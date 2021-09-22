DT Midstream : One Future Welcomes it's 50TH Member - DT Midstream. Inc.

09/22/2021

HOUSTON - September 22, 2021 - Our Nation's Energy Future ("ONE Future") today announced that DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM), a premier natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering provider, has joined the Coalition. This announcement is commemorative as DT Midstream marks ONE Future's 50th member.

DT Midstream has more than 1,000 miles of high-quality, modern gathering and midstream pipeline assets connecting the country's premium basins, including Haynesville and Marcellus-Utica, to key demand markets across North America.

"DT Midstream was one of the first U.S. companies to report methane intensity data as part of the Natural Gas Sustainability Initiative (NGSI)," said Richard Hyde, Executive Director, ONE Future. "DTM's methane intensity reported from its gathering operations was materially below that of industry peers. With the inclusion of DTM, we anticipate continued success toward our Coalition's goal of reducing methane emissions across the natural gas value chain."

Detroit-based DT Midstream was among the first of its peers to commit to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"As a company that strives to deliver reliable, clean energy, we're honored to be recognized as the 50th member of this prestigious group," said David Slater, president and CEO, DT Midstream. "We work to go above and beyond existing methane regulations and expect to achieve a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. We believe our affiliation and collaboration with ONE Future will help drive us toward our net zero targets."

The ONE Future Coalition is a group of natural gas companies working together to voluntarily reduce methane emissions across the natural gas value chain to 1% (or less) by 2025 and is comprised of some of the largest natural gas production, gathering & boosting, processing, transmission & storage and distribution companies in the U.S. and represents more than 15% of the U.S. natural gas value chain. As a ONE Future member, DT Midstream will report its 2021 methane results within the Gathering & Boosting, and Transmission & Storage sectors and hold a seat on the board of directors.

Hyde continued, "We are proud to have reached 50 members, this milestone is indicative of companies across the value chain recognizing the important work ONE Future members are doing. The industry has come a long way in reducing its methane emissions, to have an even more meaningful impact it is important that this initiative be industry-wide, and we are glad to be leading the way."

Through the efforts of coalition members, ONE Future has surpassed its one percent goal in each of the three years that it has reported its methane intensity. The 2019 Methane Intensity Report, released in November 2020, registered a 2019 methane intensity number of 0.334%: beating its one percent goal by 67%. This means that methane emissions by coalition members across the natural gas value chain consisted of only about one-third of one percent of all natural gas produced and delivered, demonstrating that the natural gas industry can minimize methane emissions and increase production and throughput while supplying much needed energy to the U.S. and around the globe for years to come.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, and compression, treatment, and surface facilities. The Company transports clean, natural gas for gas and electric utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers, and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a target of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. DT Midstream is among the first in the midstream sector to establish net zero goals.

About ONE Future

ONE Future was formed when seven companies came together in 2014 with a focus to collectively achieve a science-based average rate of methane emissions across our facilities equivalent to one percent or less of total natural gas production. Since our formation, we have grown to 50 companies accounting for some of the largest natural gas producers, transmission, and distribution companies in the U.S. ONE Future members operate in 13 out of the 38 production basins and other segments of the value chain operate in multiple regions of the country, hence ONE Future's data represent a geographically diverse and material share of the U.S. natural gas supply chain. For more information visit Home | One Future.

