342 355 1,422 369 359 378 440 1,546 461 486 525 1,472 Amortisation and depreciation of owned assets 22 39 37 46 144 35 38 37 48 158 35 37 42 31 145 43 36 45 44 168 39 39 40 44 162 36 37 39 40 152 51 65 66 61 243 60 68 63 74 265 59 54 56 61 230 49 52 69 66 236 59 67 60 62 248 58 66 87 119 330 124 128 139 391 EBIT before special items 62 62 70 74 268 69 65 71 73 278 55 59 69 67 250 45 76 71 64 256 46 67 71 90 274 36 68 75 63 242 47 90 105 142 384 66 128 115 185 494 127 175 184 223 709 193 241 239 340 1,013 159 234 312 456 1,161 263 278 486 748 1,775 789 753 613 2,155 Gross margin, % 29.5 30.2 30.6 29.9 30.0 29.6 29.5 30.1 29.3 29.6 27.3 28.3 28.7 26.7 27.8 25.9 26.2 25.9 25.0 25.8 24.5 24.7 24.3 24.0 24.4 22.9 23.9 24.3 24.2 23.8 26.2 27.8 27.4 26.5 27.0 25.1 23.7 23.4 24.0 24.0 24.5 23.8 22.2 21.7 22.9 36.9 37.7 36.2 29.6 34.5 36.5 39.0 38.8 33.8 36.8 37.4 34.5 36.2 34.6 35.5 37.7 37.6 39.8 38.3 Operating margin, % 5.2 5.0 5.8 6.1 5.5 5.5 5.2 5.8 5.7 5.6 4.3 4.6 5.4 5.0 4.8 3.3 5.5 5.2 4.6 4.7 3.4 4.8 4.9 5.8 4.8 2.5 4.5 5.1 4.1 4.1 2.3 3.7 4.2 5.2 4.0 2.5 4.4 4.2 6.1 4.3 4.5 5.6 5.4 5.8 5.4 6.3 7.7 6.9 7.2 7.0 4.6 7.2 9.2 10.1 7.9 7.3 7.0 10.3 11.7 9.5 12.8 12.2 10.5 11.9 Conversion ratio, % 17.6 16.7 18.9 20.3 18.4 18.7 17.5 19.2 19.6 18.7 15.7 16.3 18.7 18.8 17.4 12.9 21.1 19.9 18.6 18.2 13.9 19.4 20.3 24.3 19.6 10.9 19.0 20.9 16.9 17.0 8.8 13.5 15.4 19.5 14.7 9.8 18.6 17.8 25.6 18.1 18.2 23.6 24.3 26.6 23.4 17.1 20.3 19.0 24.3 20.4 12.7 18.4 23.8 29.8 21.6 19.5 20.2 28.3 33.8 26.7 34.0 32.4 26.4 30.9 Number of full-time employees (end of period) 5,216 5,288 5,296 5,284 5,284 5,291 5,319 5,459 5,414 5,414 5,318 5,405 5,458 5,428 5,428 5,916 5,937 6,009 5,838 5,838 5,830 5,973 6,246 6,110 6,110 5,690 5,650 5,844 5,821 5,821 15,057 14,598 16,854 17,432 17,432 17,651 17,692 17,946 18,382 18,382 19,534 19,584 20,384 20,025 20,025 19,862 20,146 22,521 22,777 22,777 20,079 18,428 21,039 21,478 21,478 22,188 22,814 32,007 31,866 31,866 31,845 31,730 32,588 32,588 Group CF Cash flow statement, DSV Group (DKKm) CASH FLOW STATEMENT 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 YTD Operating profit before amortisation, depreciation and special items 2,721 2,975 3,074 3,052 3,145 3,575 4,250 5,664 6,212 10,292 13,559 20,417 24,151 Adjustment, non-cash operating items etc.: Share-based payments 30 34 40 39 37 37 48 68 93 117 134 160 148 Change in provisions (372) (122) 22 (174) 96 (238) (168) (279) (329) (181) 93 105 (331) Change in working capital etc. (8) (184) (196) (217) (280) 758 (1,158) 944 (520) (1,165) 209 (4,604) 12 Special items 6 - 0 (271) (129) (296) (58) (644) (488) - 0 (292) (1,944) (828) (523) Interest received - 0 - 0 46 32 50 50 118 110 107 131 225 153 226 Interest paid (533) (415) (282) (292) (306) (363) (409) (386) (411) (939) (933) (938) (1,036) Income tax paid (181) (425) (782) (536) (527) (601) (764) (969) (851) (1,084) (1,067) (2,263) (3,154) Cash flow from operating activities 1,663 1,863 1,651 1,775 1,919 3,160 1,273 4,664 4,301 6,879 10,276 12,202 19,493 Purchase of intangible assets (115) (96) (132) (177) (230) (284) (338) (393) (501) (292) (220) (303) (220) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (330) (548) (446) (226) (373) (297) (457) (620) (709) (1,000) (1,121) (1,180) (795) Disposal of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment 376 680 404 314 169 318 492 636 859 623 803 420 580 Acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries and activities (54) (65) (94) (269) (14) (108) (4,624) (8) (59) 2,101 (140) 1,631 - Change in other financial assets (28) (5) 19 10 (13) (60) (26) 60 (34) (61) 122 (148) (60) Cash flow from investing activities (151) (34) (249) (348) (461) (431) (4,953) (325) (444) 1,371 (556) 420 (495) Free cash flow 1,512 1,829 1,402 1,427 1,458 2,729 (3,680) 4,339 3,857 8,250 9,720 12,622 18,998 Proceeds from borrowings 574 2,022 750 2,485 1,489 715 4,470 1,488 855 2,445 4,108 12,834 4,322 Repayment of borrowings (1,605) (880) (547) (3,003) (1,692) (2,395) (3,936) (4,517) (750) (2,466) (3,243) (489) (2,466) Repayment of lease liabilities (2,763) (3,058) (3,160) (2,758) Other financial liabilities incurred (11) (459) (66) (58) (128) (3) (39) (69) 48 (29) 5 118 (129) Shareholders: Capital increase - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 4,761 - 0 - 0 - - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Dividends distributed (52) (105) (190) (235) (270) (283) (327) (342) (380) (423) (588) (920) (1,320) Purchase of treasury shares (397) (2,505) (1,302) (700) (1,183) (1,419) - 0 (1,559) (4,161) (4,888) (5,031) (17,841) (13,157) Sale of treasury shares 100 87 219 162 178 437 220 303 372 623 818 784 461 Other transactions with shareholders (7) 23 34 (38) 37 42 8 (19) 16 17 (10) (6) 23 Cash flow from financing activities (1,398) (1,817) (1,102) (1,387) (1,569) 1,855 396 (4,715) (4,000) (7,484) (6,999) (8,680) (15,024) Cash flow for the year (period) 114 12 300 40 (111) 4,584 (3,284) (376) (143) 766 2,721 3,942 3,974 Cash and cash equivalents 1 January 367 363 367 552 707 432 4,908 1,714 1,348 1,158 2,043 4,060 8,299 Cash flow for the year (period) 114 12 300 40 (111) 4,584 (3,284) (376) (143) 766 2,721 3,942 3,974 Currency translation adjustments (118) (8) (115) 115 (164) (108) 90 10 (47) 119 (704) 297 613 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 363 367 552 707 432 4,908 1,714 1,348 1,158 2,043 4,060 8,299 12,886 The cash flow statement cannot be directly derived from the balance sheet and income statement. Statement of adjusted free cash flow Free cash flow 1,512 1,829 1,402 1,427 1,458 2,729 (3,680) 4,339 3,857 8,250 9,720 12,622 18,998 Repayment of lease liabilities (2,763) (3,058) (3,160) (2,758) Net acquisition of subsidiaries and activities (reversed) 54 65 94 269 14 108 4,624 8 59 (2,101) 140 (1,631) - Normalisation of working capital in subsidiaries and activities acquired - 0 - 0 13 58 - 0 - 0 250 - 0 - 0 - 0 - - Special items (reversed) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 644 488 - 0 292 1,944 828 523 Adjusted free cash flow 1,566 1,894 1,509 1,754 1,472 2,837 1,838 4,835 3,916 3,678 8,746 8,659 16,753 Group BS

