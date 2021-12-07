DSV Panalpina A/S : launches Green Logistics to accelerate the green transition of the industry

As one of the largest global transport and logistics companies, DSV wants to take the lead and be a key driver of the green transition in the industry. To follow up on the commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative and the targets approved in 2020, DSV is now launching Green Logistics - a highly ambitious set of green offerings within the industry focusing on reducing emissions for DSV's c

07-12-2021

The need for concrete climate actions has never been more evident and more important than today. With increasing global trade and freight transport making up a weighty part of global CO 2 emissions, the transport and logistics industry must look at how its transportation activities are conducted, and it must carry out tangible initiatives to make them more sustainable.

Green Logistics is DSV's new set of customer offerings aiming at accelerating the green transition in the global supply chains. With four tailored solutions ranging from CO 2 reporting, green supply chain design & optimisation to sustainable fuel offerings across all transportation modes and carbon offsetting, DSV wants to help customers reduce their CO 2 emissions from transportation without restraining their businesses.

The focus of Green Logistics is on addressing our customers' CO 2 emissions and thereby also DSV's emissions from subcontracted freight. In parallel with the introduction of Green Logistics, DSV is underlining our commitment to take on the responsibility to drive the industry towards a greener future where world trade is conducted with consideration to preserve our nature.

"DSV is determined to support the green transition of our industry. As the world's third-largest transport and logistics company, we take our responsibility seriously. We are ready to act together with all our partners and customers so that we can reduce CO 2 emissions and mitigate the negative impact of climate change. By providing our customers with our new Green Logistics offerings, we are going to analyse and advise our customers to rethink their supply chains and enable them to conduct their business in a more sustainable way," says Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group CEO, DSV.

In 2020, DSV set approved Science Based Targets (SBT) with ambitious targets for greenhouse gas reductions across scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2030 from a 2019 baseline. More than 98 percent of the CO 2 emissions registered by DSV are generated as scope 3 emissions compiled by all types of subcontracted freight.

This is where the Green Logistics solutions come into play:

"With Green Logistics, DSV is taking a significant leap from commitment to action. Today, we bring forward four solutions that will enable us to keep supply chains flowing in a more sustainable way and with respect for our nature. But we can only move the sector and cut down CO 2 emissions if we have our customers' engagement and a collaborative approach. We must act together," says Jens Bjørn Andersen.

The Green Logistics solutions will be applicable for all major transportation modes across all markets. With Green Logistics, DSV is providing a one-stop shop for green transport and logistics solutions.

The four solutions are:

CO 2 Reporting - Track and trace your impact : Gives the customer insight and full overview of CO 2 emissions to help drive transport emission reductions.

Gives the customer insight and full overview of CO emissions to help drive transport emission reductions. Green Supply Chain Design & Optimisation - Rethink your Logistics : Concrete and individual analyses that streamline the customer's supply chain and identify the largest CO 2 emission reductions across the supply chain.

Concrete and individual analyses that streamline the customer's supply chain and identify the largest CO emission reductions across the supply chain. Sustainable Fuel Offerings - Fuel your green transition : Allows the customer to choose sustainable alternative fuels across major modes of transport to reduce CO 2 emissions without changing operations.

Allows the customer to choose sustainable alternative fuels across major modes of transport to reduce CO emissions without changing operations. Carbon offsetting - Compensate your carbon footprint: This allows the customer to finance sustainable projects that compensate for their carbon footprint.

If you are interested in learning more about Green Logistics and the four solutions, please visit DSV.com.

In 2020, DSV announced ambitious targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative for reducing the company's CO 2 emissions.

By 2030, DSV has committed to reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions (e.g. from company cars, offices and warehouses) by 40% and scope 3 emissions (primarily from subcontracted freight transport) by 30% from a 2019 baseline.

Short explanatory cases describing realistic customer scenarios for the different products.

The customer has little idea of where to start with CO 2 emission reduction. DSV can help conduct an emission hotspot analysis for the customer to identify the highest emitting lanes both for air, sea and road freight. Then, using DSV's differentiated and unique offering - green procurement carrier analysis - DSV's team of experts can conduct a detailed evaluation of potential carriers on the identified lanes. The next step is to find the least emitting carriers and help the customer incorporate CO 2 emission intensity as an important element in choosing carriers, along with other business considerations such as cost and time.

2

The customer has no overview of the CO 2 emissions from the transport. DSV can help provide a detailed overview of emissions from different modes and divided by the legs of transport. This can form a good basis for the customer to understand emissions from transportation and then work with DSV on initiatives to reduce these specific emissions.

The customer is a high-end fashion & retail customer who has a dependence on using air freight as a mode of transport for final goods in order to stay relevant with the fashion trends. DSV helps the customer reduce CO 2 emissions from a high emission air freight lane using sustainable aviation fuel and without making any changes to the customer's operations.

DSV's Carbon Offsetting offering allows a customer to invest in environmental projects to compensate for their CO 2 emissions. One project may be the construction of a wind or solar farm that reduces reliance on fossil fuels, another may be planting trees to extract CO 2 from the atmosphere. Customers can decide to reduce any proportion of their emissions by investing in the chosen project and claiming credits.

For more information or inquiries, please reach out to Maiken Riise Andersen, head of corporate communication, tel. +45 43 20 30 74, maiken.r.andersen@dsv.com.

For additional official images, please visit the Media Kit site on DSV.com.