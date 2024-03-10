ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF
DTF TAX-FREE INCOME 2028 TERM FUND INC.
March 11, 2024
NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL:
The Notice of Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card are available at http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/14676
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" THE ELECTION OF DIRECTOR.
1e. Election of Directors:
NOMINEES:
FOR ALL NOMINEES O Donald C. Burke
WITHHOLD AUTHORITY O Eileen A. Moran
FOR ALL NOMINEES
FOR ALL EXCEPT (See instructions below)
2. Transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2023 are entitled to vote at the meeting.
The undersigned hereby acknowledges receipt of the accompanying Notice of Joint Annual Meeting and Joint Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting to be held on March 11, 2024.
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF
DTF TAX-FREE INCOME 2028 TERM FUND INC.
March 11, 2024
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" THE ELECTION OF DIRECTOR.
1e. Election of Directors:
NOMINEES:
FOR ALL NOMINEES O Donald C. Burke
WITHHOLD AUTHORITY O Eileen A. Moran
FOR ALL NOMINEES
FOR ALL EXCEPT (See instructions below)
2. Transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2023 are entitled to vote at the meeting.
The undersigned hereby acknowledges receipt of the accompanying Notice of Joint Annual Meeting and Joint Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting to be held on March 11, 2024.
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
Signature of Shareholder
Date:
1
DTF TAX-FREE INCOME 2028 TERM FUND INC.
PROXY SOLICITED BY MANAGEMENT FROM COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
FOR MEETING TO BE HELD ON MARCH 11, 2024
Jennifer S. Fromm, Kathleen L. Hegyi, Alan M. Meder and Daniel J. Petrisko or any of them, each with full power of substitution, are authorized to vote all shares of common stock of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. owned by the undersigned at the meeting of shareholders to be held March 11, 2024, and at any adjournment of the meeting. They shall vote in accordance with the instructions set forth on the reverse side hereof.
If no specific instructions are provided, this proxy will be voted "FOR" the election of the director and in the discretion of the proxies upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting.
