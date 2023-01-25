Advanced search
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.

(DFM)
2023-01-23
1.470 AED   -0.68%
Dubai Financial Market P J S C : Press release - The First Edition of The MENA IPO Summit- Dubai 2023 Announces Successful Conclusion and Notable Outcomes from the Global IPO Community

01/25/2023 | 06:28am EST
PRESS RELEASE

The First Edition of The MENA IPO Summit- Dubai 2023

Announces Successful Conclusion and Notable Outcomes from the

Global IPO Community

  • Dubai's only IPO-focused summit inaugurated by His Excellency Helal AlMarri Director General of Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai
  • The summit witnessed a total of 500 participants from IPO community, including approximately 80 regional & international speakers.
  • DFM plans to build upon the summit success through hosting it in the years ahead

Dubai, 25 January 2023: Dubai's first edition of the MENA IPO Summit was hosted by DFM between 23rd and 25th January 2023, in partnership with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The 3-day event brought together global industry leaders to unite the entire IPO value chain, serving as a platform to shed light on the strong impetus and promising prospects of the initial public offerings (IPOs) sector in Dubai.

With over 500 participants, including 80 regional and international speakers across 40 sessions, the summit brought together industry experts under one roof to discuss and deliberate on the most pressing topics, challenges and opportunities facing the world of IPO.

With an aim to enrich the capital markets landscape of Dubai and UAE, The MENA IPO Summit served as a unique occasion to highlight the region's promising IPO landscape, explore Dubai's opportunity to become a global IPO hub, attracting potential issuers from across the world and outline the ideal formula for a successful public listing, in addition to discussing ESG integration, corporate governance and effective IPO communication strategies.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai said, "Dubai has seen dynamic economic and capital market growth over the past year, positioning itself as a hotspot for IPO activity in the region and beyond. As Dubai is rapidly becoming the home to grow for various types of companies, DFM remains committed to providing them with a platform that supports their ambitions while contributing towards enhancing the emirate's efforts to support the economic diversification of the UAE as a whole. We are pleased with the successful conclusion of the first edition of Dubai's MENA IPO Summit, and are confident that this paves the path to making this a recurring annual event for industry leaders and businesses to watch out for."

-END-

About Dubai Financial Market: Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari'a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a

PRESS RELEASE

public joint stock company and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae

For further information, please contact:

Atef Fathy

Vice President- Head of Media & Public Relations

Dubai Financial Market

Tel: 04-3055334

Email: afathy@dfm.ae

Disclaimer

DFM - Dubai Financial Market PJSC published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 11:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