Please note that minor reclassifications have been made regarding the accounting policy on property projects. These are now classified as "Work in progress" rather than "assets held for sale" and "other receiveables"

Please note that minor reclassifications have been made regarding the accounting policy on property projects. These are now classified as "Work in progress" rather than "assets held for sale" and "other receiveables"

Please note that minor reclassifications have been made regarding the accounting policy on property projects. These are now classified as "Work in progress" rather than "assets held for sale" and "other receiveables"

DKK 242 million relates to Other interest-bearing receiveables included in "Other receiveables" (Current)

DKK 10 million relates to minor I/C difference included in current liabilities "Financial liabilities" Assets held for sale is excluded in NWC

tc={8C9BA606-B279-49B7-AF37-6DEA41C0A8C4}: [Threaded comment] Your version of Excel allows you to read this threaded comment; however, any edits to it will get removed if the file is opened in a newer version of Excel. Learn more: Balance sheet, DSV Group (DKKm) BALANCE SHEET, ASSETS 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 YTD Intangibles assets 8,772 8,683 8,723 8,982 8,928 8,996 17,247 16,573 16,742 51,988 48,665 76,661 81,248 Right-of-use assets 193 11,671 11,111 13,709 14,134 Property, plant and equipment 4,782 4,503 4,261 3,883 3,927 3,568 3,334 2,431 2,297 3,022 3,014 6,262 6,394 Other receivables 140 170 153 147 297 119 317 257 291 494 372 2,395 2,705 Deferred tax assets 449 430 409 430 488 515 1,031 965 851 2,164 2,536 3,544 3,084 Total non-current assets 14,143 13,786 13,546 13,442 13,640 13,198 21,929 20,226 20,374 69,339 65,698 102,571 107,565 Trade receivables 7,155 7,112 7,238 7,469 7,854 7,799 12,338 12,557 13,252 18,252 19,038 36,369 39,428 Contract assets 541 604 629 676 744 588 2,026

