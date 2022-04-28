Reminder: General Assembly of UNIKAI is being held on 28/04/2022

Invitation to Attend the Annual General Assembly Meeting of Unikai Foods P.J.S.C

ájƒæ°ùdG á«eƒª©dG á«©ª÷G ´ÉªàLG Qƒ°†◊ IƒYO ( áeÉY áªgÉ°ùe ácöT) ájòZCÓd …Éµ«fƒj ácöûd

The Board of Directors of Unikai Foods PJSC is pleased to invite the Shareholders to the Annual General Assembly Meeting of Unikai Foods PJSC remotely/E-voting on Thursday 28th April, 2022 at 12:00 noon to consider the following:

1. Review and Approve the report of the company's Board of Directors in respect of the company's activates and its ﬁnancial position for the ﬁnancial year ended 31/12/2021.

2. Review and Approve the report of the Company's auditor for the ﬁnancial year ended 31/12/2021.

3. Discuss and Approve the Company's ﬁnancial statements along with the proﬁt and loss statement for the year ended 31/12/2021.

4. Consider not to distribute dividends for the ﬁscal year 2021.

5. Review and approve the remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors. (AED 900,000 being

6. Discharge the company's Board of Directors of the liabilities for the ﬁnancial year ended 31/12/2021 or to dismiss the Directors and to ﬁle the liability claim against them as the case may be.

7. Discharge the auditors of the liabilities for the ﬁnancial year ended 31/12/2021or to dismiss the Auditors and to ﬁle the liability claim against them as the case may be.

AED 150,000 per board member for a total of six Board members)

8. Approve the appointment of auditors for the year 2022 and determine their fees.

9. To approve the appointment of Ms. Jamila Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed as independent board member in replacement of Mr. Salim al Owais who resigned from the Board. IOÉ°ùdG IƒYóH ´.Ω.¢T ájòZCÓd …Éµ«fƒj ácöT IQGOEG ¢ù∏› ±öûàj ' ∂dPh Ék «fhÎµdG / ó©H øY ájƒæ°ùdG á«eƒª©dG á«©ª÷G ´ÉªàL' ÚªgÉ°ùŸG ' ô¶æ∏d ٢٠٢٢/٤/٢٨ ≥aGƒŸG ¢ù«ªÿG Ωƒj øe kGô¡X IöûY á«fÉãdG áYÉ°ùdG ΩÉ" :‹ÉàdG ∫ÉªYC'G ∫hóL øY ‹ÉŸG Égõcôe øYh ácöûdG •É°ûf øY IQGOE'G ¢ù∏› ôjô≤J ´Éª°S .1 .¬«∏Y ≥jó°üàdGh ٢٠٢١/١٢/٣١ ' á«¡àæŸG á«dÉŸG áæ°ùdG ٢٠٢/١٢/٣١ ' á«¡àæŸG á«dÉŸG áæ°ùdG øY äÉHÉ°ù◊G ≥bóe ôjô≤J ´Éª°S .2 .¬«∏Y ≥jó°üàdGh ١ á«dÉŸG áæ°ùdG øY ôFÉ°ùÿGh ìÉHQC'G ÜÉ°ùMh ácöûdG á«fGõ«e á°ûbÉæe .3 .¬«∏Y ≥jó°üàdGh ٢٠٢١/١٢/٣١ ' á«¡àæŸG .٢٠٢١ á«dÉŸG áæ°ùdG øY ìÉHQCG ™jRƒJ ΩóY ≈∏Y á≤aGƒŸG .4 »JGQÉeEG ºgQO ٩٠٠ ,٠٠٠ ) IQGOE'G ¢ù∏› AÉ°†YCG ICÉaÉµe ≈∏Y á≤aGƒŸG .5 .( AÉ°†YCG áà°S ‹ÉªLE' IQGOEG ¢ù∏› ƒ°†Y πµd ١٥٠ ,٠٠٠ ≠∏ÑÃ ٢٠٢١/١٢/٣١ ' á«¡àæŸG á«dÉŸG áæ°ùdG øY IQGOE'G ¢ù∏› AÉ°†YCG áeP AGôHEG .6 Ö°ùM ºgó°V á«dhDƒ°ùŸG iƒYO ™aQ h IQGOE'G ¢ù∏› AÉ°†YCG ∫õY hCG .ádÉ◊G äÉ«°†à≤e ∫õY hCG ٢٠٢١/١٢/٣١ ' á«¡àæŸG á«dÉŸG áæ°ùdG øY äÉHÉ°ù◊G »≤bóe AGôHEG .7 .ádÉ◊G äÉ«°†à≤e Ö°ùM ºgó°V á«dhDƒ°ùŸG iƒYO ™aQ h Ú≤bóŸG . º¡HÉ©JCG ójó-h ٢٠٢٢ ΩÉ©d äÉHÉ°ù◊G »≤bóe Ú«©J .8 π≤à°ùe ƒ°†©c óª ˆGóÑY óª ¬∏«ªL / Ió«°ùdG Ú«©J ≈∏Y á≤aGƒŸG .9 k øe ∫É≤à°SG …òdG ¢ùjƒ©dG ⁄É°S / ó«°ùdG øe 'óH IQGOE'G ¢ù∏› ' .IQGOE'G ¢ù∏› Special Resolution:

