Review report and condensed consolidated interim financial information (Unaudited) for the nine-monthperiod ended 30 September 2023

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects in accordance with IAS 34.

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

We have reviewed the condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position of Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred as the "Group"), as at 30 September 2023, and the related condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the nine month period then ended. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34: Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

The notes on pages 8 to 37 form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial information.

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

Fair value loss on other investments carried at

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

Equity attributable to owners and sukukholders of the Bank

Net movement in other investments measured at fair value

Proceeds from disposal of properties held for development and sale

Increase in deposits and international murabahas with over three months maturity

Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and liabilities

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (note 21)

Effect of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information

for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023

1. General information

Dubai Islamic Bank (Public Joint Stock Company) ("the Bank") was incorporated by an Amiri Decree issued on 29 Safar 1395 Hijri, corresponding to 12 March 1975 by His Highness, the Ruler of Dubai, to provide banking and related services based on Islamic Sharia'a principles. It was subsequently registered under the Commercial Companies Law number 8 of 1984 (as amended) as a Public Joint Stock Company which is replaced by the UAE Federal Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies (the "New Companies Law").

These condensed consolidated interim financial information combine the activities of the Bank and its subsidiaries as disclosed in Note 28 to these condensed consolidated interim financial information (together referred to as the "Group").

The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (Ticker: "DIB").

The Group is primarily engaged in corporate, retail and investment banking activities in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles under the guidance of Internal Sharia Committee ("ISC") and Higher Sharia Authority of Central Bank of UAE ("HSA") and carries out its operations through its local branches and overseas subsidiaries. The principal activities of the Group entities are described in note 28(a) to these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The registered head office of the Bank is at P.O. Box 1080, Dubai, United Arab Emirates ("U.A.E.").

2. Application of new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

2.1 New and revised IFRS applied with no material effect on the condensed consolidated financial statements

The following new and revised IFRS, which became effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, have been adopted in these financial statements. The application of these revised IFRS has not had any material impact on the amounts reported for the current and prior years but may affect the accounting for future transactions or arrangements.

Amendments to IAS 8 Accounting policies, Changes in accounting estimates and errors;

Amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements relating to classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-Current; and

Non-Current; and Amendment to IFRS 17 Insurance contracts.

2.2 New and revised IFRSs in issue but not yet effective

The Group has not early adopted the following new and revised standards that have been issued but are not yet effective. The management is in the process of assessing the impact of the new requirements.

Effective for annual periods New and revised IFRS beginning on or after Amendment to IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statements and IAS 28 Investments in Effective date Associates and Joint Ventures relating to treatment of sale or contribution of assets from deferred investors indefinitely.

Management anticipates that these new standards, interpretations and amendments will be adopted in the Group's financial statements for the period of initial application and adoption of these new standards, interpretations and amendments may have no material impact on the financial statements of the Bank in the period of initial application.

