    DTF   US23334J1079

DTF TAX-FREE INCOME 2028 TERM FUND INC.

(DTF)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-12-15 pm EST
11.04 USD   -0.41%
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Announces Dividends

12/15/2022 | 05:03pm EST
CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE: DTF) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., today authorized the payment of dividends on the Fund's common stock as follows:

Cents Per Share

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

3.25

January 13, 2023

January 17, 2023

January 31, 2023

3.25

February 14, 2023

February 15, 2023

February 28, 2023

3.25

March 14, 2023

March 15, 2023

March 31, 2023

About the Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital.  The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations.  For more information, visit www.dpimc.com/dtf or call (800) 338-8214.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 40 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs).  For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) ("Virtus"), a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers with $145 billion under management as of September 30, 2022. Virtus provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions through affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dtf-tax-free-income-2028-term-fund-inc-announces-dividends-301704691.html

SOURCE DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
