REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The Board of Directors
Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Introduction
We have reviewed the condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position of Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred as the "Group"), as at 30 September 2023, and the related condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the nine month period then ended. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34: Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects in accordance with IAS 34.
Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.
Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss (Unaudited)
for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023
Three-month period
Nine-month period
ended 30 September
ended 30 September
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
NET INCOME
Income from Islamic financing and investing
4,501,418
3,112,478
12,512,973
8,103,872
transactions
Commissions, fees and foreign exchange income
385,456
330,183
1,292,265
1,235,989
Income from other investments measured at fair
317
253
30,614
43,522
value, net
Income from properties held for development and
77,915
39,338
194,156
100,090
sale, net
Income from investment properties
155,432
39,601
251,516
140,678
Share of profit from associates and joint ventures
38,790
28,614
111,218
86,286
Other income
79,197
56,727
155,276
162,240
-----
-----
-----
-----
Total income
5,238,525
3,607,194
14,548,018
9,872,677
Less: depositors' and sukuk holders' share of profit
(2,271,186)
(993,792)
(6,000,774)
(2,219,813)
-----
-----
-----
-----
Net income
2,967,339
2,613,402
8,547,244
7,652,864
-----
-----
-----
-----
OPERATING EXPENSES
Personnel expenses
(461,908)
(401,946)
(1,269,698)
(1,181,374)
General and administrative expenses
(275,469)
(240,321)
(841,355)
(727,628)
Depreciation of investment properties
(16,227)
(14,355)
(45,774)
(42,281)
Depreciation of property and equipment
(37,147)
(28,498)
(104,775)
(89,092)
-----
-----
-----
-----
Total operating expenses
(790,751)
(685,120)
(2,261,602)
(2,040,375)
-----
-----
-----
-----
Net operating income before impairment charges
2,176,588
1,928,282
6,285,642
5,612,489
Impairment charges, net
19
(449,928)
(502,445)
(1,408,546)
(1,450,067)
-----
-----
-----
-----
Net profit for the period before income tax expense
1,726,660
1,425,837
4,877,096
4,162,422
Income tax expense
(14,113)
(25,182)
(53,606)
(61,453)
-----
-----
-----
-----
Net profit for the period
1,712,547
1,400,655
4,823,490
4,100,969
=========
=========
=========
=========
Attributable to:
Owners of the Bank
1,647,628
1,376,701
4,696,802
4,045,789
Non-controlling interests
64,919
23,954
126,688
55,180
-----
-----
-----
-----
Net profit for the period
1,712,547
1,400,655
4,823,490
4,100,969
=========
=========
=========
=========
Basic and diluted earnings per share
(AED per share)
20
0.22
0.18
0.61
0.52
=========
========
=========
=========
The notes on pages 8 to 37 form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information.
3
Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.
Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income (Unaudited)
for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023
Three-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
30 September
30 September
2023
2022
2023
2022
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
Net profit for the period
1,712,547
1,400,655
4,823,490
4,100,969
----
----
----
----
Other comprehensive income / (loss) items
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Fair value loss on other investments carried at
FVTOCI, net
(66,285)
(10,637)
(158,722)
(76,174)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign
operations, net
(10,205)
(67,573)
(153,183)
(216,848)
Fair value loss on sukuk investment carried at FVOCI
(2,659)
(6,619)
(20,818)
(30,353)
----
----
----
----
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
(79,149)
(84,829)
(332,723)
(323,375)
----
----
----
----
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,633,398
1,315,826
4,490,767
3,777,594
=======
=======
=======
=======
Attributable to:
Owners of the Bank
1,568,607
1,291,543
4,364,571
3,722,620
Non-controlling interests
64,791
24,283
126,196
54,974
----
----
----
----
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,633,398
1,315,826
4,490,767
3,777,594
=======
=======
=======
=======
The notes on pages 8 to 37 form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information.
4
Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.
Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity (Unaudited)
for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023
------------------------
Equity attributable to owners and sukukholders of the Bank
----------------------------------
Other
reserves
and
Investment
Exchange
Non-
Share
Tier 1
treasury
fair value
translation
Retained
controlling
Total
capital
sukuk
shares
reserve
reserve
earnings
Total
interests
equity
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
AED'000
Balance at 1 January 2022
7,240,744
8,264,250
14,084,668
(972,955)
(1,313,911)
11,563,298
38,866,094
2,598,532
41,464,626
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
4,045,789
4,045,789
55,180
4,100,969
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(106,321)
(216,848)
-
(323,169)
(206)
(323,375)
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
-
-
-
(106,321)
(216,848)
4,045,789
3,722,620
54,974
3,777,594
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
Transaction with owners directly in equity:
Dividend (note 26)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,806,778)
(1,806,778)
-
(1,806,778)
Zakat adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
375
375
-
375
Tier 1 sukuk profit distribution
-
-
-
-
-
(288,101)
(288,101)
-
(288,101)
Transfer on disposal of investments carried at FVTOCI
-
-
-
(1,041)
-
1,041
-
-
-
Regulatory credit risk reserve
-
-
120,000
-
-
(120,000)
-
-
-
Tier 1 sukuk issuance cost
-
-
-
-
-
(243)
(243)
-
(243)
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(584)
(584)
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
----------------------
----------------------
--------------------
---------------------
--------------------
---------------------
Balance at 30 September 2022
7,240,744
8,264,250
14,204,668
(1,080,317)
(1,530,759)
13,395,381
40,493,967
2,652,922
43,146,889
=======
=======
========
========
========
=======
========
=======
========
Balance at 1 January 2023
7,240,744
8,264,250
14,654,668
(1,062,927)
(1,565,666)
13,772,643
41,303,712
2,671,256
43,974,968
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
4,696,802
4,696,802
126,688
4,823,490
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(179,048)
(153,183)
-
(332,231)
(492)
(332,723)
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
-
-
-
(179,048)
(153,183)
4,696,802
4,364,571
126,196
4,490,767
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
--------------------
Transaction with owners directly in equity:
Dividend (note 26)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,168,133)
(2,168,133)
-
(2,168,133)
Zakat adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
(1,677)
(1,677)
-
(1,677)
Tier 1 sukuk profit distribution
-
-
-
-
-
(288,101)
(288,101)
-
(288,101)
Transfer on disposal of investments carried at FVTOCI
-
-
-
(2,594)
-
2,594
-
-
-
Regulatory credit risk reserve
-
-
160,000
-
-
(160,000)
-
-
-
Others
-
-
-
-
-
1,443
1,443
(307)
1,136
--------------------
--------------------
----------------------
----------------------
----------------------
----------------------
---------------------
--------------------
---------------------
Balance at 30 September 2023
7,240,744
8,264,250
14,814,668
(1,244,569)
(1,718,849)
15,855,571
43,211,815
2,797,145
46,008,960
=======
=======
========
========
========
========
========
=======
========
The notes on pages 8 to 37 form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information.
5
Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.
Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows (Unaudited) for the nine-monthperiod ended 30 September 2023
Nine-month period
ended 30 September
2023
2022
AED'000
AED'000
Operating activities
Profit for the period before income tax expense
4,877,096
4,162,422
Adjustments for:
Share of profit from associates and joint ventures
(111,218)
(86,286)
Income from properties held for sale
(194,156)
(100,090)
Dividend income
(30,614)
(43,522)
Gain on sale of investments in Sukuks
(367)
(9,161)
Gain on disposal of investment properties
(159,908)
(55,753)
Depreciation of property and equipment
104,775
89,092
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
(15)
4,437
Depreciation of investment properties
45,774
42,281
Provision for employees' end-of-services benefit
4,265
25,123
Amortization of sukuk discount
127
2,389
Impairment charge for the period, net
1,408,546
1,450,067
Amortization of intangible assets
50,847
50,847
----------------------
----------------------
Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and liabilities
5,995,152
5,531,846
Increase in deposits and international murabahas with over three months maturity
-
(146,920)
Increase in Islamic financing and investing assets
(15,119,390)
(2,983,877)
Decrease / (increase) in receivables and other assets
491,180
(453,733)
Increase / (decrease) in customers' deposits
23,477,031
(18,036,096)
Increase in due to banks
155,674
6,201,825
Increase in payables and other liabilities
1,026,860
527,963
----------------------
----------------------
Cash generated from / (used in) operations
16,026,507
(9,358,992)
Employees' end-of-services benefit paid
(13,809)
(19,953)
Tax paid
(96,639)
(52,180)
----------------------
----------------------
Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities
15,916,059
(9,431,125)
Investing activities
----------------------
----------------------
Net movement in investments in Sukuk measured at amortised cost
(14,422,662)
(7,522,500)
Additions to investment properties
(93,982)
(76,057)
Purchase of property and equipment, net
(166,811)
(223,177)
Purchase of properties held for development and sale
(214,100)
(276,486)
Proceeds from disposal of properties held for development and sale
727,901
402,404
Proceeds from disposal of investment properties
140,805
434,487
Net movement in other investments measured at fair value
3,539
48,010
Dividend received
30,614
43,522
Net movement in investments in associates and joint ventures
7,350
33,148
----------------------
----------------------
Net cash used in investing activities
(13,987,346)
(7,136,649)
----------------------
-----
The notes on pages 8 to 37 form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information.