1. Amendment of the company's Articles of Association to comply with the requirements of Decree Law No.32/2021 after approval of competent authority and any other articles as requested by them.

2. Discussion and voting to consider selling / divesting Shareholder's stake in the company and authorizing the Board of Directors to initiate and ﬁnalize the process relating to such sale / divestment.

: ¢UÉN QGôb

¿ƒfÉ≤H Ωƒ°SôŸG äÉÑ∏£àe ™e ≥aGƒààd ácöû∏d »°SÉ°SC'G ΩÉ¶ædG πjó©J .1 Ö°ùM iôNCG OGƒe …CGh á°üàîŸG á£∏°ùdG á≤aGƒe ó©H ٢٠٢١/٣٢ ºbQ

.É¡Ñ∏W

ácöûdG äGQÉªãà°SG øe á°üM ™«H /™«ÑdG ' ô¶æ∏d âjƒ°üàdGh á°ûbÉæŸG .2

.™«ÑdG Gò¡H á≤∏©àŸG á«∏ª©dG AÉ¡fEGh AóÑd IQGOE'G ¢ù∏› ¢†jƒØJh

P.O.Box: 6424 Dubai, U.A.E. T: +971 4 5076800 Toll Free: 800864524 F: +971 4 5076987 E:info@unikai.com +971 4 5076987:¢ùcÉa 80086452 ÊÉéŸG ºbôdG +971 4 5076800:∞JÉg .Ω.´.CG ,»HO ,6424:Ü.¢U

General Notes:

1. Electronic Registration, Attendance and eVoting: • SMS containing link of the Registration, Attendance, eVoting and access code will be sent to shareholders one day prior to the AGM. • Shareholder can register (registration for attendance) and vote upon receiving the link and until the commencement of the AGM at 12:00 noon on Thursday 28 April,2022 and voting will continue until the end of the AGM. • Shareholders can attend the meeting online through the link sent. For any queries related to Electronic registration, attendance or eVoting, please contact the Company's Board Secretary Ms.SAMAH ZAAB on 0563983159 or samah.zaab@unikai.com for coordination.

2. Shareholders who has the right to attend the AGM, may delegate any person, other than the Board of Directors, employees of the Company, any securities broker or its employees to attend the AGM on their behalf, upon a special written proxy. In such capacity no proxy may represent more than 5% of the shares in the company's share capital. Shareholders who lack capacity or competency shall be represented by their legal representatives (Pursuant to paragraph (1) and (2) of article (40) of the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority's decision No. 3 R.M of 2020).

3. A corporate person may delegate one of its representatives or managers under a resolution of its Board of Directors or any similar entity to represent it in the General Assembly meeting. The delegated person shall have the powers as determined under the delegation resolution.

4. Shareholders registered in the "shareholder register" on Wednesday 27 April, 2022 shall be entitled to vote during the meeting of the General Assembly and register for E-voting.

