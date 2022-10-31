Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEWA   AED001801011

DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY (PJSC)

(DEWA)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-10-27
2.480 AED   -0.40%
04:35aDubai's Empower sets IPO price range at 1.31-1.33 AED per share -WAM
RE
03:53aDubai's Empower sets IPO price range at 1.31-1.33 AED per share -WAM
RE
10/24Dubai to offer 10% of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO
RE
Dubai's Empower sets IPO price range at 1.31-1.33 AED per share -WAM

10/31/2022 | 04:35am EDT
DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) is set to raise up to 1.33 billion dirhams ($362.1 million) from its initial public offering (IPO) after the company disclosed an indicative price range on Monday.

The price range was set at 1.31 dirhams to 1.33 dirhams per share, state news agency WAM reported.

Empower is the fourth state-linked entity to seek a listing in Dubai this year in a programme aimed at boosting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.

Dubai’s deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced plans in November to list 10 government-linked entities.

Subscriptions will close on Nov. 7 and final pricing will be set on Nov. 9. Shareholders Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and Emirates Power Investment are offering a 10% stake, equivalent to 1 billion shares.

DEWA will sell 7% and Emirates Power 3%, leaving them with holdings of 63% and 27% respectively after the IPO if the offering size is not increased. (Reporting by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 691 M 7 266 M 7 266 M
Net income 2022 7 134 M 1 942 M 1 942 M
Net Debt 2022 31 913 M 8 688 M 8 688 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 5,99%
Capitalization 124 B 33 756 M 33 756 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
EV / Sales 2023 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 11 206
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY (PJSC)
Duration : Period :
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY (PJSC)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,48 AED
Average target price 2,85 AED
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Saeed Mohammed Ahmed Al-Tayer CEO, Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Matar Humaid Al Tayer Chairman
Hilal Khalfan bin Dhaher Independent Director
Al Sayed Abdulla Mohamed Al Hashemi Independent Director
Khalfan Ahmad Harib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY (PJSC)0.00%33 756
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.35%155 276
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.39%72 377
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.27%72 156
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.63%63 826
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-11.65%57 784