  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Dubai Investments PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIC   AED000601016

DUBAI INVESTMENTS PJSC

(DIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Dubai Investments : Financial statements for the year of 2021

03/10/2022 | 11:36pm EST
Dubai Investments PJSC and its subsidiaries

Consolidated financial statements

for the year ended 31 December 2021

Dubai Investments PJSC and its subsidiaries

Directors' report and consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 31 December 2021

Pages

Directors' report

1-2

Independent auditor's report

3-8

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

9

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

10

Consolidated statement of financial position

11-12

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

13-14

Consolidated statement of cash flows

15-16

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

17-71

Overview
Key Audit Matters
information.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Independence
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) and the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the United Arab Emirates. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code.
________________________________________________________________________________
Our audit approach
the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory
the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and
the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2021;
the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021;
the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended;
the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2021;
The Group's consolidated financial statements comprise:
Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of Dubai Investments
PJSC
Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our opinion
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Dubai Investments PJSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") as at 31 December 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
What we have audited

● Valuation of investment properties

  • Valuation of properties held for development and sale within inventories

As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.

We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the Group operates.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (Dubai Branch), License no. 102451

Emaar Square, Building 5, P O Box 11987, Dubai - United Arab Emirates

T: +971 (0)4 304 3100, F: +971 (0)4 346 9150, www.pwc.com/me

Jacques Fakhoury, Douglas O'Mahony and Rami Sarhan are registered as practising auditors with the UAE Ministry of Economy

(3)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dubai Investments PJSC published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 04:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 527 M 960 M 960 M
Net income 2021 590 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2021 4 674 M 1 273 M 1 273 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 9 950 M 2 709 M 2 709 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart DUBAI INVESTMENTS PJSC
Duration : Period :
Dubai Investments PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUBAI INVESTMENTS PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,34 AED
Average target price 1,80 AED
Spread / Average Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khalid Jassim Mohammed bin Kalban Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mushtaq Masood Group Chief Financial Officer
Abdulrahman Ghanem Abdulrahman Al-Mutaiwee Chairman
Asma Mohamed Ahmed Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer
Ali Fardan Ali Al-Fardan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUBAI INVESTMENTS PJSC21.24%2 732
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.8.25%720 594
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.58%127 151
SIEMENS AG-19.39%113 332
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-3.32%104 876
3M COMPANY-18.97%83 723