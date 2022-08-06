Log in
    DTE   US2333311072

DTE ENERGY COMPANY

(DTE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-05 pm EDT
129.10 USD   +0.08%
08/06DTE ENERGY : Business Update August 8, 2022
PU
08/04DTE ENERGY : Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
08/04DTE ENERGY : successfully remarkets DTE Energy Company 2019 Se...
PU
DTE Energy : Business Update August 8, 2022

08/06/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
D T E E N E R G Y

B U S I N E S S U P D A T E

A u g u s t 8 - 9 , 2 0 2 2

Safe harbor statement

The information contained herein is as of the date of this document. DTE Energy expressly disclaims any current intention to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information or future events or developments. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "could," "would," "projected," "aspiration," "plans" and "goals" signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various assumptions, risks and uncertainties. This document contains forward-looking statements about DTE Energy's financial results and estimates of future prospects, and actual results may differ materially. Many factors impact forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the following: the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on DTE Energy and customers, impact of regulation by the EPA, the EGLE, the FERC, the MPSC, the NRC, and for DTE Energy, the CFTC and CARB, as well as other applicable governmental proceedings and regulations, including any associated impact on rate structures; the amount and timing of cost recovery allowed as a result of regulatory proceedings, related appeals, or new legislation, including legislative amendments and retail access programs; economic conditions and population changes in our geographic area resulting in changes in demand, customer conservation, and thefts of electricity and, for DTE Energy, natural gas; the operational failure of electric or gas distribution systems or infrastructure; impact of volatility in prices in the international steel markets and in prices of environmental attributes generated from renewable natural gas investments on DTE Vantage's operations; the risk of a major safety incident; environmental issues, laws, regulations, and the increasing costs of remediation and compliance, including actual and potential new federal and state requirements; the cost of protecting assets and customer data against, or damage due to, cyber incidents and terrorism; health, safety, financial, environmental, and regulatory risks associated with ownership and operation of nuclear facilities; volatility in commodity markets, deviations in weather, including climate change, and related risks impacting the results of DTE Energy's energy trading operations; changes in the cost and availability of coal and other raw materials, purchased power, and natural gas; advances in technology that produce power, store power or reduce power consumption; changes in the financial condition of significant customers and strategic partners; the potential for losses on investments, including nuclear decommissioning and benefit plan assets and the related increases in future expense and contributions; access to capital markets and the results of other financing efforts which can be affected by credit agency ratings; instability in capital markets which could impact availability of short and long-term financing; impacts of inflation and the timing and extent of changes in interest rates; the level of borrowings; the potential for increased costs or delays in completion of significant capital projects; changes in, and application of, federal, state, and local tax laws and their interpretations, including the Internal Revenue Code, regulations, rulings, court proceedings, and audits; the effects of weather and other natural phenomena, including climate change, on operations and sales to customers, and purchases from suppliers; unplanned outages at our generation plants; employee relations and the impact of collective bargaining agreements; the availability, cost, coverage, and terms of insurance and stability of insurance providers; cost reduction efforts and the maximization of plant and distribution system performance; the effects of competition; changes in and application of accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; changes in federal or state laws and their interpretation with respect to regulation, energy policy, and other business issues; successful execution of new business development and future growth goals; contract disputes, binding arbitration, litigation, and related appeals; the ability of the electric and gas utilities to achieve net zero emissions goals; and the risks discussed in DTE Energy's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New factors emerge from time to time. We cannot predict what factors may arise or how such factors may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This document should also be read in conjunction with the Forward-Looking Statements section in DTE Energy's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2

Business Update

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

Appendix

3

DTE is delivering another successful year

  • Continuing to deliver for our team, customers, communities and investors
  • Significant milestones in electric generation transition, including placing new natural gas plant in service
  • Progressing on infrastructure renewal to provide safe, reliable power
  • Strong first half of the year that is ahead of plan
  • Raised 2022 operating EPS1 guidance midpoint from $5.90 to $6.00, providing over 8% increase from 2021 original guidance midpoint

1. Reconciliation of operating earnings (non-GAAP) to reported earnings included in the appendix

4

Focusing on our team, customers and communities while delivering for investors

Our Team

Customers

Communities

Investors

Ensuring the health and safety of our employees

Received Best Employers Award for outstanding commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives

Addressing our customers' most vital needs

Received ENERGY STAR Excellence in Energy Efficiency Award from the EPA for outstanding contributions to protect the environment

Providing safe, reliable and cleaner energy and supporting our communities

Named to Civic 50 by Points of Light for five consecutive years

Delivering premium shareholder returns

Raised 2022 operating EPS1 guidance midpoint from $5.90 to $6.00

1. Reconciliation of operating earnings (non-GAAP) to reported earnings included in the appendix

5

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 00:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
