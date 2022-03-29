DTE Energy : ? DTE, Lyft partner to make electric vehicles more accessible

by DTE

Drivers on Lyft can now receive up to $5,000 from DTE when they purchase and use an electric vehicle for ride-hailing

DETROIT, March 29, 2022- DTE Energy, a clean energy leader in Michigan, announced a partnership with Lyft to incentivize drivers in its electric service territory who purchase or lease an electric vehicle (EV) for use on the Lyft network. Administered through DTE's Charging Forward program, this partnership provides equitable access of EVs to all, while bringing cleaner energy to Southeast Michigan.

DTE is investing over $1 billion annually to improve electric reliability and to help build the grid of the future with increased capacity for growing EV adoption. The company is committed to educating DTE customers on the benefits of EVs and reducing charger and EV access barriers for all.

DTE is providing $2,000 of the incentive as a rebate for the purchase or lease of an EV when drivers apply and are accepted into the program. The remainder will be distributed equally in four quarterly payments of $750, up to a total of $5,000 with the rebate, if the driver completes 200 rides per quarter. This is the newest component of DTE's Charging Forward program that began by offering charger rebates to customers and is now expanding into the ride-hailing space.

The partnership with Lyft aims to close the gap of equitable access to EVs. The 2022 Economic Impact Report for Detroit shows 60% of Lyft rides start or end in low-income areas. In addition, a University of Michigan research project identified approximately 2,000 drivers in Metro Detroit who could save up to $4,000 a year in fuel and maintenance fees by switching to an EV. With these metrics in mind, the Lyft and DTE program provides drivers in low-income areas an added incentive to driving an EV and offer Lyft customers an opportunity to experience the benefits of riding in an EV.

"Lyft is excited to partner with DTE to help drivers make the transition to electric vehicles. For many, the price of switching to an EV remains too high, but with this program, more people will be able to access the benefits of electrification," said Paul Augustine, senior manager of sustainability at Lyft. "Smart investments like these are an important step in ensuring Lyft reaches its goal of 100% EVs on our network by 2030."

The DTE Lyft partner program is currently open and eligible drivers residing in DTE Electric service territory shouldapplyby September 30, 2022.

"We want to connect with customers in a way that makes sense for their life and what is important to them," said Tony Tomczak, vice president of Electric Sales and Marketing at DTE. "We are eager to provide equitable access to new, cleaner technologies like EVs in southeast Michigan as we push forward in our journey toward a cleaner energy future."

You can find more about DTE's Charging Forward EV programming, including how you can qualify for a $500 residential rebate, atdteenergy.com/ev.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading.As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energywhile keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achievenet zerocarbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.DTE is committed to serving with its energythrough volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropyand economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energyand

facebook.com.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals, transit and vehicle services all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

For further information, members of the media may contact:

Angela Meriedeth, DTE Energy,angela.meriedeth@dteenergy.com