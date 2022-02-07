Dubai Islamic Bank P J S C : Invitation of General Assembly
02/07/2022 | 12:08am EST
Proposed Amendments to DIB Restated Article of Association 2022
Before Amendment
After Amendment
Restated Articles of Association
Restated Articles of Association
Dubai Islamic Bank
Dubai Islamic Bank
Public Joint Stock Company
Public Joint Stock Company
Section 1
Section 1
Incorporation of the Company
Incorporation of the Company
Article (1)
Article (1)
January 31, 2022
Reason for Proposed Change
The following expressions wherever appearing in these Articles of Association shall have the meanings ascribed thereto hereunder, unless the context otherwise requires:
State: United Arab Emirates
Commercial Companies Law: Federal Law No. (2) of 2015 on Commercial Companies, as amended
The following expressions wherever appearing in these Articles of Association shall have the meanings ascribed thereto hereunder, unless the context otherwise requires:
State: United Arab Emirates
Commercial Companies Law: Federal Law No. (32) of 2021 on Commercial Companies, as amended
To update the reference to the Commercial Companies Law to the new law no 32 of 2021
SCA: The Securities and Commodities Authority of
SCA: The Securities and Commodities Authority of
the United Arab Emirates
the United Arab Emirates
Central Bank: Central Bank of the United Arab
Emirates
Emirates
Competent Authority: Department of Economic
Competent Authority: The local authority having
Development at the relevant Emirate
competence with regards to the affairs of
companies in the relevant Emirate.
To update the definition in line with the new CCL
Proposed Amendments to DIB Restated Article of Association 2022
Before Amendment
After Amendment
January 31, 2022
Reason for Proposed Change
Stock Exchange: The Stock Exchange licensed in the State by SCA and in which the Company's shares are listed
Board of Directors or Board: Board of Directors of the Company
ISSC: the Internal Sharia Supervision Committee of the Company.
Central Bank Law: Federal Decree by Law No. (14) of 2018, Concerning the Central Bank and the Regulation of Financial Institutions and Activities as amended.
Higher Sharia Authority: The Authority established under Article 17 of the Central Bank Law.
Stock Exchange: The Stock Exchange licensed in the State by SCA and in which the Company's shares are listed
Board of Directors or Board: Board of Directors of the Company
ISSC: the Internal Sharia Supervision Committee of the Company.
Central Bank Law: Federal Decree by Law No. (14) of 2018, Concerning the Central Bank and the Regulation of Financial Institutions and Activities as amended.
Higher Sharia Authority: The Authority established under Article 17 of the Central Bank Law.
Section 5
Section 5
Issuance of Sukuk
Issuance of Sukuk
Article )25(
Article )25(
1.Trading Sukuk
1.Trading Sukuk

a.The Company may, after obtaining the approval of the General Assembly and the competent authorities, issue tradable Sukuk, whether convertible or non-convertible into shares of the Company.
b.Sukuk to be issued upon an offering shall give the holders thereof equal rights among the Sukuk
a.The Company may, after obtaining the approval of the General Assembly and the competent authorities, issue tradable Sukuk, whether convertible or non-convertible into shares of the Company.
b.Sukuk to be issued upon an offering shall give the holders thereof equal rights among the Sukuk
Proposed Amendments to DIB Restated Article of Association 2022
January 31, 2022
Before Amendment
holders of the same issuance. Any provision to the contrary thereof shall be invalid.
2.Convertible Sukuk
No Sukuk shall be converted into shares, unless same is set forth in agreements, documents, or prospectus. If a decision is taken to convert Sukuk into shares, Sukuk holder shall be discretionally entitled to accept such conversion or collect the nominal value of Sukuk, unless the relevant agreements, documents or prospectus stipulates that the conversion is a must. In such case, Sukuk shall be converted into shares based on the prior consent of parties upon the issuance.
After Amendment
holders of the same issuance. Any provision to the contrary thereof shall be invalid.
2.Convertible Sukuk
No Sukuk shall be converted into shares, unless same is set forth in agreements, documents, or prospectus. If a decision is taken to convert Sukuk into shares, Sukuk holder shall be discretionally entitled to accept such conversion or collect the nominal value of Sukuk, unless the relevant agreements, documents or prospectus stipulates that the conversion is a must. In such case, Sukuk shall be converted into shares based on the prior consent of parties upon the issuance.
Reason for Proposed Change
3.Pursuant to the provision of Article Nos. 229,
3.Pursuant to the provision of Article Nos. 231,
230, 231, 232, 233 and 234 of the Commercial
232, 233, 234, 235 and 236 of the Commercial
Companies Law, as well as the laws of the UAE
Companies Law, as well as the laws of the UAE
Competent Authorities issued in this regard, the
Competent Authorities issued in this regard, the
General Assembly may under a special resolution,
General Assembly may under a special resolution,
resolve to issue Sukuk or securities in conformity
resolve to issue Sukuk or securities in conformity

with the rules of Islamic Sharia. The resolution
with the rules of Islamic Sharia. The resolution
shall specify the value of such Sukuk or securities,
shall specify the value of such Sukuk or securities,
conditions for its issuance and the extent of its
conditions for its issuance and the extent of its
convertibility into shares. The General Assembly
convertibility into shares. The General Assembly
may also empower the Board to fix the date on
may also empower the Board to fix the date on
which the bonds or sukuk will be issued.
which the bonds or sukuk will be issued.
To update the referenced articles in line with the new CCL
Proposed Amendments to DIB Restated Article of Association 2022
Before Amendment
After Amendment
Section 6
Section 6
Management of the Company
Management of the Company
Article (29)
Article (29)
January 31, 2022
Reason for Proposed Change
The Board of Directors may elect from amongst its members one or more managing director(s) whose powers and remunerations are to be determined by the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the Board of Directors may form from its members, one or more committees, giving it some of its powers or to delegate it to manage the business performance of the Company, and to execute the Board of Directors' resolutions. The Board of Directors may appoint one or more non-Director members in such committees, as it deems appropriate.
The Board of Directors may elect from amongst its members one or more managing director(s) whose powers and remunerations are to be determined by the Board of Directors. Furthermore,The Board of Directors may form from its members, one or more committees, giving it some of its powers or to delegate it to manage the business performance of the Company, and to execute the Board of Directors' resolutions. The Board of Directors may appoint one or morenon-Directormembers in such committees, as it deems appropriate
This is in accordance with Central Bank regulations. All references to "managing director" in the AOA will be deleted
Article (31)
Article (31)
The chairman, deputy chairman , managing director or any other directors authorized(Subjectby the Board shall have the right to severally sign on behalf of the Company and within the limits of the Board's resolutions.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors is the legal representative of the Company before the courts and in its relationships with third parties. The Chairman of the Board of
The chairman, deputy chairman, managingto Reguladirectory an Shareholderor any otherApprovaldirectors authorized by
the Board shall have the right to severally sign on behalf of the Company and within the limits of the Board's resolutions.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors is the legal representative of the Company before the courts and in its relationships with third parties. The Chairman of the Board of
This is in accordance with Central Bank regulations. All references to "managing director" will be deleted.
Proposed Amendments to DIB Restated Article of Association 2022
January 31, 2022
Before Amendment
After Amendment
Reason for Proposed Change
Directors may resolve to empower the chief executive officer to authorize any appropriate person to, on behalf of the Chairman, appear before the courts and third parties.
The chairman may delegate some of its powers to any director of the Company
The Board may not absolutely delegate some of its powers to the chairman of the Company.
Directors may resolve to empower the chief executive officer to authorize any appropriate person to, on behalf of the Chairman, appear before the courts and third parties.
The chairman may delegate some of its powers to any director of the Company
The Board may not absolutely delegate some of its powers to the chairman of the Company.
Article (36)
Article (36)
The Board of Directors may appoint a Chief
The Board of Directors may appoint a Chief
Executive Officer or General Manager or one or
Executive Officer or General Manageror one or
more manager(s) or managing director or
more manager(s)or managing directoror
authorized attorneys for the Company and
authorized attorneys for the Company and
determine their authorities, the conditions of
determine their authorities, the conditions of
their engagement, their salaries and
their engagement, their salaries and
remunerations. The chief executive officer or the
remunerations. The chief executive officer or the
general manager of the Company is not allowed
general manager of the Company is not allowed
to be a chief executive officer or a general
to be a chief executive officer or a general
manager of another public joint stock company.
manager of another public joint stock company.
In all cases, a prior approval from the Central
In all cases, a prior approval from the Central
Bank must be obtained for such an appointment.
Bank must be obtained for such an appointment.
This is in accordance with Central Bank regulations. All references to "managing director" will be deleted. The reference to "General Manager" has also been deleted
