Dubai Financial Market P J S C : Notification _ Dubai Financial Market admits Laval Securities BV as a market maker

Dubai Financial Market admits Laval Securities BV as a market

maker

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced that it has admitted Laval Securities BV as a market maker for listed companies. This brings the total number of active market makers on the exchange to 5.

As a market maker, Laval Securities BV, will ensure investors can always enter and exit their investments by maintaining a fair bid and offer price. Market makers provide a narrow spread between bids and offers, and to be present in the market at most times during trading hours. By doing this, they provide liquidity when it is most needed.

Laval operates from Amsterdam and is the first market maker connecting to DFM remotely. DFM's admission for Laval Securities BV follows the completion of all official exchange requirements.

Announcement