5. Shareholders shall have access to the ﬁnancial statements and the governance report through the company's website www.unikai.com and Dubai ﬁnancial market website www.dfm.ae

6. Shareholders may access the investor rights guidelines by visiting the website of the Securities and Commodities Authority at : https://www.sca.gov.ae/ar/home.aspx

:äÉ¶MÓe

: ÊhÎµdE'G âjƒ°üàdGh Qƒ°†◊Gh π«é°ùàdG .1

Qƒ°†◊Gh π«é°ùàdG §HGQ ≈∏Y …ƒà- IÒ°üb á«°üf ádÉ°SQ ∫É°SQEG ºà«°S • óMGh Ωƒj πÑb ÚªgÉ°ùŸG ¤EG ∫ƒ°UƒdG õeQ h ÊhÎµdE'G âjƒ°üàdGh .ájƒæ°ùdG á«eƒª©dG á«©ª÷G OÉ≤©fEG øe

§HGôdG ΩÓà°SEG óæY (Qƒ°†ë∏d π«é°ùàdG) π«é°ùàdG ºgÉ°ùª∏d øµÁ • ١٢:٠٠ áYÉ°ùdG ΩÉ" ' ájOÉ©dG á«eƒª©dG á«©ª÷G ´ÉªàLEG AóH ≈àMh ájÉ¡f ≈àM âjƒ°üàdG ôªà°ù«°S h ٢٠٢٢ πjôHG ٢٨ ¢ù«ªÿG Ωƒj øe kGô¡X . á«eƒª©dG á«©ª÷G ´ÉªàLEG k ≥jôW øY É«fhÎµdEG ´ÉªàLE'G Qƒ°†M øe ¿ƒªgÉ°ùŸG øµªà«°S • .º¡«dEG π°SôŸG §HGôdG ìÉª°S Ió«°ùdG ácöûdG IQGOEG ¢ù∏› Qô≤Ã ∫É°üJE'G ÈY ≥«°ùæàdG ≈Lôj

samah.zaab@unikai.co hCG ٠٥٦٣٩٨٣١٥٩ ÈY ÜÉYR

ÒZ øe √QÉàîj øe ¬æY Ö«æj ¿CG á«©ª÷G Qƒ°†M ≥M ¬d øŸ Rƒéj .2 óMCG hCG á«dÉe ¥GQhCG §«°Sh hCG ácöûdG »ØXƒe hCG IQGOE'G ¢ù∏› AÉ°†YCG ¿ƒµj 'CG Öéjh áHÉàµdÉH âHÉK ¢UÉN π«cƒJ ≈°†à≤Ã ¬«ØXƒe øe (٪٥) øe ÌcCG ≈∏Y áØ°üdG √ò¡H kGõFÉM ÚªgÉ°ùŸG øe Oó©d π«cƒdG É¡jóbÉah á«∏gC'G »°übÉf πãÁh ,ácöûdG ∫Ée ¢SCGQ øe áÄŸÉH á°ùªN

k øe ٢ h ١ øjóæÑdÉH IOQGƒdG äÉWGÎ°TE'G Ö°ùM ) ÉfƒfÉb º¡æY ¿ƒÑFÉædG áæ°ùd (Ω.Q/٣) ºbQ áÄ«¡dG IQGOEG ¢ù∏› ¢ù«FQ QGôb øe (٤٠ ) ºbQ IOÉŸG .(áeÉ©dG áªgÉ°ùŸG äÉcöûdG áªcƒM π«dO OÉªàYG ¿CÉ°ûH ٢٠٢٠

¬JQGOEG ≈∏Y ÚªFÉ≤dG hCG ¬«∏ã‡ óMCG ¢VƒØj ¿CG …QÉÑàY'G ¢üî°û∏d .3 á«©ª÷G ' ¬∏ãª«d ,¬eÉ≤e Ωƒ≤j øe hCG ¬JQGOEG ¢ù∏› øe QGôb ÖLƒÃ IQô≤ŸG äÉ«MÓ°üdG ¢VƒØŸG ¢üî°û∏d ¿ƒµjh ,ácöû∏d á«eƒª©dG .¢†jƒØàdG QGôb ÖLƒÃ

