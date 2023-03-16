Advanced search
    DIB   AED000201015

DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.

(DIB)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2023-03-14
5.450 AED   +0.74%
07:05aDubai Islamic Bank P J S C : Shareholders Approve 30% Dividend for 2022
PU
01/25Transcript : Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C., 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2023
CI
01/25Dubai Islamic Bank P J S C : Full Year 2022 Group Financial Results
PU
Dubai Islamic Bank P J S C : Shareholders Approve 30% Dividend for 2022

03/16/2023
Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the second-largest Islamic bank in the world, concluded its Annual General Assembly (AGM) with the approval of the bank's 2022 financial statements and other tabled resolutions, demonstrating the confidence of the shareholders in the bank's Board and management's strategic agenda for the coming years.

The strong financial results reported this year are a further testament to DIB's role as a leader in the development of Islamic Finance in a year of exceptional global uncertainty. Supported by a solid growth in the total income, the bank's net profit reached the highest ever in the bank's history with a 26% surge in 2022, and a balance sheet of AED 288 billion, culminating in a five-year CAGR of 7%. This significant profitability led to a30% cash dividend aggregating to an amount of around AED2.2 billion. Other agenda items concluded at the AGM included the announcement of the bank's Board of Directions for the next three-year term, in addition to the reappointments of its Internal Sharia Supervision Committee and external Auditors for the year 2023.

Commenting on the bank's performance and outlook, His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Islamic Bank, said: "DIB's extraordinary progress mirrors the continued pace of growth across the UAE economy, which DIB is proud to contribute to. Through its role as a leading Islamic financial institution, the Bank remains committed to transform and evolve the industry in the UAE and other major markets around the world. On the 2022 AGM conclusion, I would like to welcome the new elected Board members and we look forward to working closely with them towards further successes and achievements in the years ahead. We extend a huge thanks to the outgoing board members for their hard work that played a big role in the progression of the organization. Going forward, we are confident to continue to deliver a ground-breaking customer experience, revenue growth and sustainable returns for our valued shareholders."

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO of DIB, commented: "Yet again, DIB has posted spectacular results, delivering AED 5.6 billion in net profits, the highest ever in the Bank's history. Given the rate environment and surplus liquidity, we made a deliberate tactical move focused on quality and structural sourcing of business. This led us to support large corporate and public sector entities in adjusting and aligning their balance sheet for the new medium-term environment, a winning combination for customers, the Bank and the national economy.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the shareholders for their confidence and support which was critical for the bank to deliver such an outstanding performance within a very uncertain global environment, I look forward to working closely with colleagues and partners to further drive sustained growth and value creation over the coming years."

Looking to 2023 and beyond, the bank's work as a leading Islamic financial institution, its award-winning digital platforms and strong commitment to sustainable finance have further strengthened DIB's position in the UAE and the global banking space. Aligned to UAE Net Zero 2050 agenda, the Bank remains fully committed to contribute to the sustainable development of the nation through not just leading by example but also positively impacting and influencing the progress on ESG in the other sectors of the economy.

Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 11:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 998 M 2 994 M 2 994 M
Net income 2023 5 775 M 1 572 M 1 572 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,64x
Yield 2023 6,15%
Capitalization 39 388 M 10 723 M 10 723 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,58x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,45 AED
Average target price 7,13 AED
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adnan Abdul Shakoor Chilwan Group Chief Executive Officer
John Macedo Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Ibrahim Abdul Rahman Al-Shaibani Non-Executive Chairman
Obaid K. Mohammed Rashed Al-Shamsi Chief Operating Officer
Abdul Waheed Rathore Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C.-4.39%10 723
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.34%151 803
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.63%66 797
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.74%49 915
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.56%46 106
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.00%39 731