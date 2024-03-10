ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

DTF TAX-FREE INCOME 2028 TERM FUND INC.

March 11, 2024

NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIAL:

The Notice of Meeting, proxy statement and proxy card are available at http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/14676

Please sign, date and mail

your proxy card in the

envelope provided as soon

as possible.

Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided.

20200000000000000000

6

031124

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" THE ELECTION OF DIRECTOR.

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE

x

1e. Election of Directors:

NOMINEES:

FOR ALL NOMINEES O Donald C. Burke

WITHHOLD AUTHORITY O Eileen A. Moran

FOR ALL NOMINEES

FOR ALL EXCEPT (See instructions below)

INSTRUCTIONS:To withhold authority to vote for any individual nominee(s), mark "FOR ALL EXCEPT" and fill in the circle next to each nominee you wish to withhold, as shown here:

To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via this method.

2. Transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2023 are entitled to vote at the meeting.

The undersigned hereby acknowledges receipt of the accompanying Notice of Joint Annual Meeting and Joint Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting to be held on March 11, 2024.

TO INCLUDE ANY COMMENTS, USE THE COMMENTS BOX ON THE REVERSE SIDE OF THIS CARD.

Signature of Shareholder

Date:

Signature of Shareholder

Date:

Note:

Please sign

exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee

or guardian, please give

full title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.

COMPANY NUMBER
ACCOUNT NUMBER

------------------

1

DTF TAX-FREE INCOME 2028 TERM FUND INC.

PROXY SOLICITED BY MANAGEMENT FROM COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

FOR MEETING TO BE HELD ON MARCH 11, 2024

Jennifer S. Fromm, Kathleen L. Hegyi, Alan M. Meder and Daniel J. Petrisko or any of them, each with full power of substitution, are authorized to vote all shares of common stock of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. owned by the undersigned at the meeting of shareholders to be held March 11, 2024, and at any adjournment of the meeting. They shall vote in accordance with the instructions set forth on the reverse side hereof.

If no specific instructions are provided, this proxy will be voted "FOR" the election of the director and in the discretion of the proxies upon such other business as may properly come before the meeting.

(Continued and to be signed and dated on the reverse side.)

COMMENTS:

1.1

14475

