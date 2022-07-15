Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DTS Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9682   JP3548500002

DTS CORPORATION

(9682)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-15 am EDT
3250.00 JPY   -1.07%
02:54aDTS : Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
07/01DTS : Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
07/01Tranche Update on DTS Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 28, 2022.
CI
DTS : Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

07/15/2022 | 02:54am EDT
July 15, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company:

DTS CORPORATION

Representative:

Tomoaki Kitamura,

Representative Director and President

(Stock code: 9682; Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Contact:

Isao Asami,

Director and Managing Executive Officer

TEL:

+81-3-3948-5488

Notice Concerning Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares

as Restricted Stock Compensation

DTS CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that it has completed payment procedures for the

disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation today as announced in the "Notice Concerning

Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" on June 23, 2022. The details are described

below.

Overview of disposal of treasury shares

(1)

Payment date

July 15, 2022

(2)

Class and number of shares for disposal

9,375 shares of common stock of the Company

(3)

Disposal value

¥3,015 per share

(4)

Total disposal value

¥28,265,625

(5)

Allottees

Five Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee

Members (excluding Outside Directors):

5,152 shares

11 Executive Officers:

4,223 shares

Disclaimer

DTS Corporation published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
