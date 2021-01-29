Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DTE Energy Company    DTE

DTE ENERGY COMPANY

(DTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DTE Energy joins The Valuable 500 to help drive disability inclusion

01/29/2021 | 07:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Detroit, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2021 – Today, DTE announced that it will accelerate its commitment to support and empower people with disabilities in the workforce by joining The Valuable 500, a coalition of the world's largest companies dedicated to promoting disability inclusion through business leadership and opportunity.

"At DTE, we understand that all people thrive and succeed when they feel included, welcome and safe,” said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO, DTE Energy. “We're proud and excited to join with others to form The Valuable 500 as we continue to drive inclusion and empower people living with disabilities with support and opportunities in our company and our communities."

As part of its pledge to The Valuable 500, DTE will expand its partnership with Project Search, a  program dedicated to helping youth and young adults with disabilities gain meaningful skills and employment as they transition out of public schools, across Michigan. The company will strengthen its support of its Abilities in Motion (AIM) employee resource group, be a voice and champion for people with disabilities and continue to explore and challenge systemic barriers to employment. The DTE Energy Foundation will continue to seek opportunities to provide financial support to the Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM) and other disability employment related non-profit organizations.

“We know that people with disabilities face bias, unique barriers to social and economic opportunities, and are disproportionately unemployed,” said David Meador, vice chairman and chief administrative officer at DTE. "To build an inclusive and diverse workforce – one of DTE’s top priorities – we have to ensure the fair and equal treatment of all people. By joining The Valuable 500, we’ll accelerate our work to recruit, employ and empower people with disabilities and encourage more Michigan businesses to do the same.”

More than 1.85 billion people across the world face some form of disability, while only 4% of companies are focused on making measurable efforts to include people with disabilities in their workplace, according to the Global Economics Disability Report. Further, more than 80% of disabilities are acquired between the ages of 18 and 64 – the workforce age.

“DTE’s decision to be a leader in Michigan and join The Valuable 500 is a significant step toward creating real change and more meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities in our state,” said Colleen Allen, CEO of AAoA. “With so many people in the disability community not participating in the workforce, we are hopeful that more Michigan companies will come forward and sign the pledge.” 

Learn more about DTE’s employment opportunities and how we are working to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.


About DTE Energy
DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.comempoweringmichigan.comtwitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com


Sallie Justice
DTE Energy
313.235.5555

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about DTE ENERGY COMPANY
07:18aDTE Energy joins The Valuable 500 to help drive disability inclusion
GL
01/28DTE Energy issues dividend
GL
01/26DTE Energy launches first-of-its-kind program allowing residential and small ..
GL
01/26DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Brand Value Surges to Record $51.1 Billion
MT
01/25Deutsche Telekom Unit Wins Over $2.44 Billion Cloud, Digital Services Contrac..
MT
01/22WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY : DTE Energy Foundation awards $330,000 to fund scholarsh..
AQ
01/21DTE ENERGY : Evercore ISI Upgrades DTE Energy to Outperform From In-Line
MT
01/21Cellnex Signs Deal With Deutsche Telekom To Merge Sites In Netherlands
MT
01/20DTE ENERGY : Midstream announces 2050 net zero carbon emissions goal
PU
01/20DTE ENERGY : Morgan Stanley Adjusts DTE Energy's Price Target to $128 from $130,..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 117 M - -
Net income 2020 1 351 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 23 440 M 23 440 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,25x
EV / Sales 2021 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart DTE ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
DTE Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DTE ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 136,06 $
Last Close Price 121,10 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerardo Norcia President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard M. Anderson Executive Chairman
David Ruud Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven B. Ambrose Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gail J. McGovern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DTE ENERGY COMPANY-0.58%23 440
NEXTERA ENERGY6.88%161 545
ENEL S.P.A.1.51%103 519
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.35%84 868
ORSTED A/S-3.74%81 992
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.09%67 325
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