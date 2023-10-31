Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.

Review report and condensed consolidated interim financial information

for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023

Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.

Review report and condensed consolidated interim financial information (Unaudited) for the nine-monthperiod ended 30 September 2023

Pages

Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information

1

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

2

Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss

3

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

4

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

5

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

6 - 7

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information

8 - 37

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

Building 2, Level 3

Emaar Square

Downtown Dubai

P.O. Box 4254

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971 (0) 4 376 8888

Fax:+971 (0) 4 376 8899

www.deloitte.com

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Board of Directors

Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Introduction

We have reviewed the condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position of Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred as the "Group"), as at 30 September 2023, and the related condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the nine month period then ended. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34: Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects in accordance with IAS 34.

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

Firas Anabtawi

Registration No.: 5482

31 October 2023

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Akbar Ahmad (1141), Cynthia Corby (995), Faeza Sohawon (5508), Firas Anabtawi (5482), Georges Najem (809), Jazala Hamad (1267), Mohammad Jallad (1164), Mohammad Khamees Al Tah (717), Musa Ramahi (872), Mutasem M. Dajani (726), Obada Alkowatly (1056), Rama Padmanabha Acharya (701) and Samir Madbak (386) are registered practicing auditors with the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss (Unaudited)

for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023

Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended 30 September

ended 30 September

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

NET INCOME

Income from Islamic financing and investing

4,501,418

3,112,478

12,512,973

8,103,872

transactions

Commissions, fees and foreign exchange income

385,456

330,183

1,292,265

1,235,989

Income from other investments measured at fair

317

253

30,614

43,522

value, net

Income from properties held for development and

77,915

39,338

194,156

100,090

sale, net

Income from investment properties

155,432

39,601

251,516

140,678

Share of profit from associates and joint ventures

38,790

28,614

111,218

86,286

Other income

79,197

56,727

155,276

162,240

-----

-----

-----

-----

Total income

5,238,525

3,607,194

14,548,018

9,872,677

Less: depositors' and sukuk holders' share of profit

(2,271,186)

(993,792)

(6,000,774)

(2,219,813)

-----

-----

-----

-----

Net income

2,967,339

2,613,402

8,547,244

7,652,864

-----

-----

-----

-----

OPERATING EXPENSES

Personnel expenses

(461,908)

(401,946)

(1,269,698)

(1,181,374)

General and administrative expenses

(275,469)

(240,321)

(841,355)

(727,628)

Depreciation of investment properties

(16,227)

(14,355)

(45,774)

(42,281)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(37,147)

(28,498)

(104,775)

(89,092)

-----

-----

-----

-----

Total operating expenses

(790,751)

(685,120)

(2,261,602)

(2,040,375)

-----

-----

-----

-----

Net operating income before impairment charges

2,176,588

1,928,282

6,285,642

5,612,489

Impairment charges, net

19

(449,928)

(502,445)

(1,408,546)

(1,450,067)

-----

-----

-----

-----

Net profit for the period before income tax expense

1,726,660

1,425,837

4,877,096

4,162,422

Income tax expense

(14,113)

(25,182)

(53,606)

(61,453)

-----

-----

-----

-----

Net profit for the period

1,712,547

1,400,655

4,823,490

4,100,969

=========

=========

=========

=========

Attributable to:

Owners of the Bank

1,647,628

1,376,701

4,696,802

4,045,789

Non-controlling interests

64,919

23,954

126,688

55,180

-----

-----

-----

-----

Net profit for the period

1,712,547

1,400,655

4,823,490

4,100,969

=========

=========

=========

=========

Basic and diluted earnings per share

(AED per share)

20

0.22

0.18

0.61

0.52

=========

========

=========

=========

The notes on pages 8 to 37 form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information.

3

Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income (Unaudited)

for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023

Three-month period ended

Nine-month period ended

30 September

30 September

2023

2022

2023

2022

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

Net profit for the period

1,712,547

1,400,655

4,823,490

4,100,969

----

----

----

----

Other comprehensive income / (loss) items

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Fair value loss on other investments carried at

FVTOCI, net

(66,285)

(10,637)

(158,722)

(76,174)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

operations, net

(10,205)

(67,573)

(153,183)

(216,848)

Fair value loss on sukuk investment carried at FVOCI

(2,659)

(6,619)

(20,818)

(30,353)

----

----

----

----

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

(79,149)

(84,829)

(332,723)

(323,375)

----

----

----

----

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,633,398

1,315,826

4,490,767

3,777,594

=======

=======

=======

=======

Attributable to:

Owners of the Bank

1,568,607

1,291,543

4,364,571

3,722,620

Non-controlling interests

64,791

24,283

126,196

54,974

----

----

----

----

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,633,398

1,315,826

4,490,767

3,777,594

=======

=======

=======

=======

The notes on pages 8 to 37 form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information.

