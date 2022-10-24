Dubai to offer 10% of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gulf News

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dubai plans to offer 10% of
Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) in an
initial public offering, according to an advertisement in
Dubai-based daily Gulf News on Monday.
Empower is the fourth state-linked entity to seek a listing
this year in Dubai in a programme aimed at attracting investor
interest in the domestic stock exchange.
Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and
Emirates Power Investment will offer the 10% stake, which is
equivalent to 1 billion shares.
Subscriptions begin on Oct. 31 and close on Nov. 7,
according to the advertisement.
Dubai's deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced
plans in November for 10 government-linked entities to go public
as part of a programme intended to boost stock market activity.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom
Hogue)