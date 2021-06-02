Log in
    DTE   US2333311072

DTE ENERGY COMPANY

(DTE)
DTE Energy : Brose Partners with DTE Energy on Clean Energy Purchase...

06/02/2021
Brose Partners with DTE Energy on Clean Energy Purchase

· Brose will attribute 11,445 megawatt hours to clean energy annually through DTE's MIGreenPower program

· 10-year clean energy commitment begins in 2023

· Clean energy purchase supports Brose's global environmental goals

DETROIT, June 2, 2021 -DTE Energy and Brose today announced Brose's enrollment in DTE's MIGreenPowervoluntary renewable energy program. Brose's clean energy purchase of 11,445 megawatt hours annually will avoid 81,110 metric tons of CO2over the company's 10-year contract. This has the environmental benefit equal to the carbon sequestered by 99,000 acres of U.S. forests in a year.* Brose's MIGreenPower commitment will be sourced from new clean energy projects that are currently under development and scheduled to come online in early 2023.

Brose is a leading manufacturer of mechatronics systems and the world's fourth largest family-owned automotive supplier. Brose has two manufacturing facilities in Michigan, in addition to Brose Detroit, USA, the company's North American headquarters. Focused on achieving sustainability throughout its supply chain, Brose has a multi-tiered approach to eco-efficient product design and production.

'Brose has been operating in North America since 1993,' said Wilm Uhlenbecker, president, Brose North America. 'In this market, and at our locations around the world, we are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and greening all aspects of our operations. Joining MIGreenPower is helping our company deliver on its commitment to sustainability.'

Brose joins more than 350 Michigan businesses and 31,000 residential customers who are using MIGreenPower to reduce their impact on the environment and support the development of Michigan-made clean energy. Other companies enrolled in the program include Ford Motor Company, General Motors, the University of Michigan, Bedrock and the Detroit Zoo. In addition, last month, the State of Michigan also announced that it will enroll eligible state buildings in the program.

'We are excited to welcome Brose to our MIGreenPower program and appreciate their participation,' said Brian Calka, director, Renewable Solutions for DTE Energy. 'Our program provides our customers with an efficient, flexible, and affordable way to access more clean energy, reduce their impact on the environment, and help fight climate change.'

DTE's MIGreenPower program is among the top three voluntary renewable energy programs in the United States. Launched in in 2017, MIGreenPower subscribers have already supported 1.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy, which has the environmental benefit equal to taking 277,400 passenger cars off the road for a year.*

MIGreenPower is open to all DTE electric customers. Customers can enroll for as little as $1 a month. For more information, please visit www.migreenpower.com.

About Brose

Brose is the world's fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. The core competence of Brose is the synthesis of mechanical, electrical, electronic and sensor systems. The company develops and produces mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors, drives and electronics, among others for steering, brakes, transmissions and engine cooling. Our mechatronics expertise increases vehicle comfort, safety and efficiency. More than 25,000 employees at 65 locations in 24 countries generated 5.1 billion euros in sales in 2020. Every other new vehicle worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to serving with its energythrough volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropyand economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

For further information, members of the media may contact:

Annaig Browarski, Brose North America, 248.417.6513

Cindy Hecht, DTE Energy, 313.235.5555

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

###

DTE Energy Company published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 13:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