4

Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity (Unaudited)

for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023

------------------------

Equity attributable to owners and sukukholders of the Bank

----------------------------------

Other

reserves

and

Investment

Exchange

Non-

Share

Tier 1

treasury

fair value

translation

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

sukuk

shares

reserve

reserve

earnings

Total

interests

equity

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

AED'000

Balance at 1 January 2022

7,240,744

8,264,250

14,084,668

(972,955)

(1,313,911)

11,563,298

38,866,094

2,598,532

41,464,626

Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

4,045,789

4,045,789

55,180

4,100,969

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(106,321)

(216,848)

-

(323,169)

(206)

(323,375)

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(106,321)

(216,848)

4,045,789

3,722,620

54,974

3,777,594

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

Transaction with owners directly in equity:

Dividend (note 26)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,806,778)

(1,806,778)

-

(1,806,778)

Zakat adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

375

375

-

375

Tier 1 sukuk profit distribution

-

-

-

-

-

(288,101)

(288,101)

-

(288,101)

Transfer on disposal of investments carried at FVTOCI

-

-

-

(1,041)

-

1,041

-

-

-

Regulatory credit risk reserve

-

-

120,000

-

-

(120,000)

-

-

-

Tier 1 sukuk issuance cost

-

-

-

-

-

(243)

(243)

-

(243)

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(584)

(584)

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

----------------------

----------------------

--------------------

---------------------

--------------------

---------------------

Balance at 30 September 2022

7,240,744

8,264,250

14,204,668

(1,080,317)

(1,530,759)

13,395,381

40,493,967

2,652,922

43,146,889

=======

=======

========

========

========

=======

========

=======

========

Balance at 1 January 2023

7,240,744

8,264,250

14,654,668

(1,062,927)

(1,565,666)

13,772,643

41,303,712

2,671,256

43,974,968

Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

4,696,802

4,696,802

126,688

4,823,490

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(179,048)

(153,183)

-

(332,231)

(492)

(332,723)

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(179,048)

(153,183)

4,696,802

4,364,571

126,196

4,490,767

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

--------------------

Transaction with owners directly in equity:

Dividend (note 26)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,168,133)

(2,168,133)

-

(2,168,133)

Zakat adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

(1,677)

(1,677)

-

(1,677)

Tier 1 sukuk profit distribution

-

-

-

-

-

(288,101)

(288,101)

-

(288,101)

Transfer on disposal of investments carried at FVTOCI

-

-

-

(2,594)

-

2,594

-

-

-

Regulatory credit risk reserve

-

-

160,000

-

-

(160,000)

-

-

-

Others

-

-

-

-

-

1,443

1,443

(307)

1,136

--------------------

--------------------

----------------------

----------------------

----------------------

----------------------

---------------------

--------------------

---------------------

Balance at 30 September 2023

7,240,744

8,264,250

14,814,668

(1,244,569)

(1,718,849)

15,855,571

43,211,815

2,797,145

46,008,960

=======

=======

========

========

========

========

========

=======

========

The notes on pages 8 to 37 form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information.

5

Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows (Unaudited) for the nine-monthperiod ended 30 September 2023

Nine-month period

ended 30 September

2023

2022

AED'000

AED'000

Operating activities

Profit for the period before income tax expense

4,877,096

4,162,422

Adjustments for:

Share of profit from associates and joint ventures

(111,218)

(86,286)

Income from properties held for sale

(194,156)

(100,090)

Dividend income

(30,614)

(43,522)

Gain on sale of investments in Sukuks

(367)

(9,161)

Gain on disposal of investment properties

(159,908)

(55,753)

Depreciation of property and equipment

104,775

89,092

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

(15)

4,437

Depreciation of investment properties

45,774

42,281

Provision for employees' end-of-services benefit

4,265

25,123

Amortization of sukuk discount

127

2,389

Impairment charge for the period, net

1,408,546

1,450,067

Amortization of intangible assets

50,847

50,847

----------------------

----------------------

Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and liabilities

5,995,152

5,531,846

Increase in deposits and international murabahas with over three months maturity

-

(146,920)

Increase in Islamic financing and investing assets

(15,119,390)

