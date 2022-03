Dubai Insurance P S C : Resolutions of General Assembly

Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali

Chief Executive Officer

Date: 10/03/2022

Subject: AGM Results

Dear Sirs,

Kindly be informed that the AGM was held today the 10th of March 2022 and approve the following:

Approve the Board of Directors' Report on the Company's activity and its financial position for the fiscal year ended on 31/12/2021

Approve the Auditor's Report for the fiscal year ended on 31/12/2021

Approve to transfer 4,640,140 Dhs from the retained earnings of 2021 to reinsurance reserve account.

Approve the Company's balance sheet and profit and loss account for the fiscal year ended on 31/12/2021

Approve the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute cash dividends of 40% of capital equal to 40 fills per share amounting to AED 40 million.