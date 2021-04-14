Log in
DTE Energy partners with award-winning climate solution leader Bluesource to protect more than 24,000 acres of Michigan's Upper Peninsula forests

04/14/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
Detroit, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, April 14, 2021 — DTE Energy’s Gas Company today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Bluesource, the nation’s largest carbon offset developer, on the Greenleaf Improved Forest Management project in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The 24,000 acres of forest included in this program span 14 counties; 13 counties in Michigan and one in Wisconsin. In addition to protecting these forests, the preservation program also acts as a filter for hundreds of waterways, streams and tributaries in the project area as well as protecting the habitats of several endangered species. The partnership is part of DTE’s Natural Gas Balance, a voluntary customer program to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions through a combination of carbon offsets and renewable natural gas.

“This is the first time that we’ve seen a utility make this level of commitment to an improved forestry management program,” said Benjamin Massie, Vice President of Environmental Markets for Bluesource. “DTE’s commitment to these 24,000 acres ensures that its landowner, who could aggressively harvest the trees on their property, instead committed to significantly reduce or eliminate harvesting on their property.”

In January, DTE began inviting customers to join the company’s journey to net zero through membership in Natural Gas Balance. DTE Gas’ ambitious 2050 net zero plan includes suppliers and customers, as well as its own gas operations. This clean energy commitment, combined with customer participation in sustainability programs like Natural Gas Balance and energy efficiency programs, could reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by more than 6 million metric tons by 2050 — the equivalent of offsetting natural gas emissions of 1 million homes or taking 1.3 million cars off the road annually. 

“By helping to preserve Michigan’s forests through our Natural Gas Balance program, DTE customers not only support the removal of greenhouse gases, but also protect one of Michigan’s greatest natural assets,” said Matt Paul, president and COO of DTE Gas.

For more information on Natural Gas Balance and our commitment to environmental stewardship in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, please visit www.dteenergy.com/naturalgasbalance.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspires to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

About Bluesource

Bluesource® is a climate action partner for private and public companies, nonprofit organizations and governments. Bluesource has pioneered creative solutions to the climate crisis since 2001, with deep expertise across environmental technologies and markets. With more than 200 active projects in the United States and Canada, Bluesource is a leader in voluntary, compliance and pre-compliance carbon, renewable energy attribute, renewable natural gas and energy efficiency markets. For six consecutive years, Bluesource has been voted Best Project Developer (North America) and Best Offset Originator (California) by peers and partners in Environmental Finance’s Annual Market Rankings.


Anne Santori
DTE Energy
313.235.5555

© GlobeNewswire 2021
