  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Dubai Financial Market P.J.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DFM   AED000901010

DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.

(DFM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-10-18
1.440 AED    0.00%
12:20aDubai Financial Market P J S C : Notification _ Dubai Financial Market admits Laval Securities BV as a market maker
PU
10/03Dubai bourse DFM to introduce changes to indices in Q4
RE
08/11Dubai Financial Market P J S C : DFM Investor Presentation (Q2, 2022)
PU
Dubai Financial Market P J S C : Notification _ Dubai Financial Market admits Laval Securities BV as a market maker

10/20/2022 | 12:20am EDT
Dubai Financial Market admits Laval Securities BV as a market

maker

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced that it has admitted Laval Securities BV as a market maker for listed companies. This brings the total number of active market makers on the exchange to 5.

As a market maker, Laval Securities BV, will ensure investors can always enter and exit their investments by maintaining a fair bid and offer price. Market makers provide a narrow spread between bids and offers, and to be present in the market at most times during trading hours. By doing this, they provide liquidity when it is most needed.

Laval operates from Amsterdam and is the first market maker connecting to DFM remotely. DFM's admission for Laval Securities BV follows the completion of all official exchange requirements.

Announcement

Disclaimer

DFM - Dubai Financial Market PJSC published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 04:18:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 245 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
Net income 2022 127 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net cash 2022 3 552 M 967 M 967 M
P/E ratio 2022 96,0x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 11 514 M 3 134 M 3 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 32,5x
EV / Sales 2023 28,0x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 19,3%
Chart DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Dubai Financial Market P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,44 AED
Average target price 1,47 AED
Spread / Average Target 2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hamed Ahmed Ali Chief Executive Officer
Ali Al-Hashimi Executive VP & Head-Financial Services Division
Hilal Saeed Al-Marri Chairman
Khalifa Ahmed Rabba Al Shehhi Chief Operating Officer
Abdulwahid Alulama Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-49.30%3 134
CME GROUP INC.-24.36%62 635
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-46.72%11 182
ASX LIMITED-27.30%8 202
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.33%6 992
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY70.91%6 805