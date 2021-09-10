Log in
    DSV   DK0060079531

DSV PANALPINA A/S

(DSV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/10 07:36:49 am
1645.5 DKK   +0.64%
1645.5 DKK   +0.64%
DSV PANALPINA A/S : Minutes summary of EGM 2021
PU
DSV PANALPINA A/S : Complete Description EGM 2021
PU
09/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EasyJet, 888 Holdings, Swiss Life, Sony, Walt Disney....
DSV Panalpina A/S : Complete Description EGM 2021

09/10/2021 | 07:22am EDT
DSV Panalpina A/S

Ekstraordinary General Meeting 08 September 2021

No. of shares

Proportion of

Total No. of

No.

Item on the Agenda

for which valid

share capital

valid votes

votes have

%

been cast

Section101(5)(1)

Section101(5)(2)

Section101(5)(3)

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

%

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Section101(5)(4)

Section101(5)(5)

1.

Proposal for election of new member to the Board of Directors

Election of Tarek Sultan Al-Essa

131,985,449

54.99

131,985,449

125,977,256

95.45

0

0.00

6,008,193

4.55

2.1

Proposed authorisation to increase the share capital

131,985,449

54.99

131,985,449

118,732,878

89.96

13,252,571

10.04

0

0.00

2.2

Change of the name of the Company

131,985,449

54.99

131,985,449

131,984,338

100.00

1,111

0.00

0

0.00

3.

Amendments to Remuneration Policy

131,985,449

54.99

131,985,449

131,535,332

99.66

450,117

0.34

0

0.00

Computershare Investor Services ©

Disclaimer

DSV Panalpina A/S published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 11:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
