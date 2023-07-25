July 25 (Reuters) - Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel on Tuesday reported a 51% drop in second-quarter operating profit, as industry conditions deteriorated due to a challenging economic environment.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 523 million Swiss francs ($601.70 million) in the second quarter of 2023, down from 1.07 billion francs a year earlier.

The pandemic-related special economic situation in 2021 and 2022 continued to distort year-on-year comparisons in the second quarter, the company said in a statement.

Falling global consumer demand, soaring inflation and high inventories have dragged freight rates down from their pandemic heights, denting earnings of freight forwarders such as Kuehne+Nagel and Denmark's DSV.

Net turnover for sea logistics in the second quarter came in at 2.19 billion Swiss francs, down 56% from a year earlier, the company said.

($1 = 0.8692 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk, Editing by Friederike Heine)