ƒg ٢٠٢١/٠٤/٢٧ ≥aGƒŸG AÉ©HQC'G Ωƒj ' πé°ùŸG º¡°ùdG ∂dÉe ¿ƒµj - .4 ≈∏Y π«é°ùàdGh á«eƒª©dG á«©ª÷G ' âjƒ°üàdG ' ≥◊G ÖMÉ°U

.ÊhÎµdE'G ΩÉ¶ædG

áªcƒM ôjô≤Jh ácöû∏d á«dÉŸG äÉfÉ«ÑdG ≈∏Y ´ÓW'G ÚªgÉ°ùª∏d øµÁ .5 www.dfm.ae‹ÉŸG »HO ¥ƒ°ùd ÊhÎµd'G ™bƒŸG ∫ÓN øe ácöûdG www.unikai.com ácöû∏d ÊhÎµdE'G ™bƒŸG ≈∏Yh

¥GQhC'G ' øjôªãà°ùŸG ¥ƒ≤M π«dO ≈∏Y ´ÓWE'G ÚªgÉ°ùª∏d øµÁ .6 Ö°ùM »ª°SôdG áÄ«¡dG ™bƒe ≈∏Y á«°ù«FôdG áëØ°üdÉH ôaƒàŸGh á«dÉŸG

https://www.sca.gov.ae/ar/home.aspx:‹ÉàdG §HGôdG

7 The AGM shall not be considered valid until attended by Shareholders (directly or by proxy) representing at least 50% of the company's share capital. If the General Assembly Meeting falls short of the Quorum, the General Assembly shall be adjourned to Thursday 05 May, 2022 in the same time and virtual mechanism. The postponed meeting shall be deemed valid irrespective of the number of the shareholders present.

8. The special resolution shall be passed by the majority of the shareholders holding not less than three quarters of the shares present or represented at the General Assembly.

9. Signature of the shareholder indicated in the proxy must be approved by the Notary Public, a chamber of commerce, an economic department in the United Arab Emirates, a company licensed in the United Arab Emirates to perform attestation works or a bank that the shareholder have an account with.

¿ƒªgÉ°ùe √ö†M GPEG 'EG Éë«ë°U á«eƒª©dG á«©ª÷G OÉ≤©fG ¿ƒµj ' .7 ,ácöûdG ∫Éª°SCGQ øe (٪٥٠ ) øY π≤j ' Ée ádÉcƒdÉH ¿ƒ∏ãÁ hCG ¿ƒµ∏Á ó≤Y ºà«°S ¬fEÉa ∫hC'G ´ÉªàL'G ' ÜÉ°üædG Gòg ôaGƒàj ⁄ GPEÉa á«dB'Gh âbƒdG ¢ùØf ' ٢٠٢٢/٠٥/٠٥ ïjQÉàH ÊÉãdG ´ÉªàL'G

OóY øY ô¶ædG ¢†¨H Éë«ë°U πLDƒŸG ´ÉªàLE'G Èà©j .á«°VGÎaE'G

.øjöVÉ◊G ÚªgÉ°ùŸG

øjòdG ÚªgÉ°ùŸG äGƒ°UCG á«Ñ∏ZCÉH QOÉ°üdG QGô≤dG ƒg : ¢UÉÿG QGô≤dG .8 á«©ª÷G ´ÉªàLG ' á∏ãªŸG º¡°SC'G ´ÉHQCG áKÓK øY π≤j ' Ée ¿ƒµ∏Á áªgÉ°ùŸG ácöû∏d á«eƒª©dG

øe ¬«∏Y ≥jó°üàdG ºàj ¿CG Öéj π«cƒàdG ' ¬«dEG QÉ°ûŸG ºgÉ°ùŸG ™«bƒJ .9 ádhO ' ájOÉ°üàbE'G IôFGódG hCG ,IQÉéàdG áaôZ hCG ,∫ó©dG ÖJÉc πÑb äGQÉeE'G ádhO ' á°üNôe ácöT …CG hCG ,IóëàŸG á«Hô©dG äGQÉeE'G .¬©e Ék HÉ°ùM πcƒŸG ∂∏àÁ ∂æH hCG ≥jó°üàdG ∫ÉªYCG AGOC' IóëàŸG á«Hô©dG

