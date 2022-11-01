Advanced search
    DEWA   AED001801011

DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY (PJSC)

(DEWA)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-10-30
2.440 AED   -1.61%
Shareholders in Dubai's Empower increase IPO to 15% of company

11/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Dubai's Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) have increased the size of the stake being offered in an initial public offering to 15% from 10%, citing strong demand for the shares.

Empower said in a statement its two shareholders Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Emirates Power Investment had exercised their right to increase the number of ordinary shares being offered in the listing to 1.5 billion from 1 billion.

"The decision to increase the offering size was determined after strong investor demand and oversubscription," Empower said.

Dubai's Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) is set to raise up to almost 2 billion dirhams ($544.53 million) in the public share-sale based on an indicative price range given on Monday. The final price will be set on Nov. 9. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY (PJSC) -1.61% 2.44 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.33% 3.6427 Delayed Quote.-12.43%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.01% 3.6729 Delayed Quote.0.01%
