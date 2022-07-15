DTS : Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

July 15, 2022 To whom it may concern Company: DTS CORPORATION Representative: Tomoaki Kitamura, Representative Director and President (Stock code: 9682; Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market) Contact: Isao Asami, Director and Managing Executive Officer TEL: +81-3-3948-5488

Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares

as Restricted Stock Compensation

DTS CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that it has completed payment procedures for the

disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation today as announced in the "Notice Concerning

Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" on June 23, 2022. The details are described

below.

Overview of disposal of treasury shares