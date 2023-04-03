Advanced search
    DTE   US2333311072

DTE ENERGY COMPANY

(DTE)
  Report
04:03:49 2023-04-03 pm EDT
108.99 USD   -0.50%
DTE Energy : Business Update April 3, 2023

04/03/2023 | 04:39pm EDT
Business Update

April 3-4, 2023

Safe harbor statement

The information contained herein is as of the date of this document. DTE Energy expressly disclaims any current intention to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information or future events or developments. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "could," "projected," "aspiration," "plans" and "goals" signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future results to be materially different from those contemplated, projected, estimated or budgeted. Many factors may impact forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of regulation by the EPA, the EGLE, the FERC, the MPSC, the NRC, and for DTE Energy, the CFTC and CARB, as well as other applicable governmental proceedings and regulations, including any associated impact on rate structures; the amount and timing of cost recovery allowed as a result of regulatory proceedings, related appeals, or new legislation, including legislative amendments and retail access programs; economic conditions and population changes in our geographic area resulting in changes in demand, customer conservation, and thefts of electricity and, for DTE Energy, natural gas; the operational failure of electric or gas distribution systems or infrastructure; impact of volatility in prices in the international steel markets and in prices of environmental attributes generated from renewable natural gas investments on the operations of DTE Vantage; the risk of a major safety incident; environmental issues, laws, regulations, and the increasing costs of remediation and compliance, including actual and potential new federal and state requirements; the cost of protecting assets and customer data against, or damage due to, cyber incidents and terrorism; health, safety, financial, environmental, and regulatory risks associated with ownership and operation of nuclear facilities; volatility in commodity markets, deviations in weather and related risks impacting the results of DTE Energy's energy trading operations; changes in the cost and availability of coal and other raw materials, purchased power, and natural gas; advances in technology that produce power, store power or reduce power consumption; changes in the financial condition of significant customers and strategic partners; the potential for losses on investments, including nuclear decommissioning and benefit plan assets and the related increases in future expense and contributions; access to capital markets and the results of other financing efforts which can be affected by credit agency ratings; instability in capital markets which could impact availability of short and long-term financing; impacts of inflation and the timing and extent of changes in interest rates; the level of borrowings; the potential for increased costs or delays in completion of significant capital projects; changes in, and application of, federal, state, and local tax laws and their interpretations, including the Internal Revenue Code, regulations, rulings, court proceedings, and audits; the effects of weather and other natural phenomena, including climate change, on operations and sales to customers, and purchases from suppliers; unplanned outages at our generation plants; employee relations and the impact of collective bargaining agreements; the availability, cost, coverage, and terms of insurance and stability of insurance providers; cost reduction efforts and the maximization of plant and distribution system performance; the effects of competition; changes in and application of accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; changes in federal or state laws and their interpretation with respect to regulation, energy policy, and other business issues; successful execution of new business development and future growth plans; contract disputes, binding arbitration, litigation, and related appeals; the ability of the electric and gas utilities to achieve net zero emissions goals; and the risks discussed in DTE Energy's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New factors emerge from time to time. We cannot predict what factors may arise or how such factors may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This document should also be read in conjunction with the Forward-Looking Statements section in DTE Energy's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2

Overview

Business Update

Financial Update

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

Appendix

3

Fully engaged team committed to delivering best-in-class results for our customers, communities and investors

Best-in-class engagement, health and safety of our employees

  • Received Gallup Great Workplace Award for 10th consecutive year, achieving top decile employee engagement

Addressing our customers' most vital needs

  • Ranked first in residential customer satisfaction for gas by J.D. Power
  • Trimmed more than 6,500 miles of trees and completed upgrades on more than 8,500 miles of circuits in 2022

Supporting our communities

  • Skilled trade academy offering Detroiters jobs and energy efficient home repairs
  • Invested $2.5 billion with Michigan businesses in 2022, creating and sustaining more than 11,000 jobs across the state

Delivering premium shareholder returns

  • 2023 operating EPS1 guidance midpoint provides 7% growth from 2022 original guidance midpoint; long-term operating EPS growth rate of 6% - 8%

Operating EPS guidance midpoint

$6.25

$5.84

2022 original guidance

2023 guidance

1. Reconciliation of operating earnings (non-GAAP) to reported earnings included in the appendix

4

Executing on significant customer-focused capital investment plan while maintaining affordability

Investing in customer-focused initiatives…

Transitioning to cleaner generation

Shifting generation from coal to renewables supported by cleaner natural gas and storage

Modernizing electric grid

Preparing for impacts of increased extreme weather events and increased demand from vehicle electrification

Renewing gas infrastructure

Continuing gas main renewal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and maintaining long- term safety and reliability

…while maintaining affordability

  • Distinctive continuous improvement culture drives cost management
  • Shift from coal to renewables and natural gas drives fuel and O&M cost reductions
  • Diversified energy mix maintains flexibility to adapt to future technology advancements
  • Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) supports transition to cleaner energy while supporting customer affordability goals and further enhancing DTE Vantage opportunities

Note: Gas infrastructure photo courtesy of Burns & McDonnell

5

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 20:38:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer