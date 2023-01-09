Dubai Financial Market P J S C : Press release - DFM and DWTC to launch the MENA IPO Summit – Dubai 2023

DFM and DWTC to launch the MENA IPO Summit - Dubai 2023 The inaugural Summit will be held from 23 rd to 25 th of January 2023

to 25 of January 2023 Institutional investors, family businesses and startups to explore the latest regulations, best practices, and market trends in Dubai capital market

Announcement follows the phenomenal momentum of IPOs sector in Dubai and its strong prospects for 2023 Dubai, 9 January 2023: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today announced their partnership to host the MENA IPO Summit - Dubai, an essential new platform set to unite the entire IPO value chain and the region's only IPO- focused summit. The inaugural Summit will shed light on the strong impetus and promising prospects of the initial public offerings (IPOs) sector in Dubai. The launch of this event Series comes at an opportune time for Dubai and the wider region's investment community following record IPO activity - large-scale initial public offerings have been a mainstay of the regional business landscape in 2022 and the expected momentum in 2023. During 2022, DFM has strengthened its role in empowering economic development in Dubai and the UAE, as an efficient fund-raising platform through IPOs and listings of five government-related and private sector leading issuers namely: DEWA, Tecom, Salik, Empower and Taaleem. These companies have successfully raised more than AED 31 billion and their IPOs witnessed remarkable oversubscriptions drawing AED 672 billion of subscribed amounts.

Taking place from 23rd to 25th of January 2023 at The Museum of the Future, the Summit will gather industry experts who will share first-hand knowledge of the IPO process and the opportunities and challenges of becoming a public company, as well as how to advance ESG agendas. It will also showcase a roadmap for startups and SMEs in Dubai, including expertise around its regulatory environment, business culture and capital opportunities for scaling ventures through to an IPO. His Excellency Helal Al Marri, Director General of Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, said: "The organization of this flagship gathering stems from DWTC and DFM's mutual efforts to showcase the favorable dynamics and latest developments of the IPO sector. Dubai capital markets are witnessing robust IPO and listing activities supported by the strong fundamentals of Dubai's economy as well as the successful implementation of Dubai's strategy to develop its financial market in a number of areas. The new markets' ecosystem and its regulatory enhancements have created an attractive environment for various types of businesses such as government-related conglomerates, private corporations and family businesses to going public and listing through an array of listing options that cater to their requirements in terms of size, growth stage and jurisdiction." Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: "With the increased momentum in Dubai capital markets in terms of listings and investors' engagement, we are delighted to launch the MENA IPO Summit - Dubai as an important catalyst to exploring market opportunities in collaboration with capital market and IPO experts. DFM's primary focus continues to be to develop a vibrant and progressive capital market ecosystem in partnership with all market stakeholders." The Summit will provide a platform for industry-shaping discussions, providing institutional investors, family businesses and startups with the opportunity to explore the latest regulations, best practices, and market trends in the Dubai capital market as well as learning about recent regional IPO success stories. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with key IPO issuers and thought leaders from the investment and capital market industry.