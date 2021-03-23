DTE Energy : Business Update March 23, 2021

DTE ENERGY BUSINESS UPDATE

MARCH 23-24, 2021

Safe harbor statement

The information contained herein is as of the date of this document. DTE Energy expressly disclaims any current intention to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information or future events or developments. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "could," "would," "projected," "aspiration," "plans" and "goals" signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various assumptions, risks and uncertainties. This document contains forward-looking statements about DTE Energy's and DTE Midstream's financial results and estimates of future prospects, and actual results may differ materially. This document contains forward-looking statements about DTE Energy's intent to spin-off DTE Midstream and DTE Energy's preliminary strategic, operational and financial considerations related thereto. The statements with respect to the separation transaction are preliminary in nature and subject to change as additional information becomes available. The separation transaction will be subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions, including the final approval of DTE Energy's Board of Directors, and there is no assurance that such separation transaction will in fact occur. Many factors impact forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the spin-off of DTE Midstream, including that the process of exploring the transaction and potentially completing the transaction could disrupt or adversely affect the consolidated or separate businesses, results of operations and financial condition, that the transaction may not achieve some or all of any anticipated benefits with respect to either business, and that the transaction may not be completed in accordance with DTE Energy's expected plans or anticipated timelines, or at all; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on DTE Energy and customers, impact of regulation by the EPA, the EGLE, the FERC, the MPSC, the NRC, and for DTE Energy, the CFTC and CARB, as well as other applicable governmental proceedings and regulations, including any associated impact on rate structures; the amount and timing of cost recovery allowed as a result of regulatory proceedings, related appeals, or new legislation, including legislative amendments and retail access programs; economic conditions and population changes in our geographic area resulting in changes in demand, customer conservation, and thefts of electricity and, for DTE Energy, natural gas; the operational failure of electric or gas distribution systems or infrastructure; impact of volatility of prices in the oil and gas markets on DTE Energy's gas storage and pipelines operations and the volatility in the short-term natural gas storage markets impacting third-party storage revenues related to DTE Energy; impact of volatility in prices in the international steel markets on DTE Energy's power and industrial projects operations; the risk of a major safety incident; environmental issues, laws, regulations, and the increasing costs of remediation and compliance, including actual and potential new federal and state requirements; the cost of protecting assets against, or damage due to, cyber incidents and terrorism; health, safety, financial, environmental, and regulatory risks associated with ownership and operation of nuclear facilities; volatility in commodity markets, deviations in weather, and related risks impacting the results of DTE Energy's energy trading operations; changes in the cost and availability of coal and other raw materials, purchased power, and natural gas; advances in technology that produce power, store power or reduce power consumption; changes in the financial condition of significant customers and strategic partners; the potential for losses on investments, including nuclear decommissioning and benefit plan assets and the related increases in future expense and contributions; access to capital markets and the results of other financing efforts which can be affected by credit agency ratings; instability in capital markets which could impact availability of short and long-term financing; the timing and extent of changes in interest rates; the level of borrowings; the potential for increased costs or delays in completion of significant capital projects; changes in, and application of, federal, state, and local tax laws and their interpretations, including the Internal Revenue Code, regulations, rulings, court proceedings, and audits; the effects of weather and other natural phenomena on operations and sales to customers, and purchases from suppliers; unplanned outages; employee relations and the impact of collective bargaining agreements; the availability, cost, coverage, and terms of insurance and stability of insurance providers; cost reduction efforts and the maximization of plant and distribution system performance; the effects of competition; changes in and application of accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; changes in federal or state laws and their interpretation with respect to regulation, energy policy, and other business issues; contract disputes, binding arbitration, litigation, and related appeals; and the risks discussed in DTE Energy's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This document should also be read in conjunction with the Forward-Looking Statements section of the joint DTE Energy and DTE Electric 2020 Form 10-K (which section is incorporated by reference herein), and in conjunction with other SEC reports filed by DTE Energy and DTE Electric.

Focusing on our employees, customers and communities while delivering on our financial targets

Employees

• Achieved safest year on record in 2020

• Ranked by Gallup among the top companies globally for employee engagement

• Devoted to diversity, equity, inclusion and a discrimination-free culture for our employees

Customers

• Delivering safe and reliable energy

• Supporting customers with streamlined energy assistance

• Maintaining steady base rates for customers through 2021 at utilities

• Recognized in top quartile at both utilities for residential satisfaction by J.D. Power

Community

• Addressing our communities' most vital needs through philanthropy and volunteerism − Donating resources to provide food, shelter and access to medical services for families

• Creating more than 34,000 jobs through local procurement since 2010

• Led $23 million initiative that provided 51,000 tablets and internet access to Detroit public school students

Investors

• 5% - 7% operating EPS1 growth target; 7% dividend increase in 2020 and 2021

• Driving utility growth by investing in utility infrastructure and cleaner energy

• Ensuring strong balance sheet and liquidity position; delivering on cash flow and capital investment targets

1.

Reconciliation of operating earnings (non-GAAP) to reported earnings included in the appendix

Achieved significant success in 2020 across all business units

Delivered strong financial results

✓ Operating EPS1 growth of 14% from 2019; 8.8% above 2020 original guidance, continuing a trend of among best growth in industry

✓ Exceeded original guidance midpoint for 12th consecutive year

✓ Increased 2021 dividend 7%

✓ Nearly 8% average annual operating EPS growth since 2008

Achieved success across all business units

✓ Provided regulatory certainty by maintaining steady base rates for customers through 2021 at utilities

✓ Utilities progressed on clean energy initiatives and infrastructure and reliability improvements

✓ Midstream2 placed LEAP Pipeline in service, ahead of schedule and under budget

✓ P&I operationalized RNG and cogeneration projects