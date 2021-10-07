Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  DTE Energy Company
  News
  Summary
    DTE   US2333311072

DTE ENERGY COMPANY

(DTE)
  Report
DTE Energy : Named a Finalist for U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's 22nd Annual Citizens Award

10/07/2021 | 08:47am EDT
Detroit, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation named DTE Energy a finalist in the 22nd Annual Citizens Awards, a long-standing program that honors businesses for the impact they make in communities around the world. DTE was nominated for the Best Community Improvement Program for its efforts to provide transformational summer work experiences to interns that have barriers to employment, with a focus on Detroit.

"We’re honored to be named a finalist in the Citizens Awards. Our student programs give young people who may have barriers to employment a chance to gain skills and experience they can use to be successful in their future careers,” said DTE President and CEO Jerry Norcia. “At DTE, we have an opportunity to make an equitable impact by opening the door to available jobs, and creating pathways for our youth – our future leaders – to learn and grow, which is critical in helping them reach their full potential.”

This annual awards program recognizes the most innovative and impactful corporate citizenship initiatives raising the bar on social responsibility and accelerating momentum for a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.

The Summer Youth Internship Program goes beyond a traditional internship to not only expose youth to DTE careers, but to provide mentoring, training and wrap-around services to help ensure the success of each intern. DTE’s commitment to providing meaningful employment for youth in Michigan continued through the COVID-19 pandemic. While building out the virtual program, DTE’s Workforce Development team also created a toolkit that was shared with small businesses to help them develop similar internship programs.

The winners of the 22nd Annual Citizens Awards will be announced during the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s Corporate Citizenship Conference: Business Solves on November 17-18, 2021. Learn more about the awards program and register to attend the event here.

 

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

 

About U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is dedicated to strengthening America’s long-term competitiveness. We educate the public on the conditions necessary for business and communities to thrive, how business positively impacts communities, and emerging issues and creative solutions that will shape the future.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 168 M - -
Net income 2021 1 110 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 22 336 M 22 336 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 115,28 $
Average target price 126,45 $
Spread / Average Target 9,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerardo Norcia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Ruud Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerard M. Anderson Executive Chairman
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DTE ENERGY COMPANY-6.28%22 336
NEXTERA ENERGY5.22%159 255
ENEL S.P.A.-18.70%78 847
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.24%78 357
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.03%66 420
IBERDROLA, S.A.-24.80%62 657