  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEWA   AED001801011

DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY (PJSC)

(DEWA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-10-20
2.480 AED   -0.80%
Dubai to offer 10% of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gulf News
RE
Certain Ordinary Shares of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-OCT-2022.
CI
Global Alliance on Green Economy Launched during World Green Economy Summit in Dubai
AQ
Dubai to offer 10% of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gulf News

10/24/2022 | 12:29am EDT
DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dubai plans to offer 10% of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) in an initial public offering, according to an advertisement in Dubai-based daily Gulf News on Monday.

Empower is the fourth state-linked entity to seek a listing this year in Dubai in a programme aimed at attracting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and Emirates Power Investment will offer the 10% stake, which is equivalent to 1 billion shares.

Subscriptions begin on Oct. 31 and close on Nov. 7, according to the advertisement.

Dubai's deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced plans in November for 10 government-linked entities to go public as part of a programme intended to boost stock market activity. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 691 M 7 266 M 7 266 M
Net income 2022 7 134 M 1 942 M 1 942 M
Net Debt 2022 31 913 M 8 688 M 8 688 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 5,99%
Capitalization 124 B 33 756 M 33 756 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
EV / Sales 2023 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 11 206
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY (PJSC)
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY (PJSC)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,48 AED
Average target price 2,85 AED
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Saeed Mohammed Ahmed Al-Tayer CEO, Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Matar Humaid Al Tayer Chairman
Hilal Khalfan bin Dhaher Independent Director
Al Sayed Abdulla Mohamed Al Hashemi Independent Director
Khalfan Ahmad Harib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY (PJSC)0.00%33 756
NEXTERA ENERGY-23.25%140 776
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.95%68 564
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-15.67%68 111
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.47%58 298
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-16.59%54 554