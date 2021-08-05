Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIB   AED000201015

DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.

(DIB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dubai Islamic Bank P J S C : DIB increases Foreign Ownership to 40%

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • FOL increased from 25% to 40% driven by strong investor demand
  • Increase in FOL poised to enhance DIB weightage in FTSE and MSCI global market indices

Following all regulatory approvals received from UAE Central Bank and the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), DIB has today, through the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), successfully executed the increase in its foreign ownership limit (FOL) from the current level of 25% to the new enhanced one of 40%. The increase in FOL is driven primarily by strong investor demand from large foreign institutional investors and the rising confidence they have in the bank's growth ambitions. DIB is geared towards benefitting from the re-opening of the Dubai economy post the global pandemic, as global investors seek to shift their investments towards stronger and more stable financial markets.

'The UAE has been amongst the fastest economies to recover from the global pandemic, as a result of effective fiscal policies supported by world-leading vaccination campaigns and safety measures adopted', said Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO of DIB. 'Global investor community has shown strong confidence in the UAE financial and capital markets as well as DIB, which has already seen a significant uptick in terms of share price performance, since the start of this year. The increase in FOL to 40% will serve as another catalyst at a critical juncture with DIB's alignment to the fast recovering economic environment.'

'In addition, our recent H1 2021 results have demonstrated the bank's resilience in these times, with a healthy trend across all key metrics around profitability, growth, capitalization and liquidity. Supported by our strategy of fostering a customer-centric culture, we are developing into a stronger responsible institution that generates value for all our stakeholders'.

'As the UAE commemorates a remarkable year, with major economic events such as the EXPO 2020 and its golden jubilee, DIB remains steadfast in its commitments to supporting these economic ambitions whilst continuing to position itself as a leading financial hub in the region and the world'.

Disclaimer

Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.
02:06aDUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : DIB increases Foreign Ownership to 40%
PU
07/28Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter E..
CI
07/28DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : First Half 2021 Group Financial Results
PU
07/14DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : bank's win in Abu Dhabi court to remain legal heada..
RE
07/08Property firm owned by Abu Dhabi royals pulls $350 mln sukuk
RE
07/08Property firm owned by Abu Dhabi royals pulls $350 mln sukuk - sources
RE
07/06Emirate of Sharjah sells $750 million in 10-year sukuk
RE
07/06Emirate of Sharjah gives initial guidance for 10-year dollar sukuk - document
RE
07/05Emirate of Sharjah returns to debt markets with dollar sukuk offering
RE
06/18DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : successfully closes lowest priced USD 1 billion Sen..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 086 M 2 474 M 2 474 M
Net income 2021 4 158 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,94%
Capitalization 36 714 M 9 995 M 9 996 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 0
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,08 AED
Average target price 5,67 AED
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adnan Abdul Shakoor Chilwan Group Chief Executive Officer
John Macedo Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Ibrahim Abdul Rahman Al-Shaibani Chairman
Obaid K. Mohammed Rashed Al-Shamsi Chief Operating Officer
Sami Al Awadi Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.10.20%9 995
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.45%154 464
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.72%67 252
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.66%58 427
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.91%53 655
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-9.60%52 867