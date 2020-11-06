Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DTE Energy Company    DTE

DTE ENERGY COMPANY

(DTE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/06 04:10:00 pm
123.86 USD   -1.01%
04:36pDTE ENERGY : at the 2020 EEI Financial Conference
PU
10/27U.S. utility DTE Energy to spin off gas pipeline business
RE
10/27DTE ENERGY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DTE Energy : at the 2020 EEI Financial Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 04:36pm EST

EEI FINANCIAL CONFERENCE

NOVEMBER 9 - 10, 2020

Safe harbor statement

The information contained herein is as of the date of this document. DTE Energy expressly disclaims any current intention to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information or future events or developments. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "could," "would," "projected," "aspiration," "plans" and "goals" signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various assumptions, risks and uncertainties. This document contains forward-looking statements about DTE Energy's and DTE Midstream's financial results and estimates of future prospects, and actual results may differ materially. This document contains forward-looking statements about DTE Energy's intent to spin-off DTE Midstream and DTE Energy's preliminary strategic, operational and financial considerations related thereto. The statements with respect to the separation transaction are preliminary in nature and subject to change as additional information becomes available. The separation transaction will be subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions, including the final approval of DTE Energy's Board of Directors, and there is no assurance that such separation transaction will in fact occur. Many factors impact forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the separation transaction, including that the process of exploring the transaction and potentially completing the transaction could disrupt or adversely affect the consolidated or separate businesses, results of operations and financial condition, that the transaction may not achieve some or all of any anticipated benefits with respect to either business, and that the transaction may not be completed in accordance with DTE Energy's expected plans or anticipated timelines, or at all; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on DTE Energy and customers, impact of regulation by the EPA, the FERC, the MPSC, the NRC, and for DTE Energy, the CFTC and CARB, as well as other applicable governmental proceedings and regulations, including any associated impact on rate structures; the amount and timing of cost recovery allowed as a result of regulatory proceedings, related appeals, or new legislation, including legislative amendments and retail access programs; economic conditions and population changes in our geographic area resulting in changes in demand, customer conservation, and thefts of electricity and, for DTE Energy, natural gas; the operational failure of electric or gas distribution systems or infrastructure; impact of volatility of prices in the oil and gas markets on DTE Energy's gas storage and pipelines operations and the volatility in the short-term natural gas storage markets impacting third-party storage revenues related to DTE Energy; impact of volatility in prices in the international steel markets on DTE Energy's power and industrial projects operations; the risk of a major safety incident; environmental issues, laws, regulations, and the increasing costs of remediation and compliance, including actual and potential new federal and state requirements; the cost of protecting assets against, or damage due to, cyber incidents and terrorism; health, safety, financial, environmental, and regulatory risks associated with ownership and operation of nuclear facilities; volatility in commodity markets, deviations in weather, and related risks impacting the results of DTE Energy's energy trading operations; changes in the cost and availability of coal and other raw materials, purchased power, and natural gas; advances in technology that produce power, store power or reduce power consumption; changes in the financial condition of significant customers and strategic partners; the potential for losses on investments, including nuclear decommissioning and benefit plan assets and the related increases in future expense and contributions; access to capital markets and the results of other financing efforts which can be affected by credit agency ratings; instability in capital markets which could impact availability of short and long-term financing; the timing and extent of changes in interest rates; the level of borrowings; the potential for increased costs or delays in completion of significant capital projects; changes in, and application of, federal, state, and local tax laws and their interpretations, including the Internal Revenue Code, regulations, rulings, court proceedings, and audits; the effects of weather and other natural phenomena on operations and sales to customers, and purchases from suppliers; unplanned outages; employee relations and the impact of collective bargaining agreements; the availability, cost, coverage, and terms of insurance and stability of insurance providers; cost reduction efforts and the maximization of plant and distribution system performance; the effects of competition; changes in and application of accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; changes in federal or state laws and their interpretation with respect to regulation, energy policy, and other business issues; contract disputes, binding arbitration, litigation, and related appeals; and the risks discussed in DTE Energy's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2

Overview

Spin transaction

Long-term growth

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Appendix

3

Positioned to deliver significant shareholder value

Strategic separation of DTE and Midstream1

  • Positions DTE as a predominantly pure-play utility
    • ~90% of operating earnings2 and investments in utility operations
    • 5-yearutility investment $2 billion higher than prior plan
    • Delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy in top-tier regulatory environment
  • Establishes Midstream as an independent, natural gas midstream company

Building on history of success with experienced management team

Providing increased flexibility and opportunity for growth

Continuing long track record of delivering value for shareholders with strong performance in 2020; well-positioned for 2021

  • Targeting 5% - 7% long-term operating EPS growth from 2020 original guidance midpoint
  • 2021 operating EPS early outlook provides growth of 7% from 2020 original guidance midpoint
  • Raising 2021 dividend by 7% while maintaining strong balance sheet and credit profile
  • Focusing on environmental, social and governance priorities

1.

Refers to DTE Midstream business, DTE's natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering business post-transaction

4

2.

Reconciliation of operating earnings (non-GAAP) to reported earnings included in the appendix

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 21:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DTE ENERGY COMPANY
04:36pDTE ENERGY : at the 2020 EEI Financial Conference
PU
10/27U.S. utility DTE Energy to spin off gas pipeline business
RE
10/27DTE ENERGY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27DTE ENERGY : Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
10/27DTE ENERGY : announces intent to spin-off Midstream business
AQ
10/27DTE Energy announces intent to spin-off Midstream business
GL
10/27DTE ENERGY : reports strong third-quarter 2020 results; company increases 2020 g..
AQ
10/27DTE Energy reports strong third-quarter 2020 results; company increases 2020 ..
GL
10/22DTE ENERGY COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
10/16Consumers Energy - Energy Partners Collaborate to Promote, Fill In-Demand Job..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 395 M - -
Net income 2020 1 358 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 3,26%
Capitalization 24 220 M 24 220 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart DTE ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 135,59 $
Last Close Price 125,13 $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerardo Norcia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard M. Anderson Executive Chairman
David Ruud Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gail J. McGovern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY COMPANY-3.65%24 220
NEXTERA ENERGY23.47%146 441
ENEL S.P.A.7.62%91 510
IBERDROLA, S.A.19.83%79 730
ORSTED A/S55.30%71 344
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.39%69 775
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group