Dubai's Empower sets IPO price range at 1.31-1.33 AED per share -WAM

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emirates Central
Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) is set to raise up to 1.33
billion dirhams ($362.1 million) from its initial public
offering (IPO) after the company disclosed an indicative price
range on Monday.
The price range was set at 1.31 dirhams to 1.33 dirhams per
share, state news agency WAM reported.
Empower is the fourth state-linked entity to seek a listing
in Dubai this year in a programme aimed at boosting investor
interest in the domestic stock exchange.
Dubai’s deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced
plans in November to list 10 government-linked entities.
Subscriptions will close on Nov. 7 and final pricing will be
set on Nov. 9. Shareholders Dubai Electricity & Water Authority
(DEWA) and Emirates Power Investment are offering a 10% stake,
equivalent to 1 billion shares.
DEWA will sell 7% and Emirates Power 3%, leaving them with
holdings of 63% and 27% respectively after the IPO if the
offering size is not increased.
(Reporting by Lina Najem
Editing by David Goodman)