(2,983,877)

Decrease / (increase) in receivables and other assets

491,180

(453,733)

Increase / (decrease) in customers' deposits

23,477,031

(18,036,096)

Increase in due to banks

155,674

6,201,825

Increase in payables and other liabilities

1,026,860

527,963

----------------------

----------------------

Cash generated from / (used in) operations

16,026,507

(9,358,992)

Employees' end-of-services benefit paid

(13,809)

(19,953)

Tax paid

(96,639)

(52,180)

----------------------

----------------------

Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities

15,916,059

(9,431,125)

Investing activities

----------------------

----------------------

Net movement in investments in Sukuk measured at amortised cost

(14,422,662)

(7,522,500)

Additions to investment properties

(93,982)

(76,057)

Purchase of property and equipment, net

(166,811)

(223,177)

Purchase of properties held for development and sale

(214,100)

(276,486)

Proceeds from disposal of properties held for development and sale

727,901

402,404

Proceeds from disposal of investment properties

140,805

434,487

Net movement in other investments measured at fair value

3,539

48,010

Dividend received

30,614

43,522

Net movement in investments in associates and joint ventures

7,350

33,148

----------------------

----------------------

Net cash used in investing activities

(13,987,346)

(7,136,649)

----------------------

-----

The notes on pages 8 to 37 form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information.

6

Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows (Unaudited) for the nine-monthperiod ended 30 September 2023

Nine-month period

ended 30 September

2023

2022

AED'000

AED'000

Financing activities

Issuance of sukuk financing instrument

3,673,000

2,754,750

Repayment of sukuk financing instruments

(5,509,202)

(3,673,000)

Tier 1 sukuk profit distribution

(288,101)

(288,101)

Tier 1 sukuk issuance cost

(163)

(243)

Dividend paid

(2,168,133)

(1,806,778)

----------------------

----------------------

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,292,599)

(3,013,372)

----------------------

----------------------

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(2,363,886)

(19,581,146)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

27,014,449

30,420,446

Effect of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies

(130,668)

124,671

----------------------

----------------------

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (note 21)

24,519,895

10,963,971

=========

=========

The notes on pages 8 to 37 form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information.

7

Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information

for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023

1. General information

Dubai Islamic Bank (Public Joint Stock Company) ("the Bank") was incorporated by an Amiri Decree issued on 29 Safar 1395 Hijri, corresponding to 12 March 1975 by His Highness, the Ruler of Dubai, to provide banking and related services based on Islamic Sharia'a principles. It was subsequently registered under the Commercial Companies Law number 8 of 1984 (as amended) as a Public Joint Stock Company which is replaced by the UAE Federal Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies (the "New Companies Law").

These condensed consolidated interim financial information combine the activities of the Bank and its subsidiaries as disclosed in Note 28 to these condensed consolidated interim financial information (together referred to as the "Group").

The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (Ticker: "DIB").

The Group is primarily engaged in corporate, retail and investment banking activities in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles under the guidance of Internal Sharia Committee ("ISC") and Higher Sharia Authority of Central Bank of UAE ("HSA") and carries out its operations through its local branches and overseas subsidiaries. The principal activities of the Group entities are described in note 28(a) to these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The registered head office of the Bank is at P.O. Box 1080, Dubai, United Arab Emirates ("U.A.E.").

2. Application of new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

2.1 New and revised IFRS applied with no material effect on the condensed consolidated financial statements

The following new and revised IFRS, which became effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, have been adopted in these financial statements. The application of these revised IFRS has not had any material impact on the amounts reported for the current and prior years but may affect the accounting for future transactions or arrangements.

  • Amendments to IAS 8 Accounting policies, Changes in accounting estimates and errors;
  • Amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements relating to classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-Current; and
  • Amendment to IFRS 17 Insurance contracts.

2.2 New and revised IFRSs in issue but not yet effective

The Group has not early adopted the following new and revised standards that have been issued but are not yet effective. The management is in the process of assessing the impact of the new requirements.

Effective for

annual periods

New and revised IFRS

beginning on or after

Amendment to IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statements and IAS 28 Investments in

Effective date

Associates and Joint Ventures relating to treatment of sale or contribution of assets from

deferred

investors

indefinitely.

Management anticipates that these new standards, interpretations and amendments will be adopted in the Group's financial statements for the period of initial application and adoption of these new standards, interpretations and amendments may have no material impact on the financial statements of the Bank in the period of initial application.

8

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 13:41:41 UTC.