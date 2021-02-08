Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DTE Energy Company    DTE

DTE ENERGY COMPANY

(DTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DTE Energy : invests $2.2 billion with Michigan businesses in 2020

02/08/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DTE Energy invests $2.2 billion with Michigan businesses in 2020

Company more than quadruples partnerships with local suppliers in last decade

DETROIT, Feb. 8, 2021 - DTE Energy today announced it invested $2.2 billion with Michigan businesses in 2020, creating and sustaining more than 10,400 jobs across the state and exceeding its annual commitment by $200 million.

DTE has invested $13.7 billion with Michigan-based vendors since 2010, creating and sustaining 44,000 Michigan jobs. The company invests nearly five times more with local businesses than it did a decade ago.

'Doing business in the communities we serve helps Michigan companies grow and puts more people to work in the process,' said DTE Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer Tony Tomczak. 'We have an unwavering commitment to improve the state's economy. This is even more important during the pandemic; it drove us to deepen our support in 2020.'

During the initial pandemic response period earlier this year, the company invested $16 million on personal protective equipment like masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. The vast majority of those funds - 92 percent - went to local businesses.

Below are highlights of DTE's partnership with Michigan-based businesses:

  • · Southeast Michigan and Metro Detroit: DTE bought $1.7 billion in goods and services from 1,152 companies, generating and supporting more than 7,770 jobs. More than half - $969 million - was sourced from companies based in Detroit.
  • · West Michigan: DTE spent $75 million with more than 190 companies, creating and sustaining nearly 350 jobs.
  • · Northeast and Northwest Michigan: DTE invested $67 million with nearly 150 companies, positively impacting about 300 jobs.
  • · South Michigan: DTE partnered with more than 350 companies, spending $274 million and adding or maintaining about 1,260 jobs.
  • · Central Michigan: DTE invested $46 million with 95 companies, creating and sustaining 210 jobs.
  • · Thumb Region: DTE spent $100 million with nearly 140 companies, positively impacting about 465 jobs.
  • · Upper Peninsula: DTE partnered with 40 businesses, spending $10 million and generating and supporting nearly 50 jobs.

DTE is a founding member of Pure Michigan Business Connect, a public-private initiative that encourages businesses to buy from Michigan vendors and connects local companies with in-state opportunities. DTE requires that all new contract bids include at least two Michigan companies.

For Choctaw-Kaul Distribution Company, delivering high-quality customer service at a critical moment benefitted both the company and our community. Choctaw is a Detroit-based, minority-owned DTE supplier of industrial safety equipment, and hand and power tools. When the pandemic hit, DTE had an urgent need to locate and purchase masks to keep its employees and the community safe. With Choctaw's help, the company procured millions of kn95 masks that the DTE Foundation donated to local hospitals, businesses and first responders.

'Once we understood DTE's goals, we activated our national and international networks, to secure some of the most in-demand products in the world at the time,' said Choctaw-Kaul Executive Vice President David Shall. 'Our relationship with DTE has helped us grow and we're proud that it's protected the community as well.'

Choctaw-Kaul is among a growing list of DTE suppliers owned by women, minorities, veterans and members of the LGBT community.The company has earned more than 30 supplier diversity industry awards since 2018. This year, DTE invested $744 million with diverse suppliers and increased its annual commitment to partner with diverse businesses. New targets include a $500 million to $1 billion increase in diverse spending - and an aspirational goal of $1 billion in annual investments with diverse businesses by 2026.

'We believe we're at our best when our suppliers reflect the diversity of our customer base,' said Tomczak. 'That's why we seek out small and medium businesses and connect them with new growth opportunities. We've replicated this success over and over again to generate thousands of jobs across our state.'

Michigan companies interested in learning about bid opportunities at DTE can find more information at dteenergy.com/supplychain.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

For further information, members of the media may contact:

Lisa Bolla, DTE Energy, 313.235.5555

Disclaimer

DTE Energy Company published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DTE ENERGY COMPANY
11:37aDTE ENERGY : invests $2.2 billion with Michigan businesses in 2020
PU
03:09aDTE ENERGY : schedules full year 2020 earnings release, conference call
AQ
12:38aNokia Unveils Deal to Modernize Deutsche Telekom’s Optical Transport Ne..
MT
02/05DTE Energy schedules full year 2020 earnings release, conference call
GL
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at DTE Energy Sells Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy T..
MT
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : DTE Energy Insider Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupting 90-Day Bu..
MT
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at DTE Energy Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Day Buy Tr..
MT
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at DTE Energy Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupting 90-Day..
MT
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : DTE Energy Insider Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy..
MT
02/02DTE Energy partners with manufacturers and dealership to deploy electric buse..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 117 M - -
Net income 2020 1 351 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 3,38%
Capitalization 23 560 M 23 560 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,26x
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart DTE ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 136,06 $
Last Close Price 121,72 $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerardo Norcia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Ruud Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerard M. Anderson Executive Chairman
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Vice Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY COMPANY0.26%23 560
NEXTERA ENERGY8.36%163 779
ENEL S.P.A.2.07%103 272
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.85%82 915
ORSTED A/S-7.72%77 955
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.47%69 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