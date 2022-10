DSV now expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items for 2022 to be in the range of 24.5 billion to 25.5 billion Danish crowns ($3.38 billion), up from an earlier estimate of 23-25 billion crowns.

($1 = 7.5334 Danish crowns)

(This story has been corrected to reflect uncertain economy in 1st paragraph)

