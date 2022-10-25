DSV A/S : financial details 2015-2022 Q3

Operating profit before amortisation, depreciation and special items
2,721
2,975
3,074
3,052
3,145
3,575
4,250
5,664
6,212
10,292
13,559
20,417
24,151
Adjustment, non-cash operating items etc.:
Share-based payments
30
34
40
39
37
37
48
68
93
117
134
160
148
Change in provisions
(372)
(122)
22
(174)
96
(238)
(168)
(279)
(329)
(181)
93
105
(331)
Change in working capital etc.
(8)
(184)
(196)
(217)
(280)
758
(1,158)
944
(520)
(1,165)
209
(4,604)
12
Special items
6
- 0
(271)
(129)
(296)
(58)
(644)
(488)
- 0
(292)
(1,944)
(828)
(523)
Interest received
- 0
- 0
46
32
50
50
118
110
107
131
225
153
226
Interest paid
(533)
(415)
(282)
(292)
(306)
(363)
(409)
(386)
(411)
(939)
(933)
(938)
(1,036)
Income tax paid
(181)
(425)
(782)
(536)
(527)
(601)
(764)
(969)
(851)
(1,084)
(1,067)
(2,263)
(3,154)
Cash flow from operating activities
1,663
1,863
1,651
1,775
1,919
3,160
1,273
4,664
4,301
6,879
10,276
12,202
19,493
Purchase of intangible assets
(115)
(96)
(132)
(177)
(230)
(284)
(338)
(393)
(501)
(292)
(220)
(303)
(220)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(330)
(548)
(446)
(226)
(373)
(297)
(457)
(620)
(709)
(1,000)
(1,121)
(1,180)
(795)
Disposal of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment
376
680
404
314
169
318
492
636
859
623
803
420
580
Acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries and activities
(54)
(65)
(94)
(269)
(14)
(108)
(4,624)
(8)
(59)
2,101
(140)
1,631
-
Change in other financial assets
(28)
(5)
19
10
(13)
(60)
(26)
60
(34)
(61)
122
(148)
(60)
Cash flow from investing activities
(151)
(34)
(249)
(348)
(461)
(431)
(4,953)
(325)
(444)
1,371
(556)
420
(495)
Free cash flow
1,512
1,829
1,402
1,427
1,458
2,729
(3,680)
4,339
3,857
8,250
9,720
12,622
18,998
Proceeds from borrowings
574
2,022
750
2,485
1,489
715
4,470
1,488
855
2,445
4,108
12,834
4,322
Repayment of borrowings
(1,605)
(880)
(547)
(3,003)
(1,692)
(2,395)
(3,936)
(4,517)
(750)
(2,466)
(3,243)
(489)
(2,466)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(2,763)
(3,058)
(3,160)
(2,758)
Other financial liabilities incurred
(11)
(459)
(66)
(58)
(128)
(3)
(39)
(69)
48
(29)
5
118
(129)
Shareholders:
Capital increase
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
4,761
- 0
- 0
-
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Dividends distributed
(52)
(105)
(190)
(235)
(270)
(283)
(327)
(342)
(380)
(423)
(588)
(920)
(1,320)
Purchase of treasury shares
(397)
(2,505)
(1,302)
(700)
(1,183)
(1,419)
- 0
(1,559)
(4,161)
(4,888)
(5,031)
(17,841)
(13,157)
Sale of treasury shares
100
87
219
162
178
437
220
303
372
623
818
784
461
Other transactions with shareholders
(7)
23
34
(38)
37
42
8
(19)
16
17
(10)
(6)
23
Cash flow from financing activities
(1,398)
(1,817)
(1,102)
(1,387)
(1,569)
1,855
396
(4,715)
(4,000)
(7,484)
(6,999)
(8,680)
(15,024)
Cash flow for the year (period)
114
12
300
40
(111)
4,584
(3,284)
(376)
(143)
766
2,721
3,942
3,974
Cash and cash equivalents 1 January
367
363
367
552
707
432
4,908
1,714
1,348
1,158
2,043
4,060
8,299
Cash flow for the year (period)
114
12
300
40
(111)
4,584
(3,284)
(376)
(143)
766
2,721
3,942
3,974
Currency translation adjustments
(118)
(8)
(115)
115
(164)
(108)
90
10
(47)
119
(704)
297
613
Cash and cash equivalents end of period
363
367
552
707
432
4,908
1,714
1,348
1,158
2,043
4,060
8,299
12,886
The cash flow statement cannot be directly derived from the balance sheet and income statement.
