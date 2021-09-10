DSV Panalpina A/S : Complete Description EGM 2021
DSV Panalpina A/S
Ekstraordinary General Meeting 08 September 2021
No. of shares
Proportion of
Total No. of
No.
Item on the Agenda
for which valid
share capital
valid votes
votes have
%
been cast
Section101(5)(1)
Section101(5)(2)
Section101(5)(3)
No. of votes
%
No. of votes
%
No. of votes
%
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
Section101(5)(4)
Section101(5)(5)
1.
Proposal for election of new member to the Board of Directors
Election of Tarek Sultan Al-Essa
131,985,449
54.99
131,985,449
125,977,256
95.45
0
0.00
6,008,193
4.55
2.1
Proposed authorisation to increase the share capital
131,985,449
54.99
131,985,449
118,732,878
89.96
13,252,571
10.04
0
0.00
2.2
Change of the name of the Company
131,985,449
54.99
131,985,449
131,984,338
100.00
1,111
0.00
0
0.00
3.
Amendments to Remuneration Policy
131,985,449
54.99
131,985,449
131,535,332
99.66
450,117
0.34
0
0.00
