Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. DSV A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV A/S

(DSV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DSV - Capital Markets Day 2022

03/24/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We would like to invite investors and analysts to attend our Capital Markets Day on 31 May 2022.

Please join us physically or virtually for an update on DSV’s overall strategy and development as well as deep dives into selected parts of our operations.

Presentations will be held by executive management team as well as by business area management.

A tour at our new 195,000 sqm logistics centre Hedehusene will be arranged.

A detailed programme will follow, but we recommend you to already sign up now.

Date: Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Time: 09.00-16.00 CEST

Location: DSV, Hovedgaden 630, 2640 Hedehusene, Denmark

RSVP for physical attendance: Thursday, 12 May 2022 - maximum capacity 150 participants

Sign up here

The CMD will be a hybrid event and will be live streamed. The event will be recorded and uploaded to our website.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Veronica Pontoppidan, IR Coordinator, tel. +45 41 11 06 46, veronica.pontoppidan@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment


All news about DSV A/S
03/22Dsv, 952 - share buyback in dsv a/s
GL
03/22DSV A/S : Appendix data on share buyback transactions for period 14.03.2022- 18.03.2022
PU
03/22DSV A/S : opens 95,000 m2 DGNB-certified warehousing facility near Copenhagen
PU
03/18DSV A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/17DSV A/S : Minutes summary of AGM 2022
PU
03/17DSV A/S : Benedikte Leroy elected new member of DSV A/S' Board of Directors
PU
03/17DSV A/S : Complete Description AGM 2022
PU
03/17DSV, 951 - Annual General Meeting of DSV A/S 17 March 2022
GL
03/17DSV, 951 - Annual General Meeting of DSV A/S 17 March 2022
GL
03/17DSV A/S Approves Dividend
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DSV A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 207 B 30 646 M 30 646 M
Net income 2022 13 461 M 1 991 M 1 991 M
Net Debt 2022 29 708 M 4 394 M 4 394 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 307 B 45 353 M 45 353 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 77 958
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart DSV A/S
Duration : Period :
DSV A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DSV A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 321,00 DKK
Average target price 1 732,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jens Bjørn Andersen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ebbe Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Stig Plenborg Chairman
Jesper Riis Group Chief Information Officer
Thomas Zakarias Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DSV A/S-13.52%45 353
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-4.65%36 254
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-10.51%8 340
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.25.33%6 481
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.10.42%5 712
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-8.81%4 014