Statement of adjusted free cash flow
Free cash flow
1,512
1,829
1,402
1,427
1,458
2,729
(3,680)
4,339
3,857
8,250
9,720
12,622
18,998
Repayment of lease liabilities
(2,763)
(3,058)
(3,160)
(2,758)
Net acquisition of subsidiaries and activities (reversed)
54
65
94
269
14
108
4,624
8
59
(2,101)
140
(1,631)
-
Normalisation of working capital in subsidiaries and activities acquired
- 0
- 0
13
58
- 0
- 0
250
- 0
- 0
- 0
-
-
Special items (reversed)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
644
488
- 0
292
1,944
828
523
Adjusted free cash flow
1,566
1,894
1,509
1,754
1,472
2,837
1,838
4,835
3,916
3,678
8,746
8,659
16,753
Group BS
Ronni Funch Olsen - DSV: Please note that minor reclassifications have been made regarding the accounting policy on property projects. These are now classified as "Work in progress" rather than "assets held for sale" and "other receiveables"
DKK 242 million relates to Other interest-bearing receiveables included in "Other receiveables" (Current)
DKK 10 million relates to minor I/C difference included in current liabilities "Financial liabilities" Assets held for sale is excluded in NWC
Balance sheet, DSV Group
(DKKm)
BALANCE SHEET, ASSETS
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022 YTD
Intangibles assets
8,772
8,683
8,723
8,982
8,928
8,996
17,247
16,573
16,742
51,988
48,665
76,661
81,248
Right-of-use assets
193
11,671
11,111
13,709
14,134
Property, plant and equipment
4,782
4,503
4,261
3,883
3,927
3,568
3,334
2,431
2,297
3,022
3,014
6,262
6,394
Other receivables
140
170
153
147
297
119
317
257
291
494
372
2,395
2,705
Deferred tax assets
449
430
409
430
488
515
1,031
965
851
2,164
2,536
3,544
3,084
Total non-current assets
14,143
13,786
13,546
13,442
13,640
13,198
21,929
20,226
20,374
69,339
65,698
102,571
107,565
Trade receivables
7,155
7,112
7,238
7,469
7,854
7,799
12,338
12,557
13,252
18,252
19,038
36,369
39,428
Contract assets
541
604
629
676
744
588
2,026
1,762
1,554
3,054
3,283
9,797
8,392
Inventories
718
1,324
1,426
284
1,198
Other receivables
709
849
791
794
985
1,232
1,850
1,778
1,662
3,410
2,635
4,009
4,628
Cash and cash equivalents
363
367
552
707
432
4,908
1,714
1,348
1,158
2,043
4,060
8,299
12,886
Assets held for sale
174
16
38
12
25
0
510
717
94
135
110
66
40
Total current assets
8,942
8,948
9,248
9,658
10,040
14,527
18,438
18,162
18,438
28,218
30,552
58,824
66,572
Total assets
23,085
22,734
22,794
23,100
23,680
27,725
40,367
38,388
38,812
97,557
96,250
161,395
174,137
BALANCE SHEET, EQUITY AND LIABILITES
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022 YTD
Share capital
209
190
188
180
177
192
190
190
188
235
230
240
234
Reserves and retained earnings
6,340
5,089
5,160
6,038
5,875
11,617
13,226
14,645
14,373
49,195
47,155
73,863
79,769
DSV A/S shareholders' share of equity
6,549
5,279
5,348
6,218
6,052
11,809
13,416
14,835
14,561
49,430
47,385
74,103
80,003
Non-controlling interests
36
30
37
30
29
32
-38
-26
-29
-111
-88
175
226
Total equity
6,585
5,309
5,385
6,248
6,081
11,841
13,378
14,809
14,532
49,319
47,297
74,278
80,229
Deferred tax liabilities
576
527
411
411
366
321
287
82
188
455
243
447
536
Pensions and similar obligations
871
975
1,078
1,034
1,311
1,226
1,488
1,124
915
1,494
1,219
908
428
Provisions
309
391
418
361
328
360
736
706
627
1,282
1,253
3,508
3,738
Lease liabilities
132
9,227
9,428
11,848
12,588
Borrowings
5,642
6,091
6,190
6,066
5,702
4,309
8,725
6,491
6,461
6,464
7,696
16,993
21,389
Total non-current liabilities
7,398
7,984
8,097
7,872
7,707
6,216
11,236
8,403
8,323
18,922
19,839
33,704
38,679
Provisions
332
215
275
242
474
270
462
383
412
1,157
1,525
1,841
2,315
Lease liabilities
60
3,385
2,850
3,440
3,536
Borrowings
593
861
923
590
589
313
1,358
495
485
1,520
1,185
4,472
2,352
Trade payables
4,195
4,350
4,385
4,537
4,782
4,997
7,010
7,477
7,646
9,783
9,926
17,040
16,796
Accrued cost of services
1,418
1,283
1,284
1,252
1,377
1,451
2,435
2,539
2,813
5,330
5,913
13,289
14,257
Other payables
2,220
2,305
2,248
2,115
2,458
2,347
3,879
3,953
4,087
7,201
6,316
10,257
11,643
Tax payables
228
427
197
244
212
290
609
329
454
940
1,399
3,074
4,330
Total current liabilities
9,102
9,441
9,312
8,980
9,892
9,668
15,753
15,176
15,957
29,316
29,114
53,413
55,229
Total liabilities
16,500
17,425
17,409
16,852
17,599
15,884
26,989
23,579
24,280
48,238
48,953
87,117
93,908
Total equity and liabilities
23,085
22,734
22,794
23,100
23,680
27,725
40,367
38,388
38,812
97,557
96,250
161,395
174,137
Net Working Capital
70
1
307
561
305
22
1,809
1,410
1,767
3,125
2,701
8,031
8,636
