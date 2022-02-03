Log in
    DTE   US2333311072

DTE ENERGY COMPANY

(DTE)
  Report
DTE Energy issues quarterly dividend

02/03/2022 | 05:07pm EST
Company continues more than 100-year history of issuing cash dividend

Detroit, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Feb. 3, 2022 (NYSE: DTE) — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $0.885 per share dividend on its common stock payable April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 21, 2022. This continues DTE Energy's consistent dividend history, having issued a quarterly cash dividend for more than 100 years.

"We recognize the value of our long history of providing quarterly dividends and the role they play in delivering above-average shareholder returns,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and CEO. “Our shareholders include retirees, customers and employees -- our dividend is one of the many ways we give back to these communities and all of our stakeholders."

About DTE Energy 

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.  


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 655 M - -
Net income 2021 967 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 3,35%
Capitalization 23 292 M 23 292 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 10 200
Free-Float 99,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 120,23 $
Average target price 129,38 $
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerardo Norcia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Ruud Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerard M. Anderson Executive Chairman
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. Meador Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DTE ENERGY COMPANY-0.89%23 292
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.74%152 517
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.10%80 781
ENEL S.P.A.-2.80%78 624
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.86%72 925
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.55%70 773