DSV Panalpina A/S : releases 2020 corporate responsibility report with raised ambitions

02/15/2021 | 02:11am EST
DSV Panalpina releases 2020 corporate responsibility report with raised ambitions

Raised ambitions for corporate responsibility and the results for 2020 are laid out in new report.

2/15/2021

Raised ambitions for corporate responsibility and the results for 2020 are laid out in new report.

Despite managing the challenges of COVID-19 during 2020, DSV Panalpina has continued to further strengthen its commitment to sustainability, the health and safety of its people, honest and ethical business practices, and giving back to communities.

'I am proud of the progress and achievements we have made during 2020 within all areas of corporate responsibility. The whole organisation has demonstrated that through all the hard work and dedication, we continued to make meaningful improvements, even during the COVID-19 crisis. With a revised strategy and the new ambitious targets that we have set for ourselves in all areas, we have built a solid foundation to improve upon,' says Martin Andreasen, Executive Vice President, Group Compliance, DSV Panalpina.

After updating its strategy, DSV Panalpina decided to align its corporate responsibility efforts with four additional UN Sustainable Development Goals which means that the company now focuses on a total of nine goals.

Strengthened commitment to reduce CO2 emissions

One of the many highlights during 2020 was the development of the company's ambitious targets for reducing its global CO2 emissions, which went on to be approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative. By 2030 the targets are to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions (e.g. from company cars, offices and warehouses) by 40% and scope 3 emissions (e.g. from subcontracted freight transport) by 30% from a 2019 baseline.

'We as a company have a responsibility to drive our own operations and the industry towards minimising the environmental impact of transport and logistics services. By setting ambitious targets and having a strong focus on sustainability throughout the company, we have enhanced our efforts and implemented many new initiatives during 2020,' says Lindsay Zingg, Senior Director Sustainability.

Additional highlights from the report

In addition to the environmental activities, DSV Panalpina also implemented a new Health & Safety programme aiming to reduce work-related risk and improve the health of employees, published a new Diversity & Inclusion policy that includes making diversity and bias training mandatory for people managers and HR staff, and continued creating awareness of its code of conduct to employees and suppliers.

For the first time, DSV Panalpina has received formal confirmation from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) that the report has undergone and completed the Materiality Disclosures Service 2021.

Disclaimer

DSV A/S published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
