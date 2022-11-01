Shareholders in Dubai's Empower increase IPO to 15% of company

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Dubai's
Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) have
increased the size of the stake being offered in an initial
public offering to 15% from 10%, citing strong demand for the
shares.
Empower said in a statement its two shareholders Dubai
Electricity and Water Authority and Emirates Power
Investment had exercised their right to increase the number of
ordinary shares being offered in the listing to 1.5 billion from
1 billion.
"The decision to increase the offering size was determined
after strong investor demand and oversubscription," Empower
said.
Dubai's Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation
(Empower) is set to raise up to almost 2 billion dirhams
($544.53 million) in the public share-sale based on an
indicative price range given on Monday. The final price will be
set on Nov. 9.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)