6
Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.
Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows (Unaudited) for the nine-monthperiod ended 30 September 2023
Nine-month period
ended 30 September
2023
2022
AED'000
AED'000
Financing activities
Issuance of sukuk financing instrument
3,673,000
2,754,750
Repayment of sukuk financing instruments
(5,509,202)
(3,673,000)
Tier 1 sukuk profit distribution
(288,101)
(288,101)
Tier 1 sukuk issuance cost
(163)
(243)
Dividend paid
(2,168,133)
(1,806,778)
----------------------
----------------------
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,292,599)
(3,013,372)
----------------------
----------------------
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(2,363,886)
(19,581,146)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
27,014,449
30,420,446
Effect of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies
(130,668)
124,671
----------------------
----------------------
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (note 21)
24,519,895
10,963,971
=========
=========
The notes on pages 8 to 37 form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information.
7
Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information
for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023
1. General information
Dubai Islamic Bank (Public Joint Stock Company) ("the Bank") was incorporated by an Amiri Decree issued on 29 Safar 1395 Hijri, corresponding to 12 March 1975 by His Highness, the Ruler of Dubai, to provide banking and related services based on Islamic Sharia'a principles. It was subsequently registered under the Commercial Companies Law number 8 of 1984 (as amended) as a Public Joint Stock Company which is replaced by the UAE Federal Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies (the "New Companies Law").
These condensed consolidated interim financial information combine the activities of the Bank and its subsidiaries as disclosed in Note 28 to these condensed consolidated interim financial information (together referred to as the "Group").
The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (Ticker: "DIB").
The Group is primarily engaged in corporate, retail and investment banking activities in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles under the guidance of Internal Sharia Committee ("ISC") and Higher Sharia Authority of Central Bank of UAE ("HSA") and carries out its operations through its local branches and overseas subsidiaries. The principal activities of the Group entities are described in note 28(a) to these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
The registered head office of the Bank is at P.O. Box 1080, Dubai, United Arab Emirates ("U.A.E.").
2. Application of new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")
2.1 New and revised IFRS applied with no material effect on the condensed consolidated financial statements
The following new and revised IFRS, which became effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, have been adopted in these financial statements. The application of these revised IFRS has not had any material impact on the amounts reported for the current and prior years but may affect the accounting for future transactions or arrangements.
- Amendments to IAS 8 Accounting policies, Changes in accounting estimates and errors;
- Amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements relating to classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-Current; and
- Amendment to IFRS 17 Insurance contracts.
2.2 New and revised IFRSs in issue but not yet effective
The Group has not early adopted the following new and revised standards that have been issued but are not yet effective. The management is in the process of assessing the impact of the new requirements.
Effective for
annual periods
New and revised IFRS
beginning on or after
Amendment to IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statements and IAS 28 Investments in
Effective date
Associates and Joint Ventures relating to treatment of sale or contribution of assets from
deferred
investors
indefinitely.
Management anticipates that these new standards, interpretations and amendments will be adopted in the Group's financial statements for the period of initial application and adoption of these new standards, interpretations and amendments may have no material impact on the financial statements of the Bank in the period of initial application.
8