Please note that minor reclassifications have been made regarding the accounting policy on property projects. These are now classified as "Work in progress" rather than "assets held for sale" and "other receiveables" 1,762 1,554 3,054 3,283 9,797 8,392 Inventories 718 1,324 1,426 284 1,198 Other receivables 709 849 791 794 985 1,232 1,850

Please note that minor reclassifications have been made regarding the accounting policy on property projects. These are now classified as "Work in progress" rather than "assets held for sale" and "other receiveables" 1,778 1,662 3,410 2,635 4,009 4,628 Cash and cash equivalents 363 367 552 707 432 4,908 1,714 1,348 1,158 2,043 4,060 8,299 12,886 Assets held for sale 174 16 38 12 25 0 510

Please note that minor reclassifications have been made regarding the accounting policy on property projects. These are now classified as "Work in progress" rather than "assets held for sale" and "other receiveables" 717 94 135 110 66 40 Total current assets 8,942 8,948 9,248 9,658 10,040 14,527 18,438 18,162 18,438 28,218 30,552 58,824 66,572 Total assets 23,085 22,734 22,794 23,100 23,680 27,725 40,367 38,388 38,812 97,557 96,250 161,395 174,137 BALANCE SHEET, EQUITY AND LIABILITES 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 YTD Share capital 209 190 188 180 177 192 190 190 188 235 230 240 234 Reserves and retained earnings 6,340 5,089 5,160 6,038 5,875 11,617 13,226 14,645 14,373 49,195 47,155 73,863 79,769 DSV A/S shareholders' share of equity 6,549 5,279 5,348 6,218 6,052 11,809 13,416 14,835 14,561 49,430 47,385 74,103 80,003 Non-controlling interests 36 30 37 30 29 32 -38 -26 -29 -111 -88 175 226 Total equity 6,585 5,309 5,385 6,248 6,081 11,841 13,378 14,809 14,532 49,319 47,297 74,278 80,229 Deferred tax liabilities 576 527 411 411 366 321 287 82 188 455 243 447 536 Pensions and similar obligations 871 975 1,078 1,034 1,311 1,226 1,488 1,124 915 1,494 1,219 908 428 Provisions 309 391 418 361 328 360 736 706 627 1,282 1,253 3,508 3,738 Lease liabilities 132 9,227 9,428 11,848 12,588 Borrowings 5,642 6,091 6,190 6,066 5,702 4,309 8,725 6,491 6,461 6,464 7,696 16,993 21,389 Total non-current liabilities 7,398 7,984 8,097 7,872 7,707 6,216 11,236 8,403 8,323 18,922 19,839 33,704 38,679 Provisions 332 215 275 242 474 270 462 383 412 1,157 1,525 1,841 2,315 Lease liabilities 60 3,385 2,850 3,440 3,536 Borrowings 593 861 923 590 589 313 1,358 495 485 1,520 1,185 4,472 2,352 Trade payables 4,195 4,350 4,385 4,537 4,782 4,997 7,010 7,477 7,646 9,783 9,926 17,040 16,796 Accrued cost of services 1,418 1,283 1,284 1,252 1,377 1,451 2,435 2,539 2,813 5,330 5,913 13,289 14,257 Other payables 2,220 2,305 2,248 2,115 2,458 2,347 3,879 3,953 4,087 7,201 6,316 10,257 11,643 Tax payables 228 427 197 244 212 290 609 329 454 940 1,399 3,074 4,330 Total current liabilities 9,102 9,441 9,312 8,980 9,892 9,668 15,753 15,176 15,957 29,316 29,114 53,413 55,229 Total liabilities 16,500 17,425 17,409 16,852 17,599 15,884 26,989 23,579 24,280 48,238 48,953 87,117 93,908 Total equity and liabilities 23,085 22,734 22,794 23,100 23,680 27,725 40,367 38,388 38,812 97,557 96,250 161,395 174,137 Net Working Capital 70 1 307 561 305 22

DKK 242 million relates to Other interest-bearing receiveables included in "Other receiveables" (Current) 1,809

DKK 10 million relates to minor I/C difference included in current liabilities "Financial liabilities" Assets held for sale is excluded in NWC 1,410

Minor adjustment of DKK 6 million 1,767

Minor adjustment of DKK 7 million 3,125

Adjustment of DKK 556 million is related to Panalpina acquisition (squeeze out of minority shareholders, settled in January 2020. The amount was included in other payables). Furthermore formula has been changed to consider the impact of IFRS 16 (short term lease liabilities). Finally corporation tax payable is no longer included in net working capital. This is due to a significant increase after the acquisition of Panalpina. 2,701

Adjustment of DKK 1 million due to rounding of figures. 8,031

Minor adjustment of DKK 1 million. 8,636

Minor adjustment of DKK 1 million.

