DTRT Health Acquisition : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 5, 2023 (January 4, 2023)
DTRT HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP.
|
Item 1.02
|
Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.
As previously disclosed, on September 28, 2022, DTRT Health Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation ("DTRT" or the "Company"), entered into an agreement and plan of merger by and among DTRT, Grizzly New Pubco, Inc. ("New Pubco"), a wholly owned subsidiary of DTRT, Grizzly Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of New Pubco ("Grizzly Merger Sub"), Consumer Direct Holdings, Inc., a Montana corporation ("CDH"), and the Pre-ClosingHolder Representative (as defined therein) (as it may be amended and/or restated from time to time, the "Merger Agreement"). The Merger Agreement would have provided, subject to its terms and conditions, for the initial business combination of DTRT (the "Business Combination").
On January 4, 2023, the Company received a notice of termination of the Merger Agreement from CDH (the "Notice").
The Notice terminates the Merger Agreement as of January 11, 2023. By virtue of the termination of the Merger Agreement, all other ancillary agreements related to the Business Combination terminate in accordance with their terms. As a result of the termination of the Merger Agreement, the Company's sponsor, DTRT Health Sponsor LLC, has informed the Company that it will not contribute any additional funds to the Company's trust account. Accordingly, the Company will liquidate and dissolve as soon as practicable in accordance with the Company's charter.