DSW Capital PLC - Warrington, England-based owner of the Dow Schofield Watts financial advisory brand - Says Chief Financial Officer Nicole Burstow has been appointed deputy chief executive officer, effective immediately. She will concurrently remain as CFO. Burstow joined DSW as group finance director in April 2019 and was promoted to CFO in December 2021. She "has been working closely alongside...CEO James Dow, on strategy, recruitment, licence engagement and operations, for some time," DSW says. Prior to joining DSW, Burstow worked at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd for over 15 years.

Chief Executive Officer James Dow says: "We are extremely fortunate to have such a capable and committed executive; [Burstow] is well respected by all our stakeholders, and this appointment reflects that her contribution to the group has extended far beyond her role as CFO for quite some time."

Current stock price: 56.50 pence

12-month change: down 51%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.