Dubai Financial Market P J S C : Press release regarding financial results for the 1st QTR of 2022

DFM Company posts 17% upsurge in first quarter of 2022 net profit to AED

27.5 Million

 Trading activities gain further momentum amidst strong appetite towards DFM's lucrative opportunities

 The DFM attracted 51,404 new investors, 73.4% of them are foreign investors, lifting its investor base to 903,077

 Trading value increased 48% to AED 22.8 Billion

 DFM General Index up 10.3% and market capitalization increased 6.4% to AED 437.4 Billion

 Foreign investors accounted for 45.8% of trading value and 23.2% of market capitalization

 Foreign investors' net purchases reached to AED 2.1 Billion

 Institutional investors' accounted for 51.6% of trading value

Dubai, 28 April 2022: Dubai Financial Market Company (PJSC) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the year ending 31 March 2022, posting a 17% increase in its net profit to AED 27.5 Million, compared to AED 23.4 Million during the corresponding period of 2021.

The Company's total consolidated revenue has increased by 7% to AED 78.6 Million in Q1/2022 compared to AED 73.4 Million during Q1-2021. The revenues are comprised of AED 55.9 Million of operating income and AED 22.7 Million of investments returns & others. Meanwhile, operating expenses reached to AED 51.1 Million compared to AED 50 Million.

Commenting on the key developments of the Q1/2022, His Excellency, Helal Al Marri, Chairman of the Dubai Financial Market Company (PJSC) said: "The DFM trading activities gained further momentum during the first quarter of 2022, extending the positive performance of the previous period following the announcement of an ambitious strategy to develop financial markets in Dubai and to reinforce the Emirate's position as a global financial hub in line with the leadership's vision."

"Accordingly, the DFM's trading value has increased 48% to AED 22.8 Billion during the first quarter of 2022 compared to AED 15.4 Billion during the corresponding quarter of 2021. The DFM General Index advanced 10.3% and the market capitalization increased 6.4% to AED 437.4 Billion from its level at the end of 2021. Foreign investors maintained their strong presence through a market share of 45.8% of trading value during the first quarter and net purchases of AED 2.1 Billion, while their ownership reached to 23.2% of the market capitalization at the end of March 2022. Institutional investors' share of trading value reached to 51.6% with net purchases of AED 651 Million," H.E. Helal Al Marri added.

"The DFM has attracted 51,404 new investors during the first quarter of this year, 73.4% of them are foreign investors, bringing the total number of its investor base to 903,077 investors representing 209 nationalities. These encouraging figures resonates market

participants' confidence and strong appetite towards DFM's lucrative trading and IPO opportunities," His Excellency said.

"During the first quarter of 2022, the DFM accelerated its strategic development plans aiming at strengthening its position as a main gateway to investment and one of the leading regional markets in terms of diversifying product including; equities, equity futures, bonds and Sukuk, ETFs, REITs, etc. The DFM is striding to expand the range of opportunities and attract leading companies from various economic sectors to IPO and list in addition to introducing new financial products. Furthermore, our digital on-boarding drive witnessed remarkable achievements with the expansion of Investor Numbers (NIN) issuance and IPO subscription through online channels of both DFM and its business partners including; brokerage firms, financial and banking institutions, etc," H.E. Helal Al Marri concluded.

About Dubai Financial Market: Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari'a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 Billion, DFM became a public joint stock company and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae

