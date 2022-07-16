Log in
    DFM   AED000901010

DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.

(DFM)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-07-14
1.630 AED   +0.62%
Dubai Financial Market P J S C : Press release - The demarcation of Union Coop's indicative share price at AED 3.9 following share split

07/16/2022 | 08:24am EDT
Ahead of its DFM listing on 18th July 2022:

The demarcation of Union Coop's indicative share price at AED 3.9 following

share split

Dubai, 16 July, 2022: The indicative price of the Union Coop share has been demarcated at AED 3.9 following share split of 1 to 10 whereby each Union Coop member will receive 10 shares in exchange for 1 share they own, ahead of its listing on Dubai Financial Market (DFM), which is due on 18th of July 2022, as the first consumer cooperative in the United Arab Emirates to take this pioneering step.

It is noteworthy that the opening price shall be defined according to the buy and sell orders during the Pre-Trading Session of the first day of listing and no price limits will be applied on the Union Coop shares during the first day of trading, as they will be applied from the next day.

Members of Union Coop can trade its shares through DFM-licensed brokerage firms after transferring their shares to a broker's trading account through the DFM app or through the brokerage firm, noting that the DFM app enables Union Coop's members to transfer their shares to trading accounts starting from Friday, 15th of July and during the weekend.

Investors can access Union Coop's financial statements and other related information through the DFM website; www.dfm.ae/unioncoopas of Friday, 15th of July 2022.

Disclaimer

DFM - Dubai Financial Market PJSC published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 12:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
