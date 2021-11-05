Log in
2021 EEI Financial Conference

11/05/2021
E E I

F I N A N C I A L

C O N F E R E N C E

N O V E M B E R 7 - 9 , 2 0 2 1

Safe harbor statement

The information contained herein is as of the date of this document. DTE Energy expressly disclaims any current intention to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information or future events or developments. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "could," "would," "projected," "aspiration," "plans" and "goals" signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various assumptions, risks and uncertainties. This document contains forward-looking statements about DTE Energy's financial results and estimates of future prospects, and actual results may differ materially. Many factors impact forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the spin-off of DT Midstream, including that providing DT Midstream with the transition services previously negotiated could adversely affect our business, and that the transaction may not achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on DTE Energy and customers, impact of regulation by the EPA, the EGLE, the FERC, the MPSC, the NRC, and for DTE Energy, the CFTC and CARB, as well as other applicable governmental proceedings and regulations, including any associated impact on rate structures; the amount and timing of cost recovery allowed as a result of regulatory proceedings, related appeals, or new legislation, including legislative amendments and retail access programs; economic conditions and population changes in our geographic area resulting in changes in demand, customer conservation, and thefts of electricity and, for DTE Energy, natural gas; the operational failure of electric or gas distribution systems or infrastructure; impact of volatility in prices in the international steel markets on DTE Vantage's (formerly Power and Industrial Projects) operations; the risk of a major safety incident; environmental issues, laws, regulations, and the increasing costs of remediation and compliance, including actual and potential new federal and state requirements; the cost of protecting assets and customer data against, or damage due to, cyber incidents and terrorism; health, safety, financial, environmental, and regulatory risks associated with ownership and operation of nuclear facilities; volatility in commodity markets, deviations in weather, and related risks impacting the results of DTE Energy's energy trading operations; changes in the cost and availability of coal and other raw materials, purchased power, and natural gas; advances in technology that produce power, store power or reduce power consumption; changes in the financial condition of significant customers and strategic partners; the potential for losses on investments, including nuclear decommissioning and benefit plan assets and the related increases in future expense and contributions; access to capital markets and the results of other financing efforts which can be affected by credit agency ratings; instability in capital markets which could impact availability of short and long-term financing; the timing and extent of changes in interest rates; the level of borrowings; the potential for increased costs or delays in completion of significant capital projects; changes in, and application of, federal, state, and local tax laws and their interpretations, including the Internal Revenue Code, regulations, rulings, court proceedings, and audits; the effects of weather and other natural phenomena on operations and sales to customers, and purchases from suppliers; unplanned outages; employee relations and the impact of collective bargaining agreements; the availability, cost, coverage, and terms of insurance and stability of insurance providers; cost reduction efforts and the maximization of plant and distribution system performance; the effects of competition; changes in and application of accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; changes in federal or state laws and their interpretation with respect to regulation, energy policy, and other business issues; contract disputes, binding arbitration, litigation, and related appeals; and the risks discussed in DTE Energy's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New factors emerge from time to time. We cannot predict what factors may arise or how such factors may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This document should also be read in conjunction with the Forward-Looking Statements section of the joint DTE Energy and DTE Electric 2020 Form 10-K and 2021 Forms 10-Q (which sections are incorporated by reference herein), and in conjunction with other SEC reports filed by DTE Energy and DTE Electric.

Overview

Business Update

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

Appendix

Focusing on our team, customers and communities while delivering for investors

Our Team

Customers

Communities

Investors

Ensuring the health and safety of our employees

Recognized as a Gallup Great Workplace for the ninth consecutive year

Addressing our customers' most vital needs

Investing an additional $70 million to combat extreme weather-related power outages with no impact to customer bills

Providing safe, reliable and cleaner energy

Building first MIGreenPower community solar project in Washtenaw County

Delivering premium shareholder returns

Strong 2021 results and well-positioned for future growth

Solidifying future growth with updated plan; continuing 5% - 7% operating EPS1 growth through 2026

  • Increased 2021 operating EPS guidance twice and currently tracking above the midpoint of guidance range; providing over 14% growth from 2020 original guidance midpoint
  • Targeting higher end of 5% - 7% operating EPS growth from 2021 original guidance midpoint to 2022 early outlook

7% dividend growth extended to 2022, consistent with high end of operating EPS growth target

Accelerating generation transition and preparing to file updated Clean Vision Plan (IRP) in

October 2022, one year earlier than planned

    • Ceasing coal use at Belle River Power Plant two years earlier than planned and evaluating the opportunity for conversion to a cleaner fuel source
    • Evaluating the opportunity to exit coal use at Monroe Power Plant earlier than 2040
  • Utility 5-year capital investment is $1 billion higher than previous plan; ~$40 billion investment plan over the 10-year period
    • Capital investment plan modernizes and prepares the grid for additional growth from electrification and supports accelerated carbon reduction
  • Announced strategic focus on decarbonization at DTE Vantage, formerly Power & Industrial Projects

1. Reconciliation of operating earnings (non-GAAP) to reported earnings included in the appendix

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

