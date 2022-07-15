DTS : Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

|
July 15, 2022
To whom it may concern
Company:
DTS CORPORATION
Representative:
Tomoaki Kitamura,
|
Representative Director and President
(Stock code: 9682; Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)
Contact:
Isao Asami,
Director and Managing Executive Officer
TEL:
+81-3-3948-5488
Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares
as Restricted Stock Compensation
DTS CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that it has completed payment procedures for the
disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation today as announced in the "Notice Concerning
Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" on June 23, 2022. The details are described
below.
Overview of disposal of treasury shares
(1)
Payment date
July 15, 2022
(2)
Class and number of shares for disposal
9,375 shares of common stock of the Company
Disposal value
¥3,015 per share
Total disposal value
¥28,265,625
Allottees
Five Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee
5,152 